The post Warriors vs. Magic injury report has a bunch of notable names on it appeared first on ClutchPoints.

The Golden State Warriors are riding momentum into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic, but both teams will enter the game with lengthy and impactful injury reports. The Warriors, now 9-6 after winning three straight, are beginning to find their rhythm on the road.

Advertisement

The Magic, sitting at 7-7, will be trying to avoid a slide after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Golden State’s injury list includes several key rotation pieces. Buddy Hield is listed as probable with a general illness, while Jonathan Kuminga remains out due to bilateral knee patellar tendonitis, a concerning issue for one of the Warriors’ most important young forwards.

De’Anthony Melton is also out as he continues recovery from left ACL surgery, leaving Golden State thin on the defensive end.

Despite the injuries, the Warriors have surged thanks to brilliant play from Stephen Curry, who dropped back-to-back massive performances last week. But on Sunday, it was the young supporting cast that starred.

Advertisement

Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski powered Golden State to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, signaling the kind of depth development that Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been waiting for.

The Magic, meanwhile, will be without their franchise cornerstone. Paolo Banchero has been ruled out with a left groin strain, dealing a major blow to Orlando’s offense and creation.

Jalen Suggs is listed as questionable with a sore right groin, and Moritz Wagner remains sidelined with left knee injury recovery. Franz Wagner is available but will play with a face mask after a recent facial injury.

Orlando is coming off a draining overtime defeat to Houston, and without Banchero, the Magic will lean heavily on Wagner and their young guards to generate offense.

Advertisement

The Warriors, looking for their fourth straight road win, have made real strides after a slow start away from Chase Center. With Curry hot and the supporting cast stepping up, Golden State enters as the more stable team, but injuries on both sides set the stage for a matchup defined by depth, adjustments, and resilience.

Related: NBA rumors: Magic coach Jamahl Mosley floated as Pelicans candidate to replace Willie Green

Related: NBA rumors: Insider highlights latest AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson draft buzz