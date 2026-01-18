NYC Weather: Snow alert, travel advisory issued for ahead of Sunday’s storm in NYC, Tri-State Area

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory for Sunday as a fast-moving system expected to bring accumulating snow to the city.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory as well for anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow.

City agencies are preparing, including pre-treating roads and bridges, staging tow trucks, and adjusting staffing, NYC Emergency Management said.

“We already have more than — close to 1,000 sanitation workers who are out there right now with more than 700 salt spreaders and 44 bike lane salt spreaders as well. Tomorrow (Sunday) morning, that’s going to increase to about 2,000 sanitation workers,” said Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

All winter weather information and information about the City’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the City’s Severe Weather website at nyc.gov/snow or by calling 311.

While Saturday’s snow came in quickly and packed a punch across the area, Sunday’s snowfall is expected to stick even more as temperatures continue to drop.

Business owners across the area were up and out on Saturday trying to keep their sidewalks clear, but Mother Nature had other plans with more snow on the way Sunday.

A chore for most is a labor of love for Ruben Munoz.

“I’m living in New York for 30 years – very easy, very light. That’s why we didn’t pull out the machine because we have a machine for snow removal. With the shovel it’s easier today,” Munoz said.

That means people spent their Saturday stocking up on salt and shovels, preparing for Round 2. It was a busy afternoon at Marden Hardware on Yonkers Avenue.

“That might be a problem with the ice. Seems like the weather is a bit cold – freezing up,” said Ray Prati.

The flakes were big and fluffy as they fell in Harlem, and they also made for a messy drive on 278 for drivers headed from Queens to Brooklyn.

NEW JERSEY

Weather alerts are now issued for several counties in New Jersey that could see 1-4 inches of snow in the second half of back-to-back winter storms.

Crystal Cranmore reports from Caldwell, where people were digging out from Saturday’s snowfall

Salt trucks and plows were going up and down streets in New Jersey on Saturday. The roads were clear on Bloomfield Avenue in Caldwell, but much of the area looked like a winter wonderland as people dug out of the snow.

“I think it’s pretty nice, you know? Glad we got light day today. So it’s a little easier to, you know, scoop up,” said Graham Betros.

The salt and plow trucks made their round as people and cars navigated the wintry mix from Caldwell to Bloomfield.

Backyards in Union Township, Hunterdon County turned into a frosty landscape.

The weather impacted flights at Newark Airport as crews had to de-ice planes at the height of the storm.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation took to social media to remind people to give crews room to clear the roads and avoid unnecessary travel.

