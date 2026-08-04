PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August – Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, Big Walk, Signalis – PlayStation.Blog

Be fleet of foot to survive a post-apocalyptic cityscape alone or with pals, buddy up to walk and talk your way through a pleasant puzzle-filled world, or take a solo trip into a dystopian future for a brooding slice of psychological survival horror with the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August. Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, Big Walk and Signalis will all be available to PlayStation Plus members* from Tuesday August 4 until Monday August 31.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the games.





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Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition | PS5, PS4

In Dying Light 2, survival meets action adventure as you attempt to endure a hostile, post-apocalyptic world. Rival factions across The City aren’t the only enemy – a virus has turned a vast majority of the human population into monsters. Take on the role of Aiden Caldwell, a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City, but your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth – and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills to defeat your enemies and make allies. Unravel the dark secrets behind those that wield power, choose sides and decide your destiny. Play in up to four-player co-op: host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.





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Big Walk | PS5

Big Walk is a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking. Set out with your friends through a wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You’ll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools and toys, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless. Adventuring aside, there’s plenty of time to just hang out. Sit and watch the sunset, or steal your friend’s binoculars and kick them into the ocean. Spending time with friends is the best part of a big walk.





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Signalis | PS4

Awaken from slumber and explore a surreal retrotech world as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost partner and her lost dreams. Discover terrifying secrets, challenging puzzles, and nightmarish creatures in a tense and melancholic experience of cosmic dread and classic psychological survival horror.





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MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls PlayStation Plus Pack

Starting August 6**, all PlayStation Plus members can acquire a MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls PlayStation Plus Pack from PlayStation Store. This pack contains two sets of items:

Five Avatars inspired by characters from MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, featuring Captain America, Storm, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, and Ghost Rider.

A set of in-game Result Screen Character Poses featuring 20 characters, including Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, Peni Parker and more.

The pack will be available in the PlayStation Plus section of PlayStation Store on your PS5 or PS4 console or PlayStation Plus web page, starting August 6*. PlayStation Plus members need to redeem and download the pack to access its contents. The Avatars will appear in the Avatar section of your profile page on your PS5 or PS4 console. The Result Screen Character Poses are accessible and selectable in the PS5 version of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls once the game and pack are downloaded onto your PS5 console.

*PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup may differ by region. Please check PlayStation Store on release day for more information.

**MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls PlayStation Plus Pack is available until August 6, 2027.