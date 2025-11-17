Watch Nebraska volleyball vs USC game: TV channel, time, streaming

By / November 17, 2025

UPDATE: Find Cornhuskers’ Wire live blog coverage of Sunday’s USC match here.

The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team remains out west to face the No. 17 USC Trojans on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers are 25-0 for the second time in three years; the 2023 team started 27-0.

The Huskers defeated the UCLA Bruins on Friday night, 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15). The third set loss snapped Nebraska’s 48-set winning streak.

The Huskers’ offense ranks first nationally with a .348 hitting percentage. The defense is equally impressive, ranking first nationally in opponent hitting percentage at .122. 

