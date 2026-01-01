Video shows University of Alabama student falling into water in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (WBRC) – James “Jimmy” Gracey, a University of Alabama student who went missing in Barcelona, Spain earlier this week, has been found dead.
Gracey’s family says he was visiting friends in Barcelona during spring break. He was last seen by a friend around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at a club, a popular night spot for tourists.
Gracey’s aunt, Beth Marren O’Reilly, said he somehow got separated from his friends at the night club. El Periódico de Catalunya reported Gracey’s roommates alerted police that he didn’t make it back to the Airbnb where they were staying.
EN ESPAÑOL | Encuentran el cuerpo de estudiante de la Universidad de Alabama desaparecido en España
Two days after 20-year-old Gracey was reported missing, Spanish authorities confirmed that divers recovered his body from the sea near Barcelona’s Somorrostro area on Thursday.
Barcelona police investigators say surveillance video shows Gracey falling into the sea from the breakwater between Somorrostro Beach and Port Olímpic, supporting their conclusion that his death was a tragic accident, El Periódico de Catalunya reported Friday morning.
The footage initially shows Gracey talking with someone, but investigators later saw him “walking alone” toward the water, according El Periódico de Catalunya’s report.
Investigators believe the evidence points to drowning, El Periódico de Catalunya said, though the body also showed bruises consistent with repeatedly striking rocks for hours.
A forensic expert says Gracey’s remains will be taken to medical legal authorities and they’ll do a complete examination. During the exam, they will look for any kind of trauma around the neck, head, and hands to determine whether Gracey suffered a blow before the fall.
The Gracey family says, “Our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss. We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people around the world – so many helped to share Jimmy’s story and bring his life to light- so that others may know him.”
The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time and released the following statement:
The University of Alabama also released a statement offering condolences to the Gracey’s, adding the campus community is heartbroken over his death.
Gracey’s family is in Barcelona while they await judicial authorization to return his body to the United States for burial in Elmhurst, his birthplace, according to El Periódico de Catalunya.
The surveillance video has not been released publicly.
The investigation remains ongoing. We will provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.
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