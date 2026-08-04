What is the best hospital in NYC? 3 top rankings of US’s best

Three New York City-area hospitals earned coveted spots on U.S. News & World Report’s annual “honor roll,” reserved for the nation’s top 20 hospitals delivering exceptional care across multiple specialities.

NYU Langone Hospitals, Mount Sinai Hospital, and New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell were recognized in the publication’s “Best Hospitals” rankings, released Tuesday.

Those same three institutions also tied for the No. 1 spot among the best regional hospitals in the New York City metro area.

NYU Langone Hospitals retained the nation’s No. 1 rankings in neurology and neurosurgery for the fifth straight year and cardiology, heart and vascular for the second consecutive year. Robert Miller for NY Post

U.S. News reviewed nearly 4,500 hospitals across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions. Just 16% earned a Best Hospitals designation by excelling in measures such as risk-adjusted mortality, preventable complications and patient experience.

NYU Langone Health maintained the nation’s highest number of No. 1–ranked specialties and top-10 specialties, with 12 of its 13 ranked clinical specialties placing in the top 10.

“NYU Langone achieved these top rankings through our talented and dedicated care teams, with each relentlessly focusing on the details that impact patient outcomes and experience,” said Dr. Alec C. Kimmelman, dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine and CEO of NYU Langone Health.

“This commitment to exceptionalism results in the highest standard of quality care that we consistently deliver across every location.”

The health system also retained the No. 1 ranking in neurology and neurosurgery for the fifth consecutive year and cardiology, heart and vascular surgery for the second straight year.

“The comprehensive, highly integrated neurology and neurosurgery team is built to meet the needs of the individual patient, and we are grateful that our departments’ work to care for patients has been recognized again as the best in the nation for the fifth year in a row,” Dr. Steven L. Galetta, the Philip K. Moskowitz, MD, Professor and Chair of Neurology at NYU Langone, told The Post.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell became the only New York hospital ranked in the top 20 across all 14 specialties. Tomas E. Gaston for NY Post

“We continue to push the field forward to new heights by attracting the most talented clinicians and researchers in the nation, and it’s together that we’ve built something truly exceptional.”

NYU Langone also received high-performing designations in all 23 procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News. The recognition extends to NYU Langone’s Tisch Hospital, Kimmel Pavilion, and NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in Manhattan, as well as NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk, which joined the health system last year, was ranked separately and received “high performing” ratings for three conditions: pneumonia, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Meanwhile, New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell ranked among the nation’s top five in eight specialties and, with ophthalmology joining the list for the first time this year, became the only New York hospital to place in the top 20 across all 14 specialties.

The health center also continues to be recognized as a Best Regional Hospital for Community Access for its commitment to delivering high-quality care to underserved communities.

Dr. Brian G. Donley, president and chief executive officer of New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, noted the hospital is being recognized as one of the nation’s best hospitals and a No. 1 New York hospital by U.S. News for the 23rd consecutive year.

“This achievement reflects the extraordinary dedication, expertise and compassion of our physicians, nurses, and teams, who provide exceptional care to our patients and families every day,” Donley told The Post.

“In partnership with two renowned medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian is committed to creating a healthier future for all through clinical innovation, groundbreaking research, and training the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

Mount Sinai Hospital secured top-five rankings in cardiology, heart and vascular and geriatrics. Robert Miller for NY Post

Mount Sinai, meanwhile, ranked in the top five in two specialities — cardiology, heart and vascular surgery and geriatrics — while also placing in the top 10 for cancer.

It was also recognized as a Best Regional Hospital for Community Access.

“This recognition reflects efforts over many years to build teams of physicians, nurses, and other care team members who place patient safety, quality, and experience at the center of everything we do, regardless of a patient’s background or circumstances,” Dr. David L. Reich, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Chief Clinical Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System, told The Post.

“As an academic health system, we benefit immensely by sharing our campus with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which delivers clinical expertise, research, innovation, and education to improve outcomes for the patients and communities we serve. It is a privilege to lead a team that is united by a shared commitment to excellence.”

Rounding out the top 20 are:

Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center in Los Angeles

Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston

Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore

Mayo Clinic-Arizona in Phoenix

Mayo Clinic-Florida in Jacksonville Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota

Rush University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla, Hillcrest, & East Campus in San Diego

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor in Ann Arbor

The Best Hospitals Specialty Rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions Ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.

“For nearly four decades, U.S. News has helped families and their medical providers navigate complex healthcare decisions,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

“U.S. News’ performance-driven metrics ensure American families can confidently find and choose high-quality care, often right in their own communities.”