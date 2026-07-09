WNBA basketball star Kayla McBride joins Humane World for Animals as an ambassador for More Than a Pet campaign

MINNESOTA—Minnesota Lynx star guard and devoted dog owner Kayla McBride has joined Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States, as an ambassador for its More Than a Pet campaign. To kick off her role as a More Than a Pet ambassador, McBride is participating in the Points for Pets initiative. For every point she scores in the 2026 WNBA regular season, Humane World for Animals will donate 250 meals to pets in underserved communities, and 1000 meals for each three-pointer she scores. McBride’s total points and the corresponding meals donated will be tracked on the More Than a Pet website with a dedicated online progress tracker updated throughout the regular season.

Approximately 20 million pets in the United States live with families experiencing poverty and 70% have never seen a veterinarian. The More Than a Pet campaign raises awareness of this national crisis and ensures that everyone, regardless of socio-economic status, geography or background, has the opportunity to experience the joy of having a pet. McBride and her own beloved dog, Tucker (age 9), have been together for his entire life.

“My dog, Tucker, is a part of my family. He constantly reminds me how strong the bond between people and pets really is. That’s why being part of the More Than a Pet campaign means so much to me.” said McBride. “Every point I score can help provide meals and support for pets in underserved communities. It’s inspiring to know the game can have an impact beyond the court. Keeping people and pets together—that’s a mission I believe in.”

“People have tremendous love for their animal family members, yet millions struggle to access affordable veterinary care, pet food and basic supplies,” said Amanda Arrington, vice president of Access to Care for Humane World for Animals. “Keeping pets healthy, happy and with the families who love them should be within reach for everyone. We are excited that Kayla is supporting this critical issue and helping spread the word.”

A 12-year WNBA veteran, McBride was drafted third overall by the San Antonio Stars, was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team and has been selected to the WNBA All-Star team five times. She is currently 5th on the all-time WNBA Career Leaders 3-pointers list. The Minnesota Lynx guard has started off the 2026 WNBA season strong, scoring 324 points (15.4 points per game) and 46 three-pointers, resulting in 127,000 meals for pets, to date.

The inaugural Points for Pets initiative launched in 2024 with Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, who scored 1,184 points and 296,000 meals for pets. These meals were donated and delivered to families around the country.

Through Humane World for Animals’ access to care programs Pets for Life and Rural Area Veterinary Services, over $126 million worth of pet food and supplies have been distributed to underserved pet families, serving over 750,000 pets with over 38 million pounds of pet food and 12,800 pallets of pet supplies.

For additional information visit More Than a Pet | Humane World for Animals.

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