Gary Neville got Joao Pedro prediction right with two Chelsea games this season providing evidence

Joao Pedro has been a very important player for Chelsea in the current campaign.

When Chelsea first signed Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion, many expected the 24-year-old to simply be a squad player.

The Blues had just bought Liam Delap, while Nicolas Jackson was still at the club at the time. Cole Palmer was fully fit as well.

However, various things have happened and Pedro now finds himself as a mainstay in Enzo Maresca’s starting XI where he has managed to deliver.

Gary Neville predicted Joao Pedro to be a success at Chelsea

Pedro is currently Chelsea’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League alongside Pedro Neto, with Gary Neville tipping him to shine at Stamford Bridge back in August.

Neville discussed Pedro after being asked whether the Brazilian would be a success in west London.

On Pedro, Neville said: “I think I’m gonna go hit. I think he’ll do well. I think they’ve got some good players. Really good midfield players.”

In total, Pedro has recorded 10 goal contributions in 22 appearances, which is a respectable return.

He has been a very useful player for Maresca, starting up front and behind the striker because of Delap and Cole Palmer’s injury issues.

Joao Pedro has proven himself in games against Tottenham and Newcastle

Pedro has not been a prolific forward for Chelsea this term, but he has managed to deliver in some big games and at very important moments.

For example, the Brazil international scored Chelsea’s winning goal against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur before scoring the all-important equaliser in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

They were big goals for Maresca’s side and show that Pedro has been a hit this season.

If the former Brighton man can play more games up front with Palmer behind him, there is no reason why he cannot become more prolific at Stamford Bridge.

At this moment, Chelsea can definitely be pleased with their purchase of Pedro, who has time to improve and become an even better forward. The Conference League holders just have to be prepared to offer him that.