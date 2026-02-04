Wang vs. Kaitlin Quevedo Prediction, Odds to Win Winners Open

Data Skrive
Feb. 1, 2026Updated Feb. 3, 2026, 2:36 a.m. ET
Kaitlin Quevedo (No. 134) will face Xinyu Wang (No. 33) in the Round of 32 at the Winners Open on Tuesday, February 3.
Wang is favored to win (-426) in this match versus Quevedo (+290).
Xinyu Wang vs. Kaitlin Quevedo matchup info
- Tournament: Winners Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, February 3
- Court Surface: Hard
Wang vs. Quevedo Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Wang has an 81.0% to win.
Wang vs. Quevedo Betting Odds
- Wang’s odds to win match: -426
- Quevedo’s odds to win match: +290
- Wang’s odds to win tournament: +600
- Quevedo’s odds to win tournament: +5000
Wang vs. Quevedo matchup performance & stats
- In 15 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Wang is 18-15 in matches.
- Wang has won 67.0% of her service games on hard courts and 32.0% of her return games over the past 12 months.
- Wang has converted 43.5% of her break-point opportunities on hard courts (118 of 271) over the past 12 months.
- In her previous tournament (the Australian Open), Wang was eliminated by Amanda Anisimova 6-7, 4-6 on January 25, in the Round of 16.
- Quevedo has gone 3-2 through two tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Quevedo has 37 wins in 56 service games on hard courts (66.1%), and 18 wins in 54 return games (33.3%).
- Quevedo has won 44.7% of break points on hard courts (17 out of 38) to rank 212th.
- Quevedo was eliminated in the Qualification Round 1 of her most recent tournament (the Australian Open) on January 12, when she went down 6-7, 3-6 to Anastasia Gasanova.
