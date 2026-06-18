Damage reported after severe storms slam the Midwest in June outbreak

Midwest severe weather outbreak leaves trail of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail
Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak left a trail of tornado, wind and hail reports across the Midwest, with FOX Weather’s storm reports map showing the highest concentration of damage reports from Iowa through Illinois and into Indiana.
Numerous communities reported structural damage, downed trees and power lines, and powerful wind gusts as a line of severe thunderstorms swept eastward across the Midwest. A corridor stretching from Iowa through Illinois and into Indiana appeared to bear the brunt of the outbreak, with widespread reports of wind damage, large hail and tornadoes.
Several tornadoes were confirmed throughout the day, while additional reports of large hail and wind damage poured in as discrete supercells developed ahead of the main line of storms.
The outbreak produced impacts across multiple states, leaving behind a wide swath of damage that emergency crews and National Weather Service survey teams will continue assessing in the days ahead.
The threat isn’t finished yet, and communities impacted are just beginning to pick up the pieces. FOX Weather will continue tracking storm surveys, damage reports and forecast updates as more information becomes available.
Tornado lofts debris 20 miles from Indiana tornado track, Debris Tracker shows
A confirmed dangerous tornado ripped through Clark County, Indiana, on Wednesday night, but the damage may not have been confined to the tornado’s path alone.
FOX Weather’s exclusive Debris Tracker indicated the tornado was so intense that it lofted debris thousands of feet into the atmosphere, where powerful winds carried it far from the circulation.
Radar imagery showed a debris signature extending roughly 20 miles northeast of the tornado’s track, suggesting pieces of homes, trees and other materials were likely falling back to the ground well away from the hardest-hit areas.
Meteorologists use debris signatures on radar to identify tornadoes that are actively lofting material into the air.
The larger and more persistent the debris field, the stronger the indication that significant damage is occurring on the ground.In this case, FOX Weather’s Debris Tracker showed debris being carried as far as 21 miles from the tornado, underscoring the violent nature of the storm and raising the possibility that debris was falling from the sky in communities that may not have experienced the tornado itself.
WATCH: Tornado tears through Teutopolis, Illinois, leaving trail of destruction
A damaging tornado left a trail of destruction in Teutopolis, Illinois, where FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic rushed into a heavily damaged home moments after the twister swept through the area.
‘Take Cover Now’: Dangerous tornado moving through Central Indiana
A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado is moving across portions of central and south-central Indiana Tuesday night, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning with a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” (PDS) designation.
As of 9:57 p.m. EDT, the tornado was located about 8 miles southwest of Martinsville, or roughly 10 miles north of Bloomington, and was moving east at 45 mph.
Forecasters warn this is a life-threatening situation and residents in the storm’s path should take shelter immediately.
“Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter,” the warning stated. “Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”
The Tornado Warning remains in effect until 10:45 p.m. EDT for portions of Monroe, Morgan, Brown, Johnson and Bartholomew counties.
Communities in the that could be impacted by the tornado include Columbus, Nashville, Edinburgh, Princes Lakes, Morgantown, Peoga, Mahalasville, Helmsburg, Lake Lemon, Bean blossom, Gnaw Bone, Yellowwood Lake, Spearsville and Unionville.
The warning also includes a stretch of Interstate 65 near mile marker 75.
Residents across the warned area should shelter immediately.
FOX Weather will continue to monitor this dangerous situation and provide updates as new information becomes available.
WATCH: FOX Weather Storm Tracker captures destructive tornado up close
FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic gets close and personal with a dangerous tornado in Illinois amid a severe weather outbreak.
Top Hail Reports: Baseball-size hail pummels Illinois
Amid an ongoing severe weather outbreak sweeping across the Midwest, multiple communities reporting hail the size of baseballs and larger.
Today’s largest hailstone measured an incredible 3.0 inches in diameter in Arthur, Illinois. Other notable reports included 2.75-inch hail in Humboldt, Illinois, 2.5-inch hail in Lovington, Illinois, and 2.0-inch hail in Niantic, Illinois.
The barrage of large hail wasn’t limited to Illinois. Holden, Missouri, reported hail measuring 1.75 inches in diameter, matching a report from Boody, Illinois.
Hail of this size is capable of causing significant damage to vehicles, roofs, windows and crops, and it can pose a serious risk to anyone caught outdoors.
The hail reports come as a powerful storm system unleashes dangerous weather across the Midwest, producing destructive winds, numerous tornado warnings and confirmed tornadoes across portions of Illinois and neighboring states.
Thousands of customers have also lost power as repeated rounds of severe thunderstorms continue to sweep across the region.
Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates on this unfolding severe weather outbreak.
WATCH: Tornado forms live on FOX Weather
FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari analyzes a confirmed tornado in progress in Effingham, Illinois live on FOX Weather.
Confirmed Tornado moving through Effingham, Illinois
A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was moving through Effingham County, Illinois, on Tuesday evening, prompting forecasters to issue a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Warning.
At 8:14 p.m. CDT, weather spotters confirmed a large tornado over Teutopolis, near Effingham, moving east at 50 mph. The National Weather Service warned that people in the storm’s path faced a life-threatening situation and urged residents to take cover immediately.
The tornado was expected to move near Montrose around 8:20 p.m. CDT and Hidalgo around 8:35 p.m. CDT. Communities including Sigel, Trowbridge, Rose Hill and Woodbury were also in the path of the dangerous storm.
Forecasters warned that mobile homes could be destroyed and that considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles was likely. Complete destruction was also possible in areas directly impacted by the tornado.
