Who Plays Amanda in ‘Tell Me Lies?’ All About Iris Apatow

By / January 15, 2026

Few teen dramas have more adequately portrayed the terror of toxic men quite like Tell Me Lies. The Hulu hit tells the twisted, terrifying story of Baird College student Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and her on-again-off-again relationship with Stephen (Jackson White). But Stephen isn’t the only predator on this fictional college campus; in fact, he’s far from it. Season 2 presented a brand new threat: the married Professor Oliver (Tom Ellis), who set his sights on Lucy’s best friend Bree (Catherine Missal) during the first semester of her sophomore year.

In the season 3 premiere, which hit streaming on January 13, 2026, Oliver is not only back in Bree’s orbit, but he’s back to his old tricks. At least, that’s what Bree thinks after she spots an impressionable freshman coming out of Professor Oliver’s office upon her return from winter break. So when she sees that same freshman at a bar in episode 2, Bree can’t help but introduce herself. Amanda, played by series newcomer Iris Apatow, quickly gains her trust. So much so that later, Amanda confesses to Bree that she and her boyfriend from home broke up because she cheated with a “way older” married man. She even admits to Bree that she met this mysterious new fling at a Christmas party hosted by his wife—just like the one Bree attended in season 2.

