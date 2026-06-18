Damage reported after severe storms slam the Midwest in June outbreak

11:11 PM ET 24 Min Ago

Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak left a trail of tornado, wind and hail reports across the Midwest, with FOX Weather’s storm reports map showing the highest concentration of damage reports from Iowa through Illinois and into Indiana.

Numerous communities reported structural damage, downed trees and power lines, and powerful wind gusts as a line of severe thunderstorms swept eastward across the Midwest. A corridor stretching from Iowa through Illinois and into Indiana appeared to bear the brunt of the outbreak, with widespread reports of wind damage, large hail and tornadoes.

Several tornadoes were confirmed throughout the day, while additional reports of large hail and wind damage poured in as discrete supercells developed ahead of the main line of storms.

The outbreak produced impacts across multiple states, leaving behind a wide swath of damage that emergency crews and National Weather Service survey teams will continue assessing in the days ahead.

The threat isn’t finished yet, and communities impacted are just beginning to pick up the pieces. FOX Weather will continue tracking storm surveys, damage reports and forecast updates as more information becomes available.