Motorists traveling on Interstate 57 between mile markers 158 and 176 and Interstate 70 between mile markers 92 and 119 were urged to seek shelter and avoid attempting to outrun the storm.Stay with FOX Weather for continuing coverage of this dangerous severe weather outbreak across the Midwest.
Charleston Police urge drivers to stay off roads after severe storm damage
The Charleston Police Department is urging residents to stay off the roads after severe storms left a large number of trees down across the east-central Illinois community.
In a Facebook post, the department warned motorists not to drive unless absolutely necessary, saying, “There is too much traffic congestion due to road conditions.”
The warning comes as reports of storm damage continue to emerge from across Charleston and Coles County.
Early reports indicate damage to mobile homes and structural damage at the Coles County Fairgrounds after multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms ripped through the area.
Stick with FOX Weather as we continue to track this severe weather outbreak and bring you the latest updates throughout the evening.
Severe storms damage county fairgrounds, down trees and destroy mobile homes in Charleston, Illinois
Reports of severe storm damage are pouring in from Charleston, Illinois, in Coles County, as powerful thunderstorms continue to move through the region — and the threat is far from over.
Another round of storms is now approaching Charleston and is expected to bring hail, damaging wind gusts, and additional impacts to areas already hit hard by earlier severe weather.
Mobile homes have been destroyed and flipped and there are early reports indicate structural damage at the Coles County Fairgrounds. Significant tree damage and downed power lines have also been reported, creating hazardous conditions across the area.
Meanwhile, power outages are mounting rapidly. According to PowerOutage.com, customer outages across Illinois are soaring as multiple rounds of severe storms continue to sweep across the Midwest.
Breaking News
Damage reported in Charleston, Illinois following tornado-warned storm
Emergency crews are actively responding to reports of damage and downed utility lines in and around Charleston, Illinois, following a direct hit from a highly volatile, fast-moving severe thunderstorm.
The storm, which was warned for a tornado, blasted through Coles County with intense straight-line wind gusts and a suspected tornado touchdown.
First responders are currently navigating blocked roadways littered with snapped tree limbs and debris to check on residents, while local utility teams assess the scope of the infrastructure damage.
Breaking News
Close call: FOX Weather tracker Brandon Copic slammed by violent winds, blinding rain in Illinois
The raw power of this evening’s severe weather was caught live on camera as FOX Weather’s exclusive storm tracker Brandon Copic was just slammed by a dangerous, tornado-warned storm core in Charleston, Illinois.
Positioned right in the path of the fast-moving central Illinois cells, Copic’s tracking vehicle was suddenly engulfed by a blinding wall of torrential rain and violent straight-line wind gusts pushing well over 60 mph.
The intense, deafening assault heavily tested his gear and sharply reduced visibility to near-zero within seconds, providing a dramatic, firsthand look at exactly why weather officials have been urging residents along the Interstate 70 corridor to get off the roads.
For all the high-end atmospheric data and rare Level 4 “Moderate Risk” billing from the Storm Prediction Center, this afternoon’s anticipated tornado outbreak has felt decidedly like a “bust” to many weather observers so far.
Aside from a few touchdowns and short-lived warnings in western Wisconsin and central Illinois, the sky has failed to unleash the widespread, photogenic supercell frenzy that many early morning models hinted at.
The primary culprit for this underwhelming showing is a phenomenon meteorologists call convective contamination. The massive, sprawling morning complex of rain and storms over northern Illinois did its job too well, churning out thick, stubborn cloud debris and rain-cooled air masses that successfully worked over the atmosphere, effectively keeping a tight lid on the deep, explosive daytime heating needed to violently destabilize the lower levels of the atmosphere.
FOX Weather meteorologist Ari Sarsalari explains the main line of storms that fired up during the late afternoon also likely robbed the atmosphere of the energy needed to spin up intense tornadoes.
Once the main line of thunderstorms formed, the upper level winds blew the large anvil clouds directly into the threat area, where the storms were moving toward. That took some energy out of the atmosphere over parts of Illinois and Indiana, so the storms may not have reached their full potential.
However, the danger is not over, as the atmosphere is simply shifting its energy elsewhere.
While the discrete, long-tracked tornado threat has been severely choked out by the morning’s leftover cloud muck, the overall storm system is still packing a punch.
The focus is transitioning aggressively into an upscale wind and flash flood event, where intense squall lines and bowing segments are leveraging the high-velocity jet stream to warp into massive straight-line wind threats.
FOX Weather meteorologists also caution that the tornado threat isn’t zero, as storms may tap into localized pockets of energy and spin in the atmosphere to produce a strong tornado this evening.
And, the stalled warm front pinned down by that morning rain is now acting as a tracks-of-fire corridor for storms to repeatedly stall and dump immense amounts of water across central Illinois and Indiana.
So while the tornado sirens might not be blaring continuously, the severe weather event is far from over—it has just traded the threat of rotating funnels for a night of widespread, damaging wind gusts and sweeping flash floods.
‘Large and extremely dangerous’ tornado near Charleston, Illinois, prompts PDS warning
A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado prompted a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado warning in east-central Illinois on Wednesday evening for parts of Coles and Cumberland County.
According to the National Weather Service, weather spotters confirmed the tornado near Charleston at 6:49 p.m. CDT.
The tornado was moving east at 45 mph and was described as “large and extremely dangerous.”
The tornado was expected to move near Charleston around 6:55 p.m. CDT.Communities and locations in the storm’s path include Loxa, Coles County Airport and Fox Ridge State Park.
