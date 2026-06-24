Update: Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude detected near Johannesburg, CA on June 23

KERN COUNTY, CA – A 2.8 magnitude quake shook close to Johannesburg on Tuesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The tremor, which rattled the area at 10:32 p.m., was centered roughly 11 miles west-southwest of Johannesburg. It occurred at a depth of 5 miles.

Did you feel it?

If you noticed the earthquake, you can report it via the USGS Felt Report form.

Tremors past week

Over the last week, five tremors of magnitude 2.5 or higher have been registered in the region. The most significant was a 3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in the same region on Jun. 17.

The five largest nearby quakes in the last week:

3.5, west-southwest of Johannesburg on June 17

2.9, west-southwest of Johannesburg on June 17

2.8, west-southwest of Johannesburg on June 21

2.7, west-southwest of Searles Valley on June 18

2.6, west-southwest of Johannesburg on June 17

What to know about earthquakes

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U. S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale. Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Earthquakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

Earthquakes’ sudden, rapid shaking can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere, but are most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

It is estimated that there are 500,000 detectable earthquakes in the world each year. 100,000 of those can be felt, and 100 of them cause damage.

What to do during an earthquake

If an earthquake strikes, it’s best to protect yourself right away. Here are tips from experts:

If you’re in a car: Pull over and stop. Set your parking brake.

If you’re in bed: Turn face-down and cover your head with a pillow.

If you’re outdoors: Stay away from buildings. Don’t go inside.

If you’re inside: Stay and don’t run outdoors. Stay away from doorways.

The best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on, officials say. “Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy,” officials say. “If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.” Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows. Once under a table, officials say you should hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious hazards after an earthquake, such as damage to the building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” officials say. “Expect aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be ready to Drop, Cover, and Hold On if you feel an aftershock.”

Source: The U.S. Geological Survey

This article was generated by the CA Earthquake Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

This story was originally published June 23, 2026 at 10:39 PM.