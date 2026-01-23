Updates: Houston-area school events canceled or postponed due to winter weather

As winter weather confidence grows, some Houston-area school districts are canceling or postponing weekend events to reduce travel risks.

HOUSTON — As confidence increases that southeast Texas could see dangerous winter weather this weekend, some school districts are beginning to cancel or postpone events to reduce travel and keep families safe.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team has extended its Weather Impact Alert through Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, citing the growing potential for freezing rain, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures, especially late Saturday into Sunday.

Below is a running list of school-related weekend events impacted by the forecast.

Klein ISD

Klein ISD announced it is making changes to all weekend activities out of an abundance of caution.

According to the district:

All weekend district and campus events scheduled for Saturday or Sunday have been rescheduled or postponed

This includes all athletic events

High school musicals are also being rescheduled

Coaches, sponsors, and directors will contact students and families with new dates

There are no changes to the regular school schedule for next week at this time

The district said its next update will be sent no later than Sunday at 3 p.m.

Spring Branch ISD

All Spring Branch ISD athletics, fine arts and other extracurricular activities scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled. All district facilities will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Coaches and directors will share updates with students and families regarding rescheduling.

Why districts are making changes now

Forecasters say Friday is the final calm and mild day before conditions begin to deteriorate. While Saturday daytime is expected to stay above freezing with cold rain, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

By Saturday night, rain could transition to freezing rain, creating the first serious ice concerns — especially on roads, bridges, and elevated surfaces.

Sunday is expected to be the most dangerous day, with some parts of southeast Texas potentially remaining at or below freezing all day. Even light ice accumulation could make travel hazardous or impossible in spots.

An Extreme Cold Watch is also in effect from Saturday night through Monday morning, with wind chills as low as 5 to 15 degrees possible and a hard freeze expected to linger into early next week.