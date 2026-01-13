West Virginia Lottery results, winning numbers: Powerball, Lotto America, more

Jan. 12, 2026Updated Jan. 13, 2026, 3:59 a.m. ET

Are you looking to win big? The West Virginia Lottery offers a variety of games if you think it’s your lucky day.

Lottery players in West Virginia can choose from popular national games like the Powerball and Mega Millions, which are available in the vast majority of states. Other games include Lotto America, Daily 3, Daily 4 and Cash 25.

Big lottery wins around the U.S. include a lucky lottery ticketholder in California who won a $1.27 billion Mega Millions jackpot in December 2024. See more big winners here. And if you do end up cashing a jackpot, here’s what experts say to do first.

Here’s a look at Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 results for each game:

Winning Powerball numbers from Jan. 12 drawing

05-27-45-56-59, Powerball: 04, Power Play: 2

Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Lotto America numbers from Jan. 12 drawing

09-20-25-30-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 02

Check Lotto America payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Daily 3 numbers from Jan. 12 drawing

5-2-0

Check Daily 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Daily 4 numbers from Jan. 12 drawing

6-6-8-1

Check Daily 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Cash 25 numbers from Jan. 12 drawing

01-03-10-14-15-24

Check Cash 25 payouts and previous drawings here.

When are the West Virginia Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 10:59 p.m. ET Tuesday and Friday.

Lotto America: 10:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Daily 3, 4: 6:59 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday.

Cash 25: 6:59 p.m. ET Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

