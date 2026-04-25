3 things to watch in Trail Blazers-Spurs Game 3

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San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama’s availability after sustaining a concussion in Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers is the biggest storyline heading into Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference series.

If he plays, it means he has met the return-to-participation conditions listed in the NBA concussion policy summary, which includes no concussion-related symptoms at rest, clearance by a team physician, completion of an exertion process and confirmation from the league’s director of the concussion program.

“It’s pretty straightforward,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “Obviously, we hope he’ll be back at some point. But we’ll allow the protocol to play out. And again, there’s nothing more important than his health.”

As the 1-1 series moves to Portland, here are three things to watch in Game 3 on Friday (10: 30 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

If Wembanyama plays vs. if he doesn’t

Wembanyama was stellar in Game 1, setting a franchise record for points in a playoff debut with 35 in the Spurs’ victory. In Portland’s Game 2 victory, Wembanyama left the game with 8:57 remaining in the second quarter when he stumbled and hit his face and head on the court.

The numbers are stark for the Spurs when Wembanyama is on the court vs. when he is not – it’s nearly a 17-point difference per 100 possessions. If Wembanyama can’t play, center Luke Kornet will get more minutes, and he had 10 points and nine rebounds in Game 2.

Though they’re not centers, veteran Harrison Barnes and rookie Carter Bryant could receive more playing time in smaller lineups, and Johnson also has veterans Bismack Biyombo and Kelly Olynyk on his bench.

The Trail Blazers had success with Robert Williams III on the court in Wembanyama’s absence. Williams had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks and was plus-13 in 23 minutes in Game 2. The Blazers also have more defensive versatility with Williams and Toumani Camara when Wembanyama is not in the game.

Can Blazers’ guards have repeat performance?

Twenty-year-old Scoot Henderson delivered 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting and Jrue Holiday, a two-time NBA champion, generated 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two blocks in Game 2. A similar performance from that backcourt will put Portland in an advantageous position.

High-scoring guard Shaedon Sharpe is playing limited minutes since returning late in the season from a left fibula injury, and he is capable of an efficient performance. He had nine points on five shots in 13 minutes in Game 2.

Fox’s production will be key

Of San Antonio’s regular starters, guard De’Aaron Fox is the oldest and the only one with playoff experience before this season. Even though it was just one series when Fox was with Sacramento, he produced against Golden State in 2023, scoring 38 points twice in the seven-game series. He had at least 24 points in four other games and at least nine assists in four games against the Warriors.

San Antonio needs that version of Fox even if Wembanyama is available and especially if he’s not. The Spurs acquired Fox at the 2025 trade deadline to provide backcourt experience for these moments.

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Jeff Zillgitt has covered the NBA since 2008. You can email him at jzillgitt@nba.com, find his archive here and follow him on X.