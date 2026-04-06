What channel is Phillies-Rockies on Sunday? TV channel, streaming

April 5, 2026, 4:01 a.m. ET

The Philadelphia Phillies conclude a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Easter Sunday, April 5 at Coors Field in Denver Colorado.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s game:

What time do the Phillies play today?

The Phillies face the Colorado Rockies at 3:10 p.m.

Who are the starting pitchers for today’s Phillies game?

The Phillies will start right-hander Taijuan Walker (0-1, 11.57 ERA). Colorado will start right-hander Tomoyuki Sugana (0-0, 1.93 ERA).

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What’s the weather forecast for the Phillies game?

The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies with temperatures near 70.

What channel is the Phillies game on today?

The game will be broadcast on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast will be on 94WIP and WDEL 101.7 FM/1150 AM.

How can I livestream the Phillies’ game?

If you live in the Philadelphia television market, NBCSP will stream the game on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com and the NBCSP app. NBCSP is also available on FuboTV, Hulu, Peacock and YouTube TV.

Watch the Phillies on Fubo

The game will also be available on PHILLIES.TV to those with streaming packages. You can also stream the radio broadcasts with MLB Audio.

How can I watch the Phillies on Apple TV+?

The Phillies will be on Apple TV+ this season, but you’ll need a subscription if you want to watch it. A monthly subscription to Apple TV+ is $12.99. However, Apple TV+ offers a free trial with the requirement of an email or Apple ID.

Here is the date the Phillies will be on Apple TV+. More dates will be added later in the season.

April 24: Phillies at Atlanta Braves, 7:15 p.m.

Phillies at Atlanta Braves, 7:15 p.m. May 29: Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.

How can I watch the Phillies on Netflix?

The Phillies will be on Netflix once this season and you will need a subscription to watch the game. Streaming plans start at $7.99 per month.

The Phillies “Field of Dreams” game between them and the Minnesota Twins at 7:30 p.m., on Aug. 13 at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa will be broadcast on Netflix.

How can I watch the Phillies on Peacock?

The Phillies will be featured on Peacock five times this season and you will need a subscription to watch the game. Subscriptions that include live sports start at $10.99 per month.

Here are the Phillies games that will be on Peacock:

April 19: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 p.m. June 21: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 p.m. The game will also be on NBC.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 p.m. The game will also be on NBC. July 5: Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals, 3 p.m. July 26 : N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 p.m. The game will also be on NBC.

: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 p.m. The game will also be on NBC. Sept. 6: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, 3 p.m. The game will also be on NBC.

What’s the Phillies’ 2026 schedule?

To see the the Phillies’ 2026 schedule, click here.

How can I get Phillies single-game tickets?

The Phillies are selling tickets to all 81 home games on the team’s website.

You can also get tickets by using the button below:

Get Phillies tickets at Citizens Bank Park

When will the Phillies be back home?

The Phillies return from their road on April 10. Here’s a look at the Phillies’ remaining schedule in April.