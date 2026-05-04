‘We just got undercut’ – Lando Norris insists McLaren have ‘no excuses’ after missing out on win in Miami

Norris suggested that a key element of the race was “who could make the least mistakes”, adding: “You still have to be tactical with how you use the battery; you can easily just get caught up in the wrong running of things and get caught out badly. But other than that, I feel like I did a good job, and the team did a good job all weekend, so I have to be proud of everyone.”

On the other side of the garage, Oscar Piastri got himself into the action during the latter stages of the race, overtaking Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc towards the very end to grab the final position on the podium.

“It’s not been the most straightforward of weekends,” Piastri conceded after the Grand Prix. “I think Qualifying yesterday was a bit messy for both of us [McLaren drivers], but the pace seemed more encouraging again today.

“I had to make a few overtakes, and obviously the end of the race was a pretty late charge, but it’s just very, very tricky around here, especially in these conditions. Thanks to the team. Clearly, we’re a step closer in performance once again, so it’s nice to see.”

With the event proving to be McLaren’s strongest of the season so far, Piastri admitted that it was “definitely” promising to see how much the team had closed the gap to Mercedes.

“I think this weekend we showed that if we get track position, we can hang onto things well,” he explained. “We were close in Japan, but we’ve definitely taken a step forward, and hopefully in Canada we can take another step forward again. I’m excited for the future.”