Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries on May 28: TV channel, start time and streaming

May 28, 2026, 6:13 a.m. ET
The WNBA has returned with a brand new collective bargaining agreement and a league full of loaded rosters as the 2026 season tips off.
A rookie class headlined by Dallas Wings top pick Azzi Fudd, Minnesota’s Olivia Miles and Washington’s Lauren Betts is ready to make a mark in the pros while the defending champion Las Vegas Aces look to keep their dynasty alive with a fourth title in five years.
As the the season gets going under a new media rights deal, it can be tough to figure out which channel each team is playing on every night. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in when the Golden State Valkyries host the Indiana Fever on Thursday.
What time is Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries?
Tip off between the Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever is scheduled for 10 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 28.
How to watch Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries on Thursday
All times Eastern and accurate as of Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 6:08 a.m.
Watch the WNBA all season on Fubo
WNBA scores and results
See scores, results for all of today’s games .
See WNBA scores, results from May 27
Odds for WNBA games today
The latest WNBA odds can be found below from the best sports betting apps . Some odds may include games scheduled on future dates.
Our editors independently choose our recommendations. Some content is produced with paid support from a third party, however our editorial decisions remain independent. If you buy through our links, the USA TODAY Network may earn a commission. Prices and availability may change.
Information in this article was imported automatically into a template written and reviewed by a USA TODAY Sports editor. You can send feedback using this form.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. While we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are. No guarantees are made with regards to results or financial gain. All forms of betting carry financial risk and it is up to the individual to make bets with or without the assistance of information provided on this site and we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of following the betting tips provided on this site. Past performances do not guarantee success in the future and betting odds fluctuate from one minute to the next. The material contained on this site is intended to inform, entertain and educate the reader and in no way represents an inducement to gamble legally or illegally or any sort of professional advice.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside. It is your sole responsibility to act in accordance with your local laws.