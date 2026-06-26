Usha Vance and the Power of the Pregnant Image

Last Sunday, in between trips to Europe to negotiate an Iran peace deal, Vice President JD Vance and his very pregnant wife, Usha, posted a Father’s Day Instagram Reel talking about how much they love reading to their kids and about the imminent arrival of their fourth child.

“Luckily, there’s going to be a new baby for you to read to,” the second lady says to her husband, “so you’re going to have many more years ahead of you.” She is wearing a stretchy coral dress that hugs her stomach, making what she is talking about very clear.

He grins and responds, “I was not yet ready to be out of the baby phase, so here we are, about to jump right in in just a few short weeks.”

As a promo for the first public pregnancy of a vice-presidential family since Ellen Colfax, the wife of Schuyler Colfax, in 1870, it doesn’t get any clearer than that. And it follows the equally public pregnancies of the Trump world figures Karoline Leavitt and Katie Miller. Leavitt, the White House press secretary, gave birth to her second child on May 1 (and has just returned from maternity leave). Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, a White House deputy chief of staff, had their fourth child on June 3.