White Sox at Red Sox: August 4 preview, lineups, notes

The biggest prize of Monday’s haul for the Red Sox was three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. Acquiring the 2019 No. 1 pick took parting with big-league backstop Carlos Narváez and three of the organization’s top prospects, headlined by righthanders Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon.

The switch-hitting Rutschman, 28, is currently on the injured list for the third time this season with left wrist inflammation. He’s expected to begin a rehab assignment soon.

Boston also added outfielder Eli White from the Braves and reliever Erik Miller from the Giants, with infielder Marcelo Mayer, once the team’s prized prospect, going out in the latter trade.

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“Over the last month-and-a-half or so, this team has demonstrated just an incredible resilience… and put itself firmly in the playoff picture,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said. “They deserve — and our fans deserve — the front office’s efforts to try and find ways to make (the team) better. … You can see a core that should be here for many years into the future.”

The White Sox are in town for a three-game series. Patrick Sandoval has the ball for the opener; Chicago will counter with Davis Martin.

Here’s your preview.

WHITE SOX (59-52): Meidroth 2B, Murakami 1B, Vargas 3B, Grichuk LF, C. Montgomery DH, Bart C, Doyle CF, B. Montgomery RF, Acuna SS

Pitching: RHP Davis Martin (9-5, 3.62 ERA)

RED SOX (60-51): Sogard 2B, Rafaela CF, Abreu RF, Contreras 1B, Yoshida DH, Durbin 3B, Duran LF, Monasterio SS, Wong C

Pitching: LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.32 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

White Sox vs. Sandoval: Luisangel Acuña 1-2, Sam Antonacci 0-2, Andrew Benintendi 1-5, Randal Grichuk 1-5, Chase Meidroth 1-2, Braden Montgomery 1-2, Colson Montgomery 2-2, Drew Romo 0-2, Miguel Vargas 1-3

Red Sox vs. Martin: Wilyer Abreu 2-7, Willson Contreras 0-2, Jarren Duran 0-7, Caleb Durbin 1-2, Andruw Monasterio 0-1, Ceddanne Rafaela 1-7, Anthony Seigler 0-1, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 1-3

Stat of the day: Sandoval is 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox, including a 2-1 win in Sandoval’s Red Sox debut on July 9.

Notes: The White Sox haven’t played playoff baseball since 2021, but despite the previous sweep by the Red Sox, they find themselves in a playoff position with a three-game lead in the AL Central after winning four of their last five against the Yankees and Rays. … Former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi has 12 home runs this season. … The White Sox added starter Luis Castillo from the Mariners on Sunday and continued on Monday by bringing in reliever Huascar Brazoban (Mets), outfielder Brenton Doyle (Rockies) and catcher Joey Bart (Braves). “(We had) an opportunity to continue to build out this roster to give us a greater chance of making the playoffs and still set us up for future success,” White Sox general manager Chris Getz said. … Martin hasn’t won a start since June 10. He is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox, including a July 8 loss in Chicago (five runs in four innings).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.