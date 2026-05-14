What they said at 2026 PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele’s tricky relationship with confidence at Aronimink

“But if you look at this golf course when it’s firm, the fairways are hard to hit,” Scheffler added. “Then if you want to get the ball close to a lot of these pins, you have to control your spin and control your distance really well, which is not that easy to do out of the rough. It’s easy to take off spin, but it’s not easy to control the spin, if that makes sense. There’s certain spots on this golf course where I think it can get really challenging if it’s firm and fast. A lot of it depends on conditions and golf course setup. If they decide to water the greens, it’s going to be a completely different setup than it is if the greens are quite firm.”