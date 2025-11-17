Watch Nebraska volleyball vs USC game: TV channel, time, streaming

UPDATE: Find Cornhuskers’ Wire live blog coverage of Sunday’s USC match here.

The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team remains out west to face the No. 17 USC Trojans on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers are 25-0 for the second time in three years; the 2023 team started 27-0.

The Huskers defeated the UCLA Bruins on Friday night, 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15). The third set loss snapped Nebraska’s 48-set winning streak.

The Huskers’ offense ranks first nationally with a .348 hitting percentage. The defense is equally impressive, ranking first nationally in opponent hitting percentage at .122.

Junior Harper Murray leads the team with 3.57 kills per set, 2.28 digs per set and a team high 25 aces. Setter Bergen Reilly runs the offense at an elite level with an average of 10.26 assists per set, while adding 2.60 digs per set. Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.66 kills per set on .449 hitting with 1.14 blocks per set.

USC enters Sunday with a record of 20-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big Ten. They are led by London Wiljay, who averages 3.47 kills per set. The Trojans hold a 7-3 record all-time against the Huskers, though Nebraska has won the last two meetings.

It has been announced that the 10,258-seat Galen Center is sold out, breaking USC’s all-time attendance record of 7,303.

Watch Nebraska volleyball vs USC live on B1G+ (subscription required)

Here’s how to watch the Nebraska volleyball vs USC game today, including time, TV schedule, and streaming information:

What channel is Nebraska volleyball vs USC on today?

TV Channel: N/A

Livestream:B1G+ (subscription required)

Nebraska volleyball vs USC can be seen on B1G+ (subscription required). Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations, on Huskers.com and on the Huskers App. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will be on the call.

Nebraska volleyball vs USC time today

Date: Sunday, Nov. 16

Sunday, Nov. 16 Start time: 2 p.m. CT

The Nebraska volleyball vs USC game starts at 2 p.m. CT from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Nebraska volleyball 2025 schedule (25-0, 15-0)

Aug. 22 – vs. Pittsburgh – WIN 3-1 (25-22, 25-11, 20-25, 25-23)

Aug. 24 – vs. Stanford – WIN 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-14)

Aug. 29 – at Lipscomb – WIN 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-15)

Aug. 31 – vs Kentucky – WIN 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8)

Sept. 5 – vs. Wright State – WIN 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-20)

Sept. 7 – vs. California – WIN 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-12)

Sept. 12 – vs. Utah – WIN 3-1 (21-25, 25-8, 25-18, 25-13)

Sept. 13 – vs. Grand Canyon – WIN 3-0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-18)

Sept. 16 – at Creighton – WIN 3-2 (25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-9)

Sept. 20 – vs. Arizona – WIN 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-18)

Sept. 24 – vs. Michigan – WIN 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-13)

Sept. 27 – vs. Maryland – WIN 3-0 (25-14, 27-25, 25-14)

Oct. 3 – at Penn State – WIN 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-13)

Oct. 4 – at Rutgers – WIN 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-16)

Oct. 10 – vs Washington – WIN 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-16)

Oct. 12 – at Purdue – WIN 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15)

Oct. 17 – at Michigan State – WIN 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-20)

Oct. 19 – at Michigan – WIN 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-18)

Oct. 24 – vs Northwestern – WIN 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-17)

Oct. 25 – vs Michigan State – WIN 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-18)

Oct. 31 – at Wisconsin – WIN 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-13)

Nov. 2 – vs Oregon – WIN 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-12)

Nov. 6 – vs Illinois – WIN 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-14)

Nov. 8 – at Minnesota – WIN 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-20)

Nov. 14 – at UCLA – WIN 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15)

Nov. 16 – at USC (2 p.m. CT – B1G+)

Nov. 20 – vs Iowa (TBA – FS1)

Nov. 22 – at Indiana (5 p.m. CT – B1G+)

Nov. 28 – vs Penn State (5:30 p.m. CT – BTN)

Nov. 29 – vs Ohio State (TBA – BTN)

