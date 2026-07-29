What To Watch On TV And Streaming Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Every day, TVLine’s What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: “Beat Shazam” is back, “In the City” wraps its freshman run, and “America’s Got Talent” reveals which acts are moving on to the live shows.
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Showtimes for July 28, 2026
ET
Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain
Netflix
Is an ex-best friend the worst ex? Can dating apps save democracy? What’s with NYPD merch? Barone has all the answers in this stand-up special.
Ruthless
Paramount+
Obadiah oversteps his authority causing a shift on the Raku compound; the Highest places the entire Raku compound on lockdown.
ET
America’s Got Talent
NBC
The acts that are moving on to the live shows, along with those that were selected to appear in the brand-new Judges’ Callback rounds, are revealed.
In the City
Bravo
SEASON 1 REUNION (PART 2 OF 2)
Danielle and Yvonne discuss Danielle’s infamous dress; Kyle and Amanda give insight into what their marriage has been like off-season.
Kitchen Nightmares
Fox
Negative customer reviews, an unprofessional atmosphere, and sky-high prices have Love on the Blu on the brink of failure.
Shark Week
Discovery Channel
Night 3 programming includes “Jurassic Sharks,” “Jaws vs Orca,” and “Chum Island: Catching a Killer.” (View full schedule.)
ET
Beat Shazam
Fox
Season 8 premiere: Bestie moms, bartender buddies, and former NFL cheerleaders compete for the $1 million prize.
Kitchen Undercover
Food Network
Series premiere: Chef Antonia Lofaso, alongside sous-chef Nestor Milian, go undercover, slipping into failing restaurants that are one more bad review away from total collapse.
Ms. Pat Settles It
BET
Cases include a sister demanding cruise money from her freeloading brother, a mentee dragging her mentor for unpaid design work, and a neighbor furious over runaway livestock.
The Real Housewives of London
Bravo
Karen hosts an elegant dinner party hoping to bring the group together, but when old wounds between Juliet and Panthea are reopened, things quickly unravel.
ET
ComicView
BET
Sweet Baby Kita delivers spicy dating advice; Leonard Ouzts shares a personal confession; Kevin Tate hilariously plots his way out of a relationship.
ET
Lot Patrol
BET
The security team is given their biggest responsibility yet: handling an ultra-exclusive, A-list industry party where everybody who’s anybody is supposed to be on the VIP list.
Password
NBC
Connie Britton joins Jimmy Fallon to pair up with contestants and face off over two games.