The warning also includes a stretch of Interstate 57 between mile markers 187 and 196.A PDS tornado warning is reserved for the most dangerous tornado situations and signals an increased threat to life and property.
Residents in the warning area should seek shelter immediately.
Tens of thousands without power in Illinois as severe storms barrel across the region
Power outages continue to climb across Illinois as severe thunderstorms sweep through the state, knocking out electricity to nearly 40,000 customers, according to PowerOutage.com.
Some of the hardest-hit areas are in western Illinois, where damaging winds associated with a powerful line of storms have left communities in the dark.
In Henderson County, about 90% of customers are without power after the severe storms tore through the area.
The widespread outages underscore the destructive potential of the storms, which have been capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes.
Forecasters warn that severe thunderstorms will continue tracking eastward through the evening and overnight hours across portions of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Additional storms could bring destructive wind gusts exceeding 70 mph, large hail and the potential for tornadoes, including some that could be strong.
The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight portions of the Midwest in an elevated risk for severe weather tonight, with the greatest concern focused on damaging straight-line winds as storm clusters organize and accelerate eastward.
Developing Story
Severe weather outbreak underway with multiple warnings across 6 states
A severe weather outbreak is unfolding across parts of the Midwest this evening, with multiple Tornado Warnings already issued and the threat expected to continue well into the night.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Illinois and Indiana under a Moderate Risk (Level 4 of 5) for severe thunderstorms, indicating the potential for numerous severe storms, including strong tornadoes, destructive wind gusts and large hail.
A broader Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) extends across parts of Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and neighboring states.
Forecasters warn that the atmosphere remains capable of producing intense supercell thunderstorms capable of generating long-track tornadoes.
As storms evolve through the evening, the threat may transition to a larger line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing widespread wind damage.
Stay with FOX Weather throughout the evening and overnight as our meteorologists track every warning, tornado report, and forecast update in real time.
Confirmed tornado near Iowa-Wisconsin border upgraded to PDS warning
A confirmed tornado moving through Allamakee County, Iowa, and toward the Wisconsin state line has been upgraded to a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado warning.
Crawford County, Wisconsin, is also included in the Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado warning.
According to the National Weather Service, the “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was located near Harpers Ferry, about 11 miles southeast of Lansing, and was moving east at 50 mph.The tornado was expected to be near Boscobel around 5:35 p.m. CDT.
Other locations potentially impacted by the tornadic thunderstorm include Highway 27 and County F, Plugtown, Steuben, Harris Ridge, the junction of highways 60 and 61, Maple Ridge and Lynxville.
The National Weather Service warned that this life-threatening, radar-confirmed tornado could be deadly. Residents in the warning area should seek shelter immediately, as complete destruction of homes and businesses is possible.
Radar-confirmed tornado moves through rural northeast Iowa
A confirmed tornado was reported near Harpers Ferry in rural northeastern Iowa on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, radar indicated a tornado located near Harpers Ferry, about 8 miles south of Lansing, moving southeast at 45 mph.
The tornado was expected to move near Harpers Ferry around 5:05 p.m. CDT.Other locations potentially impacted by the tornadic thunderstorm include County Roads A52 and X52, Thompson Corner, Lock and Dam 9, Dalby and Eldergrove.
The storm is tracking toward the Wisconsin state line, though it remains in a sparsely populated part of Allamakee County. The National Weather Service warning listed only about 500 residents within the warned area.
Residents in the warned area should seek shelter immediately and stay tuned for additional updates from local officials and the National Weather Service.
Millions in Indiana, including Indianapolis, now under Tornado Watch
A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Indiana until 10 p.m. CDT, including Indianapolis, as the threat of a severe weather outbreak grows across the Midwest Wednesday evening
Forecasters warn that a few tornadoes are likely, along with scattered hail up to the size of tennis balls and widespread damaging wind gusts reaching 80 mph.
The watch covers more than 3.7 million people across Indiana, where atmospheric conditions are expected to support severe thunderstorms capable of producing all modes of severe weather through the evening hours.
The Indiana watch comes as multiple Tornado Watches remain in effect across parts of the Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana and portions of Missouri, where forecasters are monitoring the potential for strong tornadoes, very large hail and widespread damaging winds as storms race eastward through the evening.
Residents across the watch area are urged to stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings as storms develop and intensify. Stick with FOX Weather as we continue to track the severe weather threat throughout the night.
Confirmed Tornado races across Central Illinois at 55 mph
A confirmed tornado was reported near Salisbury, Illinois, at 4:31 p.m. CDT Wednesday, moving east at 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was observed by law enforcement officials, prompting the issuance of a Tornado Warning for portions of Logan, Menard and Sangamon counties.
Forecasters warned that the storm was capable of producing a damaging tornado and hail up to the size of ping pong balls.
The dangerous thunderstorm was expected to move into Mechanicsburg, Dawson and Buffalo around 4:45 p.m. CDT before reaching Illiopolis around 4:55 p.m. CDT. Communities including Fancy Prairie, Spaulding and Cantrall were also in the storm’s projected path.
The warning also included stretches of two major highways in central Illinois. Interstate 55 was impacted between mile markers 100 and 113, while Interstate 72 was included in the warning area between mile markers 107 and 124.
Residents across the warned area were urged to take shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and remain alert for additional warnings as the storm raced eastward across the region.
Take cover now: First afternoon Tornado Warning fires off for central Illinois
The dangerous second wave of severe weather is ramping up as the National Weather Service has just issued the afternoon’s first Tornado Warning in the Midwest.
