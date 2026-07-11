Wes Anderson and Luke Wilson Walk Into an Elevator and … Get Stuck

On Monday night, Wes Anderson and Luke Wilson attended a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Anderson’s film “Bottle Rocket,” taking part in a Q&A at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

During the screening of the movie that followed, the pair slipped out, accompanied by James L. Brooks, an executive producer on the film, and an actor and musician known as King Orba (birth name Robert Mark Wallace), and got into an elevator to head to dinner.

That’s when things got a little complicated for the famously fastidious director and his friends.

At 7:49 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about people trapped in an elevator at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard, the museum’s address, according to a department spokeswoman.

The four men — as well as six other people, including security personnel and museum employees — had become trapped in a stalled elevator on their way out of the museum. The ordeal would last over 40 minutes before firefighters arrived to set them free, according to Wallace, whose video of their release circulated widely online this week.