West Virginia Lottery results, winning numbers: Powerball, Lotto America, more

By / January 13, 2026

Jan. 12, 2026Updated Jan. 13, 2026, 3:59 a.m. ET

Are you looking to win big? The West Virginia Lottery offers a variety of games if you think it’s your lucky day.

Lottery players in West Virginia can choose from popular national games like the Powerball and Mega Millions, which are available in the vast majority of states. Other games include Lotto America, Daily 3, Daily 4 and Cash 25. 

Big lottery wins around the U.S. include a lucky lottery ticketholder in California who won a $1.27 billion Mega Millions jackpot in December 2024. See more big winners here. And if you do end up cashing a jackpot, here’s what experts say to do first.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top