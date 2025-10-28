‘We Are Not Running Out of Organic Capital’

We recently published 10 Buzzing News to Watch as Investors Look for Best AI Stocks Amid Fed Rate Cuts. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the best AI stocks amid Fed rate cuts.

Gene Munster, Deepwater Asset Management managing partner, recently talked about NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang’s latest interview on CNBC and said he was encouraged by the executive’s comments about AI demand and opportunities. Answering a question about concerns related to debt and new deals in the AI space, Munster said companies are not running out of organic capital and investors still believe in the core growth story of AI.

“My sense is we’re not running out of organic capital. I think that, yes, this debt piece is something that’s new. But just to give a sense, at Deep Water, we invest in both public and private companies and invested recently in this OpenAI tender offer. That was incredibly difficult—the amount of demand outstripped the supply by probably a 2x factor. X goes and raises. I mean, nice endorsement that Jensen gave to Elon in the interview, and they’re going to be able to raise. I think that the capital is ultimately there.

Nvidia owns about 90% of the GPU market, which is expected to reach $3 to $4 trillion by 2030, according to Jensen Huang. McKinsey sees data center CapEx hitting $6.7 trillion with no slowdown in sight in the short term. Nvidia’s next-generation GPU series Rubin is coming in 2026, and the company also has a software edge in AI computing with its CUDA platform, which is now the de facto standard for AI programming.

Nvidia’s Hopper Infrastructure and now Blackwell form the core of AI infrastructure for LLM training and inference. But Nvidia’s growth is slowing compared to previous quarters amid competition and capex spending limitations from major companies. In the recently reported quarter, Nvidia’s annual revenue growth came in at 56%, compared with nearly 100% YoY growth in the past.

