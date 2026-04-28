What Is Denver Nuggets Star Jamal Murray’s Ethnicity?

Jamal Murray is known for his scoring ability and clutch performances on the court. After playing one season at the University of Kentucky, where he quickly stood out as a dynamic guard with deep shooting range, he was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the seventh pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Murray has been a key part of the team’s success, forming a strong partnership with center Nikola Jokić. He gained widespread recognition during the 2020 NBA Playoffs for multiple high-scoring games, helping lead the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals. Despite facing injuries over the years, Murray has remained resilient, returning to form and continuing to be an essential contributor including in the Nuggets 2023 Championship run. His combination of skill, confidence, and determination has made him one of the league’s notable guards.

The athlete has said he developed his game under the guidance of his father, who emphasized discipline and mental toughness from a young age. Here’s more about Murray’s parents and background.

Who are Jamal Murray’s parents and what is his ethnicity?

Murray was born on Feb. 23, 1997, in Kitchener, Ontario, about 60 miles outside Toronto. Both his mother and father were born outside of Canada as his mom, Sylvia, is from Syria, and his dad, Roger, is from Jamaica.

The elder Murray moved from his home country to Canada when he was a child and grew up playing sports. He ran track and field and played basketball, notably competing against Lennox Lewis, another Kitchener resident, before Lewis began his professional boxing career. Thanks to his strong background in sports, Roger acted as his son’s trainer and coach when he showed an intertest in basketball.

“In the early days, we used to always work on his form with free throws and jump shots,” Roger told The Denver Post. “So he’d be at the free-throw line and would sometimes get frustrated because he wouldn’t make a shot. I told him he had to make 30 in a row. So he’s 7 years old and he has to make 30 in a row. There’s some frustration and some pressure … For me it was proving to him that he could do it, that it was mind over matter.

“I saw him as almost superhuman. I watched how he approaches things mentally, how committed he was to things he wanted to do. He would never give up and never put any blocks in the way to stop him from whatever he was trying to do. Whatever my boy wants to do. I’m going to help him be the very best at it.”

Jamal Murray hasn’t forgotten his Jamaican roots

Murray has never forgotten where his father came from and has given back to the island.

He helped the Region of Waterloo open a basketball court at the Amos Avenue housing complex. It was inspired by the death of a toddler outside the complex who was hit and killed by a car.

In addition, Murray, along with his dad and former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Johnson, conducted a two-day basketball clinic in Jamaica for 800 children at Montego Bay Community College where they gave away 400 backpacks with school supplies.