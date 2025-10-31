What time does daylight saving time end? See when to ‘fall back’

Winter is slowly creeping closer, and days are getting shorter, which means daylight saving time is coming to an end.

Daylight saving time always occurs on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

Despite calls to make daylight saving time a permanent fixture in Americans’ day-to-day lives, the time will change only two days after Halloween. Then, our clocks “fall back” and we gain that coveted extra hour of sleep.

So, at what time exactly will this happen? Here’s what to know.

When does daylight saving time end in 2025?

Daylight saving time in 2025 will end on Sunday, Nov. 2nd, at 2 a.m. local time.

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time is the period between March and November, when most Americans set their clocks forward by 1 hour.

In March, set the clock forward to gain more daylight in the summer evenings. But, when we “fall back” in November, it’s to add more daylight in the mornings.

Daylight saving or daylight savings?

The correct term is daylight “saving” (not savings) time. However, the incorrect term “daylight savings time” is commonly used, especially in Australia, Canada, and the United States.

Could daylight saving time be eliminated?

President Donald Trump previously supported the notion of eliminating daylight saving time.

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate daylight saving time,” Trump said on Truth Social in December 2024. “Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.”

But later this year, he said it was a toss-up and difficult to rally support for.

“This should be the easiest one of all, but it’s a 50-50 issue. If something’s a 50-50 issue, it’s hard to get excited. I assume people would like to have more light later, but some people want to have more light earlier, because they don’t want to take their kids to school in the dark,” Trump said in March, according to Reuters. “A lot of people like it one way, a lot of people like it the other way, it’s very even.”

Similar to his stance in 2019, per Politico, Trump in April said the House and Senate should push for more daylight at the end of the day.

Does every state observe daylight saving time?

No. Currently, the following states and territories do not observe daylight saving time.

Hawaii

Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation)

American Samoa

Guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Puerto Rico

The U.S. Virgin Islands

