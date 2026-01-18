Where to watch Sunday NFL football games tonight: NFL games today, schedule

Updated Jan. 18, 2026, 7:27 a.m. ET

The NFL Divisional Round playoffs continue on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The Houston Texans will face the New England Patriots at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Following that, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Chicago Bears at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The article also provides results from the previous Wild Card weekend games.

The 2025 NFL season continues with Divisional Round, but where do fans tune in to watch NFL football on Sunday?

Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s NFL TV lineup:

2026 NFL schedule of playoff games today, Sunday, Jan. 18: AFC / NFC Divisional Round playoffs start time, channel, where to watch live, stream each NFL playoff game

NFL schedule of playoff games today for AFC / NFC Divisional round, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026

What channel is New England Patriots vs Houston Texans game on TV today, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026? How to watch AFC Divisional Round NFL playoff football game tonight live

Click here for where to watch the Houston Texans and New England Patriots at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

What channel is Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams game on TV tonight, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026? How to watch NFC Divisional Round NFL playoff football game today live

Click here for where to watch the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

2026 NFL playoff bracket: AFC / NFC Wild Card weekend of NFL football playoffs

2026 NFL playoff scores: AFC / NFC Wild Card weekend football game results

NFL playoff NFC Divisional Round game results, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

NFL playoff Wild Card game results, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

NFL playoff Wild Card game results, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026

NFL playoff Wild Card game results, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

2026 NFL Draft order: What NFL team has the No. 1 pick? What is the current NFL Draft order?

The first 24 picks of the upcoming draft are locked in while the remaining order will be determined by the outcome of this year’s playoffs. Here is a look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order :

Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Tennessee Titans New York Giants Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills (Playoffs −TBD) Chicago Bears (Playoffs −TBD) Denver Broncos (Playoffs −TBD) Houston Texans (Playoffs −TBD) Los Angeles Rams (Playoffs −TBD) New England Patriots (Playoffs −TBD) San Francisco 49ers (Playoffs −TBD) Seattle Seahawks (Playoffs −TBD)

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.