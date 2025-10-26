Where to watch Lazio vs. Juventus live stream, TV channel, start time for Serie A match originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

With pressure mounting on Igor Tudor, Juventus travel to Rome for a Serie A clash against Lazio on Sunday.

Advertisement

Juve are winless in the last seven matches across competitions — their last victory came against Inter Milan on September 13. In their last league game, Juventus were shocked 2-0 by Como.

With fans and management getting restless due to a string of poor results, coach Tudor is reportedly considering a shift to a 4-3-3 formation to ignite the attack, likely featuring the dynamic trio of Francisco Conceicao, Jonathan David, and Kenan Yildiz.

The Bianconeri continue to grapple with significant defensive injuries, including the absence of first-choice centre-back Gleison Bremer.

Lazio, sitting 12th in the table, has showcased both inspiring attack and defensive frailties, recently drawing 3-3 with Torino and 0-0 with Atalanta after a decisive 3-0 win against Genoa.

Advertisement

The potential return of key attacker Mattia Zaccagni would be a massive boost, offering creative support for forward Boulaye Dia. However, a string of injuries to players like Taty Castellanos and Nicolo Rovella will force manager Maurizio Sarri to rely heavily on the home support to push for a crucial three points.

The Sporting News looks at the key details ahead of this game, including how to watch the match, kickoff times and the weekly schedule.

Lazio vs. Juventuslive stream, TV channel

Here’s how to watch this Serie A match in the U.S.:

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Paramount+, Fubo, Fox One, CBS Sports Golazo

Advertisement

This game is not available for live TV broadcast in the US. Streaming options are available on Paramount+, Fubo, Fox One and CBS Sports Golazo.

Paramount+ offers a FREE trial, so new subscribers can enjoy it for one week before making a payment.

What time does Lazio vs. Juventuskick off?

This Serie A clash takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy and kicks off on Sunday, October 26 at 8:45 p.m. local time (CET).

Here’s how that time translates across the U.S.:

Date Kickoff time Eastern Time Sun, Oct. 26 3:45 p.m. Central Time Sun, Oct. 26 2:45 p.m. Mountain Time Sun, Oct. 26 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time Sun, Oct. 26 12:45 p.m.

Serie A fixture schedule this week

All times ET

Friday, October 24

AC Milan vs. Pisa (2:45 p.m.)

Saturday, October 25

Parma vs. Como (9:00 a.m.)

Udinese vs. Lecce (9:00 a.m.)

Napoli vs. Inter Milan (12:00 p.m.)

Cremonese vs. Atalanta (2:45 p.m.)

Sunday, October 26

Torino vs. Genoa (7:30 a.m.)

Sassuolo vs. Roma (10:00 a.m.)

Verona vs. Cagliari (10:00 a.m.)

Fiorentina vs. Bologna (1:00 p.m.)

Lazio vs. Juventus (3:45 p.m.)

Advertisement

Related Links