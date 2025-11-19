2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Grizzlies at Spurs

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we’ve also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs do battle with the Memphis Grizzlies?

Let’s dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook’s NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research’s NBA projections to try to find value.

Grizzlies at Spurs Betting Picks

Luke Kornet Over 8.5 Rebounds (-128)

Victor Wembanyama is out tonight, and his absence creates ripple effects all over this game — for both sides.

For the Spurs, Luke Kornet figures to see an increased role.

Sans Wemby last time out, Kornet started and played 28 minutes. He finished with 11 boards. It was his first start of the season and just his second time seeing more than 23 minutes in a game this year. In his other big-minute outing, Kornet snared 12 boards in 34 minutes back on October 24th.

If he gets 25-plus minutes, he will do work on the glass, and with Zach Edey back for the Grizz, Kornet should be needed for San Antonio.

I don’t mind taking a shot on Kornet to record 10-plus boards at +108 odds.

Vince Williams Jr. Over 10.5 Points (-118)

Wemby isn’t the only big absence tonight as Ja Morant is out for Memphis. That should put a little more offensive workload on the plate of Vince Williams Jr.

Last time out, Morant played only six minutes before suffering an injury. Williams’ role spiked as a result as Williams logged a season-high 27 minutes, finishing with nine shot attempts, which tied for his second-most in a game this season. He turned that into only eight points against the top-notch defense of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

San Antonio is also stout on D, sitting fifth in defensive rating, but Wemby is a massive part of that. The Spurs aren’t close to the same defense without the French superstar, allowing 119.4 points per 100 possessions with Wemby off the court, compared to 108.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Facing a Wemby-less Spurs defense and needing to shoulder more of the offensive load, Williams can go for at least 11 points tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.