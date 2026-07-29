What To Watch On TV And Streaming Tuesday, July 28, 2026

By / July 29, 2026
Fox

Every day, TVLine’s What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: “Beat Shazam” is back, “In the City” wraps its freshman run, and “America’s Got Talent” reveals which acts are moving on to the live shows. 

If you’d like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine’s free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for July 28, 2026


ET

Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain

Netflix

Is an ex-best friend the worst ex? Can dating apps save democracy? What’s with NYPD merch? Barone has all the answers in this stand-up special.

Ruthless

Paramount+

Obadiah oversteps his authority causing a shift on the Raku compound; the Highest places the entire Raku compound on lockdown.


ET

America’s Got Talent

NBC

The acts that are moving on to the live shows, along with those that were selected to appear in the brand-new Judges’ Callback rounds, are revealed.

In the City

Bravo
SEASON 1 REUNION (PART 2 OF 2)

Danielle and Yvonne discuss Danielle’s infamous dress; Kyle and Amanda give insight into what their marriage has been like off-season. 

Kitchen Nightmares

Fox

Negative customer reviews, an unprofessional atmosphere, and sky-high prices have Love on the Blu on the brink of failure.

Shark Week

Discovery Channel

Night 3 programming includes “Jurassic Sharks,” “Jaws vs Orca,” and “Chum Island: Catching a Killer.” (View full schedule.)


ET

Beat Shazam

Fox

Season 8 premiere: Bestie moms, bartender buddies, and former NFL cheerleaders compete for the $1 million prize.

Kitchen Undercover

Food Network

Series premiere: Chef Antonia Lofaso, alongside sous-chef Nestor Milian, go undercover, slipping into failing restaurants that are one more bad review away from total collapse.

Ms. Pat Settles It

BET

Cases include a sister demanding cruise money from her freeloading brother, a mentee dragging her mentor for unpaid design work, and a neighbor furious over runaway livestock.

The Real Housewives of London

Bravo

Karen hosts an elegant dinner party hoping to bring the group together, but when old wounds between Juliet and Panthea are reopened, things quickly unravel.


ET

ComicView

BET

Sweet Baby Kita delivers spicy dating advice; Leonard Ouzts shares a personal confession; Kevin Tate hilariously plots his way out of a relationship.


ET

Lot Patrol

BET

The security team is given their biggest responsibility yet: handling an ultra-exclusive, A-list industry party where everybody who’s anybody is supposed to be on the VIP list.

Password

NBC

Connie Britton joins Jimmy Fallon to pair up with contestants and face off over two games.

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