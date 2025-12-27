Who Is Penn State QB, Drew Allar’s GF, Emma Bush? Met In High School But Now Goes To A Rival School

Drew Allar, born March 8, 2004, is well known for his immaculate performance as the quarterback for the Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big Ten Conference. The star player grew up in Medina, Ohio, and rose to fame as the shining quarterback in high school, covering 1,802 yards and 23 touchdowns during his sophomore year alone. He was rated a three-star recruit and committed to Penn State, and has been rising ever since.

While he shines brightly on the field, fans are often left in awe of his long-term relationship off the field. Yes, the star quarterback is not just ruling the touchdowns but also has a very healthy and stable relationship outside of the game. So, as his team prepares to face Clemson’s Tigers, let’s take a look at his relationship with his longtime girlfriend and who she is.

Penn State quarterback, Drew Allar has been in a stable relationship for four years

Penn State University quarterback, Drew Allar has been making headlines for his performance this season. The college football star has been winning hearts and breaking records with the 2025 football season. While the entire PSU is cheering for the star QB, the loudest cheer comes from one of the rival college students, his longtime girlfriend, Emma Bush. According to the couple’s social media, they have been together since at least 2019, when they were students at Medina High School in Ohio.

Despite attending different colleges, with Allar playing football at Penn State, and Bush being a pre-law student at Ohio State University, they’ve successfully navigated a long-distance relationship. Drew Allar is playing for the third year at Penn State and has led his team to the semifinals of the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs. They will face Clemson’s Tigers on December 27, 2025, and fans are over the moon to see the QB in action. So who is Drew Allar’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Emma Bush and her relationship with the Nittany Lion.

Emma Bush and Drew Allar are high school sweethearts

Emma Bush and Drew Allar both met during their time at Medina High School in Medina, Ohio, a small city just outside of Cleveland. The duo met in school and soon became intrigued by each other. They started dating in 2019 and even accompanied each other to several school dances, including homecoming in 2021 and prom in 2022. Allar and Bush graduated from high school in 2022 and chose to attend different colleges. The quarterback committed to Penn State, while Bush selected nearby Ohio State.

Emma Bush studies at a rival college

Emma Bush and Drew Allar chose to attend different colleges after graduating in 2022. While the quarterback joined Penn State University and has been a rising football star ever since, Bush is a junior at Ohio State studying strategic communications and business. According to her LinkedIn page, she is a pre-law student and had an internship at Clark & Lowe Attorneys at Law in Columbus, Ohio. Apart from that, she is also a reporter for Ohio State’s campus newspaper, The Lantern.

Despite the long-distance relationship, the pair has been going strong while building their careers. While Drew Allar has established himself as a well-known football player, Emma Bush is also a part of a sorority at Ohio State. During her freshman year at the esteemed college, Bush joined Tri Delta. “Ran home to the 229,” she wrote on Instagram after receiving her sorority bid in January 2023. A few months later, Allar even joined Bush in Ohio for Tri Delta’s spring formal.

Emma Bush shared photos from the evening on Instagram, including a cute selfie of the couple. The couple is going strong and is deeply involved in each other’s familial lives as well. This was further proved when Drew Allar’s mom commented, “Love this!” on the formal pictures.

Emma Bush is one of the biggest supporters of Drew Allar

Drew Allar might have been in a long-distance relationship with Emma Bush for the past three years, but the couple has been each other’s pillar of support since day one. Not only does Allar make sure to attend Emma’s big events, but she has also attended several of Allar’s high school and college football games. Bush has been Allar’s biggest fan since their high school days in Medina.

Emma Bush now frequently makes the 325-mile trip from Ohio to Pennsylvania to watch her beau play at Beaver Stadium. In October 2022, during Drew Allar’s first season as a Nittany Lion, Bush shared a photo of herself hugging the quarterback before a game. She captioned the picture, “Saturdays >”. Allar has led the Nittany Lions to the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs. After finishing the regular season 11-2, they defeated Southern Methodist University in the first round before securing a quarterfinal win over Boise State at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, which Bush proudly attended.

However, in 2025, Penn State remains unranked for the first time since September 2022. The team will face off against the Clemson Tigers today on December 27, 2025. Their journey has been filled with several ups and downs this season, including the firing of Coach James Franklin after losses to Oregon and UCLA. However, under Coach Terry Smith, the team won three straight games, leading them to the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson. Unfortunately, Drew got injured earlier in October 2025, which led to him being benched.

What are your thoughts on Drew Allar and his relationship with Emma Bush?

