What time is ‘Survivor’ on tonight? What channel is ‘Survivor’ on?

“Survivor” is celebrating its milestone 50th season.

The season premiered on Wednesday, Feb. 25, with a three-hour-long special episode. For the first time since Season 39, the new season will have a live finale on May 20.

Season 50 will also be “In the Hands of the Fans” with a cast of 24 “Survivor” all-stars returning to compete for the $1 million prize. Host Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly that Season 50 was “the most fun I’ve ever had on a season of ‘Survivor.'” He attributed this to the fact that fans decided the type of gameplay, which created uncertainty and players to “leave everything they had in them” in the Fiji jungles.

Here’s what time “Survivor” is on tonight and where to watch “Survivor 50.”

Is ‘Survivor’ on tonight?

Yes, a new episode of “Survivor” Season 50 is out tonight.

What days does ‘Survivor’ come on?

“Survivor 50” airs Wednesdays beginning Feb. 25 until its live finale on May 20.

What time does ‘Survivor’ come on tonight?

Season 50, Episode 2 of “Survivor” is out tonight, Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. Arizona time.

How long is the ‘Survivor’ episode tonight?

Episode 2 of “Survivor 50” will be 90 minutes long.

‘Survivor’ 50 cast

Here’s the cast of “Survivor” Season 50:

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty : Seasons 1 (Borneo), 8 (All-Stars) – VOTED OUT

: Seasons 1 (Borneo), 8 (All-Stars) – VOTED OUT Colby Donaldson : Seasons 2 (The Australian Outback), 8 (All-Stars), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)

: Seasons 2 (The Australian Outback), 8 (All-Stars), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains) Stephenie Lagrossa Kendrick : Seasons 10 (Palau), 11 (Guatemala), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)

: Seasons 10 (Palau), 11 (Guatemala), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains) Cirie Fields : Seasons 12 (Panama – Exile Island), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 34 (Game Changers)

: Seasons 12 (Panama – Exile Island), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 34 (Game Changers) Ozzy Lusth : Seasons 13 (Cook Islands), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 23 (South Pacific), 34 (Game Changers)

: Seasons 13 (Cook Islands), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 23 (South Pacific), 34 (Game Changers) Benjamin “Coach” Wade : Seasons 18 (Tocantins – The Brazilian Highlands), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 23 (South Pacific)

: Seasons 18 (Tocantins – The Brazilian Highlands), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 23 (South Pacific) Aubry Bracco : Seasons 32 (Kaôh Rōng – Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty), 34 (Game Changers), 38 (Edge of Extinction)

: Seasons 32 (Kaôh Rōng – Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty), 34 (Game Changers), 38 (Edge of Extinction) Chrissy Hofbeck : Season 35 (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

: Season 35 (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers) Christian Hubicki : Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)

: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath) Angelina Keeley : Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)

: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath) Mike White : Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)

: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath) Rick Devens : Season 38 (Edge of Extinction)

: Season 38 (Edge of Extinction) Jonathan Young : Season 42

: Season 42 Dee Valladares : Season 45 winner

: Season 45 winner Emily Flippen : Season 45

: Season 45 Q Burdette : Season 46

: Season 46 Tiffany Ervin : Season 46

: Season 46 Charlie Davis : Season 46

: Season 46 Genevieve Mushaluk : Season 47

: Season 47 Kamilla Karthigesu : Season 48

: Season 48 Kyle Fraser : Season 48 winner – INJURED

: Season 48 winner – INJURED Joseph Hunter : Season 48

: Season 48 Savannah Louie : Season 49 winner

: Season 49 winner Rizo Velovic: Season 49

What channel is ‘Survivor’ on?

You can watch “Survivor 50” on CBS or channel 5 in the Valley.

What is ‘Survivor’ on?

You can also stream “Survivor” on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

The Paramount+ Premium plan costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

