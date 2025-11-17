Rookie WR Tez Johnson’s Ascension, Baker and Emily Mayfield Among TBBW 2025 Philanthropists of the Year, Previewing Josh Allen

Tez Johnson’s Increased Role

With a slew of injuries to the Buccaneers’ receiving room in 2025, seventh-round pick Tez Johnson has carved out a pivotal role in Tampa Bay’s aerial attack. At Oregon, Johnson primarily lined up in the slot and holds the program’s No. 1 and No. 2 spots for most single-season catches. He can stick his foot in the ground and immediately accelerate, making him a nightmare to bring down in the open field. The yards-after-catch threat has not just run gadget plays or sweeps but has showcased his route-running capability at all levels of the field. Johnson has gained the trust of Baker Mayfield and continues to build his rapport with the Bucs’ signal-caller, receiving more reps with the first-team offense. He has shown the ability of adjusting his routes based on coverage depth, making himself available to Mayfield downfield.

“He is in there with the ones now so he’s getting all the throws and routes on air, he’s getting all the throws in practice,” said Offensive Coordinator Josh Grizzard on Johnson. “In terms of how the game unfolds, I wouldn’t say he just ended up finding him late – there are still things designed for him early and getting it to him and the ball just didn’t go his direction. But I thought Tez did a really good job on both of those touchdowns on essentially turning it into a scramble drill and having the wherewithal to not run out of bounds and be in the right area. ‘Bake’ talked about it, too – on a lot of these scrambles, they’re not designed for ‘Bake’ to run it – we’re trying to get these guys in the right spots to throw it, and Tez did a really nice job on both of those, on, really, two critical plays in the game.”

Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation Recognized at 2025 Philanthropists of the Year by TBBW

Tampa Bay Business and Wealth (TBBW) announced the 2025 Philanthropists of the Year winners. The TBBW hosted their fifth annual awards, honoring leaders who uplift the Tampa Bay community through service and generosity. More than 200 nominations were submitted and The Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation won the Family Foundation Category. The Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation, a non-profit founded by Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Mayfield, aims to pay it forward. The foundation stresses pillars of success, resilience and providing resources to underprivileged children.

Challenge of Bills’ Josh Allen

On Sunday at Highmark Stadium, the Buccaneers’ defense will face a rare breed in quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has posted seven rushing touchdowns in 2025 (fifth in the NFL). Although he committed a couple turnovers against the Dolphins in Week 10, Allen possesses freak athleticism and a cannon for an arm. He can stretch the field in ways most quarterbacks cannot, including the ability to throw a 60-yard pass across his body while on the move. Once he breaks contain, Allen can make guys miss through jukes, stiff-arms, running through defenders or hurdling over them. Much like Mayfield, Allen rallies the Bills and puts everything on the line. Along with James Cook, Allen helps power the Bills top-ranked rushing onslaught and the Bucs will have to get Allen on the ground to contain. Over-pursuit will create lanes for Allen to exploit, making for a long day in enemy territory.