This warning covers parts of east-central Illinois, placing Champaign, Douglas, Macon, and Piatt Counties directly under the gun.
Radar imagery has detected rapidly tightening rotation embedded inside an explosive supercell firing just south of the stalled warm front.
If you are in communities like Decatur, Champaign-Urbana, Monticello, or Tuscola, you need to trigger your severe weather plan immediately—move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, stay far away from windows, and protect yourself from flying debris until the threat passes.
Central Illinois and Indiana become prime target for evening tornadoes
The highest threat for intense tornado development has officially locked into a concentrated zone across central Illinois and central Indiana for the remainder of this afternoon and evening.
According to the latest analysis from the FOX Forecast Center, this critical boundary has aligned itself squarely along and just south of a stalled warm front.
While northern parts of the state were heavily worked over by rain and stabilizing cloud cover earlier today, the atmosphere across the midsection of both states has rapidly destabilized under clear afternoon skies.
Temperatures warming into the mid-80s combined with deep Gulf moisture have created an incredibly volatile environment primed for explosive, rotating supercells.
Atmospheric physics are heavily stacked across this central corridor, making it the primary zone to watch as the evening commute gets underway.
A high-velocity, 80 mph mid-level jet stream is slicing directly through the region, generating extreme environmental wind shear that will easily cause newly developing storms to twist and organize.
Forecasters warn that because the low-level winds are strongly veering along the stalled front, any discrete storm that taps into this boundary will have a heightened capability of producing strong, long-tracked tornadoes.
If you live along or between the Interstate 70 and Interstate 74 corridors—including cities from Springfield and Decatur over to Indianapolis—now is the time to review your severe weather plan and keep your wireless emergency alerts activated.
Searing across Illinois: Severe storms scream east at 60 mph through I-155 corridor
Fast-moving severe thunderstorms are slicing through central Illinois right now, tracking due east at a blistering forward speed of 60 mph.
These highly charged storms are pushing through major regional thoroughfares like the Interstate 155 and Interstate 74 corridors, packing a dangerous punch of localized 60-plus mph straight-line wind gusts, blinding downpours, and intense cloud-to-ground lightning.
Because these storms are traveling so incredibly fast, warning lead times are deeply compressed; FOX Weather meteorologists are urging residents downwind in cities like Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, Decatur, and Champaign to immediately wrap up outdoor activities, seek sturdy shelter inward, and remain glued to radar updates as this volatile line approaches.
Severe weather footprint widens: Kansas City metro placed under brand-new storm watch
The severe weather footprint is expanding across the midsection of the country this afternoon as the Storm Prediction Center drops a fresh watch over multiple states.
Heading into the evening commute, the active map is a patchwork of dangerous hazards: a localized Severe Thunderstorm Watch covers southeastern Minnesota to handle damaging wind gusts, while a Tornado Watch remains in place over central Missouri and Illinois to brace for rotating afternoon supercells.
Adding fuel to the fire, a brand-new Severe Thunderstorm Watch has just been blanked across eastern Kansas and western Missouri, placing the entire Kansas City metropolitan area in the direct line of fire.
This newest zone is facing a high-velocity line of storms that meteorologists warn could easily ignite large hail, relentless lightning, and destructive straight-line winds tracking over 70 mph through tonight.
Heading to Chicago? Buckle up for a grueling three-hour airport waiting game
If your travel plans involve flying into Chicago today, you might want to settle in, find a comfortable terminal seat, and brace yourself for a massive logistical headache.
With a fierce multi-round severe weather system violently reshaping the atmosphere over Illinois, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially initiated a rigorous Ground Delay Program for aircraft bound for the city’s major hubs.
Air traffic controllers are dealing with extensive airspace constraints caused by rolling thunderstorms and punishing wind gusts, forcing average arrival delays to rocket past the three-hour mark.
Because aircraft are being intentionally held on the tarmac at their origin airports across the country to prevent mid-air holding bottlenecks over Chicagoland, travelers nationwide should expect extensive, cascading schedule disruptions and missed connections to ripple across domestic airline networks well into the late-night hours.
Over 46,000 in the dark as severe storms knock out power across the Midwest
Power outages are multiplying across the heart of the country right now as an onslaught of severe weather knocks out electricity to thousands of families.
According to PowerOutage.com, the combination of intense wind gusts, lightning, and falling tree limbs has pushed localized power outages past 35,000 customers in Illinois and over 11,000 in Missouri.
Tornado Watch issued until 10 p.m. for St. Louis metro and central Illinois
The severe weather threat is ramping up as the Storm Prediction Center just issued a brand-new Tornado Watch that drops the St. Louis metropolitan area and surrounding counties directly into the danger zone until 10:00 p.m. CT.
After a brief midday lull following the initial morning rain, high-end mid-June sunshine has aggressively cooked the atmosphere, driving temperatures into the mid-80s and erasing any stabilization.
This rapid recovery has unlocked massive energy, combining deep tropical moisture with an unusually intense, high-velocity jet stream slicing overhead to create a setup highly favorable for intense rotational storms.
This evening watch marks the official transition into the day’s highly anticipated and much more dangerous second wave of severe weather.
Unlike the messy, sprawling line of storms from this morning, atmospheric mechanics are now primed to ignite discrete, individualized supercells spinning right out of northern Missouri and charging straight toward the Mississippi River.
FOX Weather meteorologists warn that because low-level wind shear values are pushing into extreme territory, any individual cell that fires has the distinct potential to breed an intense, long-track tornado, giant destructive hail, and straight-line winds roaring over 75 mph.
