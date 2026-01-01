Video shows University of Alabama student falling into water in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (WBRC) – James “Jimmy” Gracey, a University of Alabama student who went missing in Barcelona, Spain earlier this week, has been found dead.

Gracey’s family says he was visiting friends in Barcelona during spring break. He was last seen by a friend around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at a club, a popular night spot for tourists.

Jimmy Gracey (The Gracey family)

Gracey’s aunt, Beth Marren O’Reilly, said he somehow got separated from his friends at the night club. El Periódico de Catalunya reported Gracey’s roommates alerted police that he didn’t make it back to the Airbnb where they were staying.

EN ESPAÑOL | Encuentran el cuerpo de estudiante de la Universidad de Alabama desaparecido en España

Two days after 20-year-old Gracey was reported missing, Spanish authorities confirmed that divers recovered his body from the sea near Barcelona’s Somorrostro area on Thursday.

Report: Body of Jimmy Gracey found in sea

Barcelona police investigators say surveillance video shows Gracey falling into the sea from the breakwater between Somorrostro Beach and Port Olímpic, supporting their conclusion that his death was a tragic accident, El Periódico de Catalunya reported Friday morning.

The footage initially shows Gracey talking with someone, but investigators later saw him “walking alone” toward the water, according El Periódico de Catalunya’s report.

New details after University of Alabama student found dead in Spain

Investigators believe the evidence points to drowning, El Periódico de Catalunya said, though the body also showed bruises consistent with repeatedly striking rocks for hours.

A forensic expert says Gracey’s remains will be taken to medical legal authorities and they’ll do a complete examination. During the exam, they will look for any kind of trauma around the neck, head, and hands to determine whether Gracey suffered a blow before the fall.

Jimmy Gracey (Family)

The Gracey family says, “Our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss. We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people around the world – so many helped to share Jimmy’s story and bring his life to light- so that others may know him.”

The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time and released the following statement:

“We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time. We have made the decision to pause media interviews at this time to focus on being together and caring for one another. Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updates if and when we’re able.”

The University of Alabama also released a statement offering condolences to the Gracey’s, adding the campus community is heartbroken over his death.

The University of Alabama community is heartbroken to learn of the death of Jimmy Gracey. Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve. The University has been in close contact with the family throughout the week and will continue to provide support to them and to Jimmy’s friends, classmates, and all members of our community who are affected by this tragedy. Counseling and support resources are available to students by calling UAPD at 205-348-5454, and to other members of the UA community via the Employee Assistance Program at 888-283-3515.

Gracey’s family is in Barcelona while they await judicial authorization to return his body to the United States for burial in Elmhurst, his birthplace, according to El Periódico de Catalunya.

The surveillance video has not been released publicly.

The investigation remains ongoing. We will provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2026 WBRC. All rights reserved.