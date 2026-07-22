WEATHER VAULT: 2003 Mid-South Derecho

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) –

It wasn’t a tornado that caused damage in Memphis on July 22, 2003, and contrary to its given name “Hurricane” Elvis, it wasn’t a tropical system either.

23 years ago, it was a derecho that brought destruction at dawn right here in Shelby County.

Early that Tuesday morning a low in Ohio brought a cold front that pushed all the way down into Memphis and the Mid-South.

Before we explain what a derecho is, let’s talk about what happened.

“It doesn’t look that impressive but believe you me, it is very heavy this morning”

Around 6:45 am CDT, thunderstorms crossing the Mississippi River slammed into Shelby County and the heart of Memphis. Winds across the city were recorded up to 109 mph

But these winds were not from a tornado.

“Straight-line winds, not swirling winds like a tornado”

Since those straight-line winds of 109 mph match the criteria for a strong Category 2 hurricane, this event was nicknamed “Hurricane Elvis”.

But this was no hurricane. It was a derecho.

Per the National Weather Service, a derecho needs to meet two criteria.

A path of damage at least 240 miles long. Winds of at least 58 mph along most of that path with localized spots seeing 75+ mph damage

The morning of July 23rd, a line of thunderstorms stretching nearly 400 miles from Northern Arkansas all the way to Northern Alabama met that criteria, with the worst of its damage right here in Memphis.

“There’s a shot from our high-five camera in Midtown. You can see the very heavy — and that looked like a transformer exploding just a moment ago.”

The beginnings of a derecho start off as scattered storms that form in a warm and humid environment ahead of a cold front.

Once these storms become organized and form into a “linear” line, they start to become strong and many times begin producing winds reaching severe limits.

This really becomes a problem when the winds on the backside of the storm becoming stronger than the winds flowing into the storm. Think of this as a wave in the ocean that finally breaks and topples over. It rushes outwards.

As that backside wind rushes outwards, you see a wall of wind overtake a large area and rush through everywhere within sight. This phase is called a bow echo.

In Shelby County alone, this derecho resulted in over $40 million damage. During the storm, a 75 year old man died when a tree fell on his house and crushed him. 3 others were hurt during the storm.

Additional fatalities took place during the storm aftermath, mostly from house fires due to lit candles and carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.

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