Commuters heading out for the evening drive across the St. Louis metro and western Illinois are being urged to lock in their safety shelters and stay glued to radar updates, as these storms will be traveling at a blistering forward speed of up to 60 mph.
FAA issues ground stop at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport amid severe storm threat
The sprawling severe weather system hammering the Midwest has expanded its impact on commercial aviation, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a ground stop for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) until 3:30 p.m. ET.
Severe thunderstorms rolling through Minnesota have drastically reduced visibility and forced strict airspace constraints, preventing a significant number of aircraft from safely entering the local traffic pattern.
This active ground hold directly impacts the majority of flights bound for MSP from neighboring Midwest airports, keeping planes grounded at their points of origin to alleviate building runway congestion in Minnesota.
With major regional hubs like Chicago already facing extreme delays, passengers traveling through the Upper Midwest are highly encouraged to verify their flight status before heading to the terminal, as these cascading cancellations and delays are expected to scramble airline schedules well into the evening.
Afternoon update: Highest tornado and severe wind threat shifts into central Illinois
In its crucial afternoon update, the FOX Weather Forecast Center has adjusted its exclusive Threat Zone, shifting the highest “Extreme” risk corridor farther south across Illinois.
This critical realigned zone—which carries the day’s peak potential for intense tornadoes, destructive straight-line winds, and massive hail—has tracked southward based on real-time radar data and morning storm evolution.
The shift was primarily dictated by the aggressive morning cluster of thunderstorms, which dumped heavy rain and pushed a massive, rain-cooled outflow boundary deeper into central Illinois than originally anticipated.
Because that boundary effectively pinned the northward advance of warm, tropical air, the prime atmospheric target where the most explosive afternoon supercells are expected to ignite has reset away from the state’s northern tier.
While metropolitan areas like Chicago are seeing a lowered risk for discrete, violent tornadoes as a result of this southward shift, communities throughout central Illinois and western Indiana must now elevate their vigilance.
Early June severe weather pacing at historic, near-record speeds for damaging wind reports
June is off to an exceptionally violent, near-historic start across the United States, cementing 2026 as one of the most active severe weather years in recent memory.
Data tracking preliminary severe storm logs from June 1 through June 16 reveals that the nation is experiencing its second-fastest start for damaging straight-line wind reports since comprehensive record-keeping began in 1955.
This month’s relentless barrage of bowing thunderstorm complexes and intense squall lines has churned out wind damage at a pace surpassed only by the legendary, hyperactive June of 2008, which logged a staggering 3,619 wind reports during the exact same 16-day opening window.
The extraordinary start to the month has meteorologists questioning whether 2026 could eventually rewrite the history books entirely. Given the highly volatile, persistent jet stream patterns currently locking into place across the central and eastern U.S., additional multi-state wind events—like the destructive systems barreling through the Midwest today—are expected to keep numbers climbing.
If the upcoming weeks remain this highly charged, atmospheric experts believe 2026 stands a legitimate chance at challenging the all-time full-month June record of 5,554 wind reports.
Dangerous storms could fire up at any moment in the Midwest
The Midwest is currently in a brief, short-lived lull of quiet weather before severe, possibly life-threatening storms ramp up this afternoon.
The second round of storms will come when atmospheric conditions start to rapidly destabilize.
Given the strong wind shear in place, discrete surpercells capable of producing intensive, long track tornadoes (EF-3+) are expected to develop soon.
Through the evening hours, these storms will develop into an intense line of severe storms, bringing a widespread threat of destructive, straight-line winds – which could top 75 mph – through the region, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
A very strong low jet stream will cause storms to move very fast as they develop (upwards of 50 to 60+ mph), so dangerous storms could move into areas very quickly, just in time for the evening commute.
Storm Prediction Center prepares Tornado Watch for Midwest as afternoon threat intensifies
The Storm Prediction Center is preparing to issue a brand-new Tornado Watch for a broad corridor spanning northern Missouri into western and central Illinois as the atmosphere rapidly primes itself for an aggressive afternoon round of severe weather.
While the morning’s initial cluster of storms has successfully cleared out into eastern Illinois, it has left behind a distinct zone of differential heating—essentially a sharp boundary between cooler, rain-washed air and clear, sun-baked terrain.
South of this boundary, intense daytime heating is actively underway across northern Missouri and western Illinois, quickly punching temperatures into the mid-80s and completely eroding the atmospheric “cap” (convective inhibition) that had previously been holding storms in check.
Visible satellite imagery reveals an increasingly agitated cumulus field along this destabilizing corridor, signaling that explosive thunderstorm development is only a matter of time.
This volatile environment is backed by tremendous atmospheric physics, setting the stage for all severe hazards, including destructive straight-line winds, giant hail, and strong tornadoes.
Power outages slowly climb as rain soaks Illinois
Over 35,000 homes are without power as rain inundates Illinois. A second, stronger wave of storms will happen in a matter of hours.
Currently, the power outages are primarily in Henderson County, according to PowerOutage.us, but the worst is yet to come.
A Level 4 out of 5 severe storm threat is present for areas across north-central Illinois and western Indiana.
There is also a Level 3 out of 4 flash flood risk is in effect for the Chicago metro area.
Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized amounts exceed 2 to 3 inches, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
FAA extends O’Hare ground stop, issues new hold at Midway as storms throttle Chicago airspace
Air traffic gridlock is rapidly intensifying across the region as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has extended the ground stop at Chicago O’Hare International Airport until 3:00 p.m. ET.
Additionally, conditions have deteriorated enough to prompt a brand-new ground stop for Chicago Midway International Airport, which is slated to remain in effect until 2:30 p.m. ET.
