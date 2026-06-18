West Miami-Dade brush fires grows to over 8,000 acres

Smoke rises during a brush fire on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in West Miami-Dade just west of Doral. askowronski@miamiherald.com

A brush fire in West Miami-Dade has burned over 13,000 acres as crews battle a second blaze a few miles away, prompting officials to shut down a stretch of Krome Avenue and urge people, especially those with respiratory conditions, to limit their time outdoors because of heavy smoke.

The Quarry 2 Fire, which started Monday near Northwest 137th Avenue and 41st Street, west of Doral, has grown to 13,400 acres and is 30% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service. This fire was at 600 acres on Tuesday morning.

Smoke rises during a brush fire on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in West Miami-Dade just west of Doral. Alie Skowronski askowronski@miamiherald.com

A second fire, burning near Northwest 122nd Avenue and 58th Street, has scorched 500 acres and is 25% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

“Limit your time outdoors. If you’re inside, please shut the doors and keep your windows closed,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Eng said.

The smoke triggered an air quality alert for Broward County on Tuesday, but so far, no alerts have been issued on Wednesday for Broward or Miami-Dade counties.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue warned that overnight weather conditions could cause smoke to settle closer to the ground, leading to hazy conditions and reducing visibility on nearby roads.

Firefighters continue battling both blazes from the ground and air, with MDFR deploying two helicopters and multiple ground crews. Additional aerial support has been requested through Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service.

“With dry conditions increasing wildfire risks, we’re asking everyone to do their part — avoid outdoor burning, don’t park on dry grass, and clear any dry leaves or brush from around your home to reduce fire hazards,” MDFR said in a statement.

Fallout from the fires

Officials advise residents to keep doors and windows closed, set air conditioning systems to recirculate indoor air, and reduce outdoor activity if smoke is present. Drivers should slow down in smoky areas, use low-beam headlights, leave extra following distance, and keep vehicle windows closed with the A/C on recirculate.

Power outages are also possible as firefighting operations continue. Residents experiencing outages should report them to FPL through its mobile app or by calling 1-800-4-OUTAGE.

Smoke rises during a brush fire on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in West Miami-Dade just west of Doral. Alie Skowronski askowronski@miamiherald.com

While no homes or business are under threat, officials urge people to keep aware of changes.

Intermittent road shutdowns or detours may pop up. For real time updates and information, people can check FL511.

Krome Avenue is closed between Southwest Eighth street and Okeechobee Road due to the fire, the Florida Highway Patrol announced at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

“Fire behavior can become much more aggressive during periods of extreme heat, leading to rapidly changing smoke patterns and potentially impacting roadways that were previously clear,” MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez said in a Wednesday morning update.

This story was originally published June 17, 2026 at 8:32 AM.