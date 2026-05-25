Here’s How *That* ‘Obsession’ Scene Came Together

Whether or not you’ve seen Curry Barker’s Obsession, you know it ratchets up as a horror movie as it goes on. As the second half continues, Bear can’t hide that he’s wished Nikki into being a completely different person, either to himself or their circle of friends. And just as he’s trying to get a breather, he’s yanked back into the reality he’s made with…

the death of Bear and Nikki’s friend Sarah. Just when the latter’s about to confess her feelings for Bear, Wish Nikki literally headbutts into the situation, then viciously slams Sarah’s face into a brick until it’s unrecognizable. And if that weren’t bad enough, Wish Nikki tells Bear their friend’s fate is on him.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Sarah’s actor Megan Lawless about her role in the film, including her grisly death. When it came time to go, she was thrilled at getting to go out in an “iconic way,” and called it her favorite day on set. According to her, Nikki’s actor Inde Navarette used a helmeted wig to break through the glass, then Lawless had to “bash” her own head against the brick while Navarette simulated the repeated slamming. After a certain point, the crew swapped out Lawless for a doll version to complete the rest of the scene, and the closeup of Sarah’s mashed up face.

“We had two takes to get it right,” said Lawless of her death. “The whole sequence is just funny. We had to play out this thing that felt a little silly, but with 100 percent commitment. […] I just feel honored to have such an iconic death scene in this film that no one will forget.” Despite that, she admitted to being surprised at Obsession’s TIFF screening and her death was met with cheering. Unexpected, but something she took in stride because horror fans are total sickos, and she loves that about them.

Much of the online chatter about Obsession has been about Sarah’s fate and her relationship with Bear and Nikki. Like Bear’s actor Michael Johnston, Lawless thinks their characters could’ve had something under different circumstances. But she’s also not into the idea of Sarah or Nikki as villains (Bear on the other hand….), nor does she think Sarah would’ve made a move while the other two were still in a relationship. Even the idea of them actually following through on the kiss that Wish Nikki interrupted at the party is something Lawless thinks “goes against everything Sarah believes.”

You can read THR’s full interview with Megan Lawless here, which also includes her thoughts on the party scene preceding her death and Sarah becoming a literal prop at the end of the movie.