These aggressive air traffic holds mean most flights bound for the two massive Chicago hubs are being kept on the tarmac at their origin airports as thunderstorms, torrential rain, and strong winds barrels directly through the region.
Travelers nationwide should prepare for rolling delays and cascading cancellations throughout the rest of the day, as these extended ground stops will heavily disrupt fleet and crew positioning for subsequent flight legs across the country.
Ground stop halts Chicago-bound flights as severe Midwest storms blast the region
The severe weather charging across the Midwest is hitting Chicago hard, triggering extensive flight disruptions and a temporary ground stop at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
As the violent first wave of thunderstorms and intense wind gusts sweeps through Illinois, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented a ground stop until 1:30 p.m. ET for most inbound flights destined for the major hub.
The severe weather has forced air traffic controllers to implement strict spacing measures, causing average departure delays at O’Hare to quickly climb to 30 minutes and growing.
Major carriers like United and American Airlines have already activated flexible travel waivers for the region, and passengers are strongly urged to monitor their flight status continuously, as these delays are highly likely to ripple across the country throughout the afternoon.
Flash flood threat shifts south in Midwest as central Illinois and Indiana face highest risk
The FOX Forecast Center says the highest threat for dangerous flash flooding has shifted south across the Midwest today, driven by real-time observational trends and the latest high-resolution computer guidance.
The massive morning storm complex rolling across northern Illinois has acted as a atmospheric block, effectively halting the northward progression of the warm front and its pooling moisture.
As a result, the zone primed for the heaviest, most persistent rain has realigned along a tight west-northwest to east-southeast axis cutting directly through central Illinois into central Indiana.
Storms on the southern and southwest flanks of the ongoing morning complex will easily tap into extreme moisture along this stalled front, while new storms are forecast to repeatedly develop and “train” (track over the exact same areas) over the region.
With torrential rain rates expected to reach up to 2 inches per hour, widespread totals will quickly stack up to 3 to 5 inches, with localized bullseyes picking up as much as 6 to 7 inches of water.
Rain inundates Chicago metro area as dangerous flash flood threat grows
A steady shield of heavy rain is enveloping the entire Chicago metropolitan area this morning, kicking off a multi-hazard weather day that threatens to culminate in significant flash flooding.
The National Weather Service has placed the region under a Flood Watch through this evening as this powerful first wave drops torrential downpours at rates exceeding two inches per hour, targeting a landscape already highly saturated from last week’s stormy deluge.
Localized totals could quickly stack up to 2 to 4 inches across Chicagoland by midday, threatening to overwhelm city drainage systems, rapidly fill low-lying viaducts, and spark sudden, dangerous pooling on major expressways.
While the immediate concern through the noon hour remains widespread street flooding and ponding, meteorologists warn that this morning’s relentless rain is directly linked to an even larger threat looming for the late afternoon and evening.
This initial moisture surge is dragging a potent warm front northward across Illinois. Exactly where this boundary stalls by mid-afternoon will dictate where the atmosphere violently destabilizes, unleashing a second wave of explosive, tornadic supercells.
Commuters across the metro area are urged to remain exceptionally weather-aware today, check radar before hitting the roads, and remember the life-saving rule to never drive through flooded turn lanes or standing water.
More than 27,000 customers lose power as violent morning storms ravage Illinois
The destructive first wave of severe weather has left a growing trail of utility damage across Illinois, with more than 27,000 customers currently plunged into darkness.
As the violent bowing line of thunderstorms ripped eastward from the Mississippi River, its damaging straight-line wind gusts easily snapped heavy tree limbs and sent them crashing into local distribution lines.
The highest concentration of electrical disruptions is tracking along the hard-hit northern and central portions of the state, where regional providers like Ameren Illinois and ComEd have already mobilized emergency field crews to assess downed poles and start complex grid repairs.
Roads flood and storms roar as violent first wave hammers Illinois communities
A fast-moving line of severe storms is charging across Illinois right now, unleashing dual hazards as dangerous straight-line winds and rapid flash flooding strike simultaneously.
This intense morning wave is dropping torrential rain at rates exceeding 2 inches per hour, quickly overwhelming drainage systems and triggering widespread flash flooding across already saturated ground.
Analysis: Why today’s atmospheric setup could trigger the most dangerous tornado outbreak of 2026
While 2026 has already delivered its share of destructive weather—including a high-end EF-4 in Oklahoma back in April and a localized, multi-tornado barrage just last week on June 11—meteorologists are warning that today’s atmospheric setup across the Midwest carries a rare, violent synergy that could easily make this the most severe tornado outbreak of the year so far.
What sets today apart from previous events isn’t just the sheer amount of fuel in the air, but the terrifyingly synchronized timing of two distinct atmospheric mechanisms over Illinois and Indiana.
Typically, early-morning storm complexes cap the atmosphere, leaving it stabilized and “cooked” for the rest of the day. Instead, this morning’s initial line is moving so incredibly fast that it is vacating the region by midday, leaving an extraordinarily wide window for high-end mid-June sunshine to bake and rapidly rebuild the environment.
The core of the analysis boils down to an overlap of physics that forecasters rarely see in such high numbers outside of major historical outbreaks:
- Extreme instability recovery: Behind the early morning storms, robust warm-air advection (horizontal transport of heat and moisture) is dragging deep Gulf moisture northward. Combined with peak solar heating, this will rocket Mean-Layer CAPE (convective available potential energy) values up to an explosive 2,000 to 3,500 J/kg across Illinois.
