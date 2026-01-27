Whitney Leavitt Teases How DWTS Will Play Role in ‘Mormon Wives’ Season 4 (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW Whitney Leavitt revealed in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE how her journey on Dancing with the Stars will play a role in the upcoming season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The 32-year-old TV personality is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, opening Feb. 2

Leavitt has also been leaning on her DWTS partner Mark Ballas — himself a former Broadway star — for advice throughout the rehearsal process

Whitney Leavitt’s journey on Dancing with the Stars may have come to an end, but fans can still expect to see more from her time vying for the Mirrorball Trophy!

The 32-year-old TV personality — who rose to fame as the breakout star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after making waves on “MomTok” during the pandemic — wowed fans and judges alike on the 34th season of DWTS in the fall. She and her pro partner Mark Ballas’s run ultimately came to a close on Nov. 18, only one episode short of the show’s finale.

In a conversation with PEOPLE before Leavitt’s next career pivot — her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, opening Feb. 2 — the performer sat down for an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, where she teased the forthcoming fourth season of Mormon Wives.

“People are gonna be able to see behind the scenes of my Dancing with the Stars journey, which I think is really cool,” reveals Leavitt. “Not a lot of people have been able to see that, so I’m excited.”

While Leavitt unfortunately came short of the Mirrorball Trophy, she soon had a new reason to celebrate: After secretly sending in audition tapes throughout the season, she was invited to audition in person two days after her elimination and booked the role of Roxie the day after her audition.

When she found out she got the role, Leavitt tells PEOPLE, she was actually with her DTWS partner, Mark Ballas, who was “a huge advocate and motivator for me to go after it and really give it my all.”

“He was just so ecstatic and so excited me,” she continues of Ballas, who notably played Frankie Valli in Broadway’s Jersey Boys in 2017. “He saw the work that I put into it.”

And through the rehearsal process, Ballas has continued to support her — sharing everything from the “technical things,” like how to preserve your voice and body during grueling hours in the theater, to more philosophical musings.

Above all else, Leavitt says Ballas gave her the same advice ahead of their run on DWTS: “Live in the moment and just be present, because that will be the most enjoyable. And you’ll obviously perform better rather than just anticipating the next thing.”

Leavitt has also leaned on other Broadway royalty — namely Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who played Roxie for two runs on Broadway in 2024 — as she prepared to take the stage.

“My go-to for advice has been Ariana,” Leavitt tells PEOPLE. “We’ve been talking a lot — you know, the dos and don’ts, taking care of yourself while doing this, because I’ve never done this before.”