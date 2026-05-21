Vegas Golden Knights find success with William Karlsson, Mitch Marner, Brett Howden line | Golden Knights

One of the best compliments NHL players can get is that they can play with anybody.

Ask around the Vegas Golden Knights’ locker room and William Karlsson gets that label placed on him more than anyone. It’s been that way for nine years.

That’s why it wasn’t a surprise to see Karlsson, after missing six months with a lower-body injury, jump back into the lineup in the second round against the Anaheim Ducks and make an immediate impact.

Which is why it wasn’t shocking that the Knights’ best line in the series was Karlsson centering Brett Howden and Mitch Marner through four-plus games. And it’s a line that could be a difference maker in the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche.

Karlsson missed 68 games in the regular season and all of the first round against Utah. He hadn’t skated once with Marner this year. He played with Howden twice.

“I knew a little but about Will throughout coming here,” Marner said. “I didn’t know as much as people were telling me about him. It was big for us at the start of the season, and losing him was a big hit for our team, as well.”

Putting the pieces together

The one benefit coach John Tortorella had with Karlsson coming back is he had options. He tried Karlsson with Tomas Hertl and Keegan Kolesar the first five periods. That didn’t work.

In the third period of Game 2, Tortorella moved Karlsson with Howden and Marner. It elevated Karlsson back to a top-six role. It also moved Marner back to his traditional right-wing spot.

It freed up Marner to return more to that playmaking role while also easing up the burden of being the responsible man down the middle.

The line’s first act together was a good one. Marner recorded his first career playoff hat trick in Game 3.

Karlsson isn’t a puck-dominant center. He knows when to get his teammates the puck and get out of the way. When you have a linemate like Marner, it’s easier to do that.

“He’s very vocal out there, so he makes it easy for you,” Karlsson said. “I always know where he is, so that’s a great part of his game. A great player, and easy to play with.”

Marner had nine of his 11 points in the series in Games 3-6. Howden had three goals and an assist. Karlsson had three assists.

The Knights want to play with speed and aggression. Sometimes, that’s good. Other times, it can be catastrophic.

The mindset changes with three responsible skaters that can turn defense into offense. Karlsson and Marner are two of the best 200-foot players in the league. Howden had to become sound defensively to carve out his role as an offensive threat.

“It’s been really easy to play with him. He makes a lot of great plays. He seems like he’s always in a great spot defensively with his stick and his feet,” Marner said. “He makes it easy on our (defensemen) to break out pucks.”

Reading off each other

That mindset leads to moments like Marner’s highlight-reel goal in the opening minutes of Game 6 on Thursday in Anaheim.

Howden chipped the puck to the corner for Shea Theodore to start a quick breakout. Karlsson took the puck and saw Marner streaking down the middle.

Marner took the risk knowing there’s plenty of open ice, and knowing he had Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe draped over him. Marner made a slight hesitation at center ice to create separation for Karlsson to put the puck on his stick.

Marner, of course, did the rest for what’s been the goal of the playoffs to this point.

“I was just trying to read the play,” Marner said. “As soon as I saw it go to Shea’s stick, I thought he could hit Karl, which he did. From there, I just tried to find open ice and cut through the middle. Karl made a great pass to me.”

Howden’s goal in Game 4 was another example. Karlsson, moments after hopping over the boards, took the wall pass from Marner and chipped it to the corner. Karlsson won the race, took a hit from Anaheim’s Jacob Trouba and found Howden in front.

21 CAN YOU DO SOMETHING FOR ME pic.twitter.com/HlLI9GPqgF — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 11, 2026

Building the trust

It’s helped that Marner and Howden have chemistry as the playoffs have rolled on. Howden has three of the Knights’ four short-handed goals of the playoffs. Marner has had the primary assist on all of them.

Each time, it has been Howden finding the soft spot in the defense after Marner made the play. Game 6 was no different with Howden drawing attention from both Anaheim defensemen, leaving Howden alone on the weak side.

“As soon as I see him have the puck, I seen that he had time and space. I just tried building up some speed,” Howden said. “I thought he was going to kick it out to me, and he didn’t. When he has the puck on his stick, I just try to get to the net and find some space.”

BRETT HOWDEN, ARE YOU KIDDING????? 🫨 pic.twitter.com/miO4rOVJKa — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 15, 2026

It’s not like the analytics were dominant. The three were outshot 25-17 while on the ice and shot attempts were 46-36 in favor of the Ducks.

But the Knights had a 2-0 edge in goals, an 11-9 advantage in high-danger chances and 20-16 in scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. They did their job in the areas that mattered.

If the Knights have an advantage that Colorado didn’t see its first two rounds, it’s a line that can control play at both ends of the ice.

“It’s just been clicking so far, but we’ve got to keep going,” Karlsson said.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Avalanche

What: Western Conference Final, Game 1

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV: ESPN

Radio: KFLG 94.7 FM/KKGK 1340 AM

Line: Avalanche -185; total 6