- Atypical jet stream speed: By mid-June, the jet stream usually retreats north into Canada, taking the strong wind dynamics with it. Today, a highly anomalous 80 mph mid-level jet stream is slicing directly through the Midwest, generating extreme environmental wind shear.
- Boundless outflow factor: As the morning storm cluster leaves, it is carving out sharp “outflow boundaries”—miniature, highly localized cold fronts left behind by rain-cooled air. When the afternoon’s discrete supercells form, they will inevitably collide with these boundaries. This physical interaction dramatically intensifies the low-level spin, vastly increasing the likelihood of long-tracked, intense tornadoes (EF-3 or stronger).
With individual storms projected to scream across the terrain at speeds up to 60 mph, the atmospheric parameters are primed to create a highly dangerous afternoon, making this a true top-tier severe weather threat for 2026.
Damage reports emerge from Iowa after hurricane-force morning wind assault
Initial damage reports are flooding in across central and eastern Iowa following this morning’s violent line of severe storms.
Local emergency managers and weather spotters report widespread structural impacts, featuring snapped power poles, torn roof structures, and massive uprooted trees that have blocked secondary roads and damaged homes.
Hard-hit communities like Albion—which bore the brunt of a devastating 94 mph straight-line wind gust—are working alongside utility crews to clear tangled power lines and debris.
As the storms exit the state into Illinois, thousands of residents remain without electricity.
Intense morning storms cross the Mississippi River, battering Illinois communities
The dangerous first wave of today’s multi-round severe weather threat is crashing into western and northwestern Illinois right now.
Fueled by an ultra-strong low-level jet stream, a roaring, highly organized bowing wall of thunderstorms has crossed the Mississippi River from Iowa, bringing an immediate onslaught of 70-plus mph straight-line wind gusts, blinding downpours, and intense lightning.
Multiple severe warnings are actively flying along the leading edge of the line as it tracks rapidly southeastward toward the Interstate 74 and Interstate 72 corridors.
If you’re in the path of these fast-moving storms, you should seek shelter immediately, as the localized wind shear is strong enough to spawn quick, rain-wrapped tornadoes directly within the advancing line.
Significant severe weather outbreak threatens millions across the Midwest
A highly complex and rapidly intensifying severe weather outbreak is shifting into high gear across the Midwest today, with the peak threat zeroing in on Illinois and Indiana through tonight.
The morning’s intense, well-organized cluster of storms—which already blasted parts of Iowa with hurricane-force straight-line wind gusts up to 94 mph—is marching southeast into north-central and west-central Illinois.
Forecasters note that the southern edge of this cluster is interacting with an exceptionally strong 80 mph jet stream and a northeastward-shifting warm front. This atmospheric setup is expected to trigger an appreciable uptick in surface-based storm intensity, unleashing several intense tornadoes, destructive wind gusts over 75 mph, and damaging wind-driven hail.
Ahead of this main line, a secondary, highly conditional threat is emerging across Indiana and Ohio, where extreme wind shear profiles could warp residual morning activity into isolated, rotating supercells near the advancing warm front.
As the first morning wave exits, intense mid-June sunshine and surging moisture levels will fuel a rapid, explosive air mass recovery across Missouri and central Illinois. With dew points pooling in the upper 60s to low 70s, a localized corridor of extreme instability will prime the atmosphere for a broken line of discrete, long-tracked supercells by mid-to-late afternoon.
Because of incredible venting aloft and powerful low-level wind fields, these individualized supercells will have a heightened capability to generate strong to potentially violent tornadoes, especially where they collide with prior storm outflow boundaries.
Tornado Watch issued for large swath of Illinois as fast-moving morning storms charge east
A newly issued Tornado Watch is now in effect for a massive portion of Illinois until 3:00 p.m. CT today, signaling an immediate ramping up of danger as a potent morning storm cluster charges into the state.
This watch focuses primarily on the immediate threat from a highly organized, bowing segment of thunderstorms tracking quickly eastward out of Iowa, which is capable of laying down a wide swath of hurricane-force wind gusts up to 80 or 100 mph and spawning spin-up tornadoes.
People inside the watch zone should treat these morning storms with the utmost urgency, as the intense wind fields overlapping the region mean tornadoes can spin up rapidly along the leading edge of the line with little to no advanced warning.
FOX Weather meteorologists are strictly emphasizing that this morning’s Tornado Watch is merely the opening act of what is expected to be a long and dangerous day. Once this initial line of storms shifts east by midday, the atmosphere across Illinois is forecast to rapidly recover, heat up, and destabilize.
This clearing will prime the region for a second, even more explosive round of discrete supercell thunderstorms by mid-to-late afternoon.
Because the second wave will bring the highest potential for intense, long-track violent tornadoes (EF-3 or stronger), residents must remain weather-aware all day and not let their guard down once this first morning batch of rainfall passes through.
Destructive wind and tornado threat escalates in Illinois as violent Iowa storm cluster races east
The severe weather threat is rapidly escalating across northwest and central Illinois this morning as a well-developed, highly organized cluster of storms races out of eastern Iowa.
The Storm Prediction Center warns that this violent bowing line segment is tapping into a powerful low-level jet stream, prompting the imminent issuance of a new watch for the corridor.
As the line surges southeastward over the next few hours, it has the potential to lay down a widespread swath of destructive straight-line winds with gusts tearing through the region at 80 to 100 mph.
Additionally, rapidly intensifying low-level rotation means a distinct tornado threat is developing both at the apex of the bowing line and within embedded supercells.
People in the path of these fast-moving storms should prepare immediately for localized tornadoes, isolated large hail, and intense, hurricane-force wind damage.
Understanding the Enhanced Fujita Scale and how meteorologists measure a tornado’s power
When severe storms strike, you will frequently hear meteorologists classify tornadoes on a scale from EF-0 to EF-5, but these numbers are never assigned while the tornado is actually happening.
Because radar cannot reliably measure wind speeds at ground level and traditional weather instruments are usually destroyed by the vortex, tornadoes are rated entirely after the fact through forensic engineering.
National Weather Service survey teams are dispatched to the disaster zone to examine the wreckage, using the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale as their guide. This system uses 28 distinct “damage indicators”—ranging from residential homes and strip malls to specific tree species—and evaluates the degree of destruction to backward-calculate how fast the rotational winds must have been blowing to cause that specific damage.
The scale acts as a post-storm diagnostic tool, correlating physical wreckage to estimated three-second wind gusts.
An EF-0 tornado is the weakest tier, causing light damage like stripped roof shingles with winds between 65 and 85 mph. As you climb the scale, the structural thresholds increase exponentially: an EF-3 tornado brings severe damage with winds up to 165 mph capable of tearing roofs and walls off well-built homes, while a violent EF-5 represents the absolute pinnacle of atmospheric fury.
To achieve an EF-5 rating, a tornado must generate winds exceeding 200 mph, leaving behind total destruction such as clean, swept foundations and bark completely stripped from trees.
Because it relies entirely on what the storm hits, a monster tornado spinning over an empty open field might only receive an EF-0 rating simply because there were no structures available to indicate its true structural capacity.
Volatile atmospheric setup primes part of Midwest for violent tornadoes today
The highest probability for violent, long-track tornadoes today is tightly clustered across central and northern Illinois into western and central Indiana.
This core threat zone is highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center’s Level 4 out of 5 risk, placing cities like Peoria and Springfield, Illinois, alongside Lafayette, Indiana, directly in the crosshairs.
Forecasters are particularly concerned about this corridor because a powerful mid-level jet stream is overlapping an unstable, moisture-rich air mass, creating “off-the-charts” wind shear.
This volatile combination will allow explosive thunderstorms to easily develop into discrete, rotating supercells capable of producing intense tornadoes rated EF-3 or higher.
While the primary bulls-eye sits over Illinois and Indiana, the threat for tornadoes is not entirely confined to those borders. A surrounding Level 3 out of 5 Risk extends the danger zone westward toward St. Louis and northward directly into the Chicago metropolitan area.
Because a strong low-level jet stream is fueling these storms, any supercells that successfully tap into the atmosphere’s extreme energy will be fast-moving, screaming east-southeast at speeds up to 60 mph.
People throughout these threat zones need to monitor radar closely from mid-afternoon through the evening, as a tornado-producing storm could approach shelter areas with dangerous speed.
Albion clocks terrifying 94 mph wind gust as fierce morning storms blast Iowa
The severe morning storms moving through the state have turned destructive, highlighted by a staggering 94 mph wind gust recorded earlier this morning in Albion, Iowa.
This extreme, hurricane-force wind gust caught the small Marshall County community directly in the crosshairs of a blistering, fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms.
Local emergency officials are already responding to widespread damage reports in the area, including downed trees, mangled utility poles, and roof structural damage.
FOX Weather meteorologists say this terrifying velocity in Albion confirms the immense power of this morning’s initial wave, which is actively paving the way for an even more explosive severe weather outbreak across the wider Midwest later today.
Vicious morning storms blast Iowa with hurricane-force wind gusts and large hail
A vicious first wave of severe weather is slamming through Iowa this morning, dropping large hail and unleashing terrifying, hurricane-force wind gusts that have already topped 90 mph in central parts of the state.
A sprawling Severe Thunderstorm Watch blankets most of the state as a fast-moving, highly volatile line of storms tracks rapidly eastward, triggering widespread damage to trees, roofs, and power lines.
Local National Weather Service offices have been actively firing off severe warnings from Des Moines to the Quad Cities as radar shows clusters packing heavy, blinding downpours and intense cloud-to-ground lightning.
Forecasters warn that this morning’s initial assault is only setting the stage for a much larger threat, as the atmosphere behind this line is expected to rapidly destabilize and prime the region for a second, even more explosive round of tornadic supercells later this afternoon.
Developing Story
Dangerous storm outbreak targets Midwest just days after previous round of severe weather
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is brewing across the Midwest this Wednesday, bringing an elevated risk for intense, long-track tornadoes and destructive straight-line winds just days after the same region was hammered by tornadoes and hail.
The threat is so volatile that the FOX Weather Forecast Center has upgraded its exclusive Threat Zone to an Extreme Risk—its highest level—covering roughly half a million Americans across north-central Illinois and northwest Indiana.
Adding to the danger, the severe setup is accompanied by a Level 3 out of 4 flash flood risk, prompting Flood Watches for major metro areas like Chicago and Detroit as widespread rain totals look to trigger rapid flooding on already waterlogged ground.
Atmospheric conditions are expected to rapidly destabilize by this afternoon. Fueled by a powerful low-level jet stream, explosive discrete supercells are forecast to form, carrying the potential to produce intense, long-track tornadoes of EF-3 or greater strength.
As the evening progresses, these cells will morph into an aggressive line of storms capable of unleashing widespread 75+ mph straight-line winds.
Because these storms will be moving at a blistering forward speed of 50 to 60+ mph, residents are urged to remain highly vigilant, as dangerous conditions will arrive with very little warning.