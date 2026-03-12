Who Plays Season 2 Characters on Netflix

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “One Piece” set sail in 2023, introducing a new audience to the sprawling pirate adventure first imagined by creator Eiichiro Oda. The series follows aspiring pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his growing crew — the Straw Hat Pirates — as they search for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.
Season 1 ended with Luffy assembling his core crew — swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and cook Sanji (Taz Skylar). After defeating the pirate warlord Arlong and officially claiming their ship, the crew leaves the East Blue behind, setting their sights on the Grand Line — a dangerous and unpredictable stretch of sea where the world’s most powerful pirates chase glory and treasure.
Season 2, which premieres March 10 on Netflix, picks up as the Straw Hats begin that next chapter of their journey. The new episodes send Luffy and his crew into the legendary Grand Line, where strange islands, powerful enemies and potential allies await as they continue their quest to find the One Piece and make Luffy the King of the Pirates.
Here are the characters and actors who star in Netflix’s “One Piece.”
-
Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy)
Iñaki Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber-bodied pirate captain whose optimism and stubborn determination drive the Straw Hat crew forward. By the end of Season 1, Luffy defeats Arlong, officially forms his pirate crew and sets sail for the Grand Line — the most dangerous stretch of sea in the world. Luffy’s ultimate goal remains unchanged: find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece and become King of the Pirates. Godoy previously starred in the Netflix series “The Imperfects” and the Mexican series “Who Killed Sara?”
-
Nami (Emily Rudd)
Emily Rudd plays Nami, the Straw Hats’ navigator and skilled thief. After years of secretly working for the pirate Arlong to save her village, Nami is finally freed when Luffy defeats him in the Season 1 finale. Now fully part of the Straw Hat crew, Nami uses her navigation expertise to guide the ship into the unpredictable waters of the Grand Line. Rudd also appeared in Netflix’s “Fear Street” film trilogy and the Prime Video series “Hunters.”
-
Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu)
Mackenyu plays Roronoa Zoro, the disciplined swordsman who fights using a distinctive three-sword style. Once known as the feared “Pirate Hunter,” Zoro pledges loyalty to Luffy while continuing his personal quest to become the world’s greatest swordsman. After barely surviving a duel with Dracule Mihawk in Season 1, Zoro leaves East Blue with the Straw Hats determined to grow stronger. Mackenyu previously appeared in the films “Rurouni Kenshin: The Final” and “Knights of the Zodiac.”
-
Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson)
Jacob Romero Gibson stars as Usopp, the Straw Hats’ sharpshooter and resident storyteller. Known for his exaggerated tales and quick wit, Usopp proves his courage during the battle against Captain Kuro in Syrup Village. After leaving home to chase adventure like his pirate father, he joins Luffy’s crew as they set sail for the Grand Line. Gibson has also appeared in the HBO series “Rap Shit” and the series “Greenleaf.”
-
Sanji (Taz Skylar)
Taz Skylar portrays Sanji, the suave and fiercely loyal cook of the Straw Hat crew. Introduced as a chef working at the floating restaurant Baratie under mentor Chef Zeff, Sanji ultimately chooses to follow his dream of finding the All Blue — the legendary sea where fish from all four oceans gather. By the end of Season 1, he leaves the Baratie to join Luffy’s crew and sail into the Grand Line. Skylar has also appeared in the films “Boiling Point” and “The Deal.”
-
Koby (Morgan Davies)
Morgan Davies plays the fan favorite pink haired marine Koby, who begins the series as a timid deckhand forced to serve the pirate Alvida. Encouraged by Luffy to pursue his true ambition, Koby joins the Marines and begins training under Vice Admiral Garp. By the end of Season 1, Koby grows more confident in his abilities, even as his path as a Marine places him on the opposite side of the law from Luffy. Despite this him and Luffy stay fiercely loyal friends. Davies is also known for roles in the Australian series “The End” and the film “Evil Dead Rise.”
-
Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan)
Vincent Regan portrays Vice Admiral Garp, a legendary Marine credited with capturing Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Throughout Season 1, Garp relentlessly pursues Luffy across East Blue before revealing that he is Luffy’s grandfather. Though he ultimately allows the Straw Hats to continue their journey, Garp remains committed to the Marines while mentoring recruits Koby and Helmeppo. Regan is known for roles in “300,” “Troy,” the BBC series “Before We Die” and the Netflix film “Luther: The Fallen Sun.”
-
Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward)
Jeff Ward plays Buggy the Clown, the volatile captain of the Buggy Pirates whose powers from the Chop-Chop Fruit allow him to split his body into floating pieces. Introduced as one of Luffy’s earliest enemies, Buggy repeatedly crosses paths with the Straw Hats with chaotic results. Ward is also known for playing Deke Shaw on the Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and appearing in the series “Brand New Cherry Flavor.”
-
Shanks (Peter Gadiot)
Peter Gadiot portrays Shanks, the captain of the Red-Haired Pirates and the man who first inspired Luffy to become a pirate. In the series’ opening story, Shanks saves the young Luffy’s life — losing an arm in the process — and entrusts him with his iconic straw hat. Shanks remains one of the most influential figures in Luffy’s life. Gadiot is also known for roles in “Queen of the South,” “Yellowjackets” and the “Supergirl” TV series.
-
Helmeppo (Aidan Scott)
Aidan Scott plays Helmeppo, the formerly spoiled son of Marine captain Axe-Hand Morgan. After Morgan’s defeat, Helmeppo joins the Marines alongside Koby and begins training under Vice Admiral Garp. Though still arrogant at times, he slowly begins to mature as he works to prove himself. Scott has also appeared in the Netflix film “The Kissing Booth 2” and the comedy “Action Point.”
-
Tony Tony Chopper (Mikaela Hoover)
Fan-favorite character Tony Tony Chopper makes his live-action debut through voice and facial capture performed by Mikaela Hoover. Hoover previously appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Suicide Squad.” Chopper is a brilliant doctor — and an adorable reindeer-human hybrid — whose dream is to cure every disease in the world, making him one of the most beloved future members of the Straw Hat crew.
-
Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran)
Charithra Chandran joins the series as Miss Wednesday, a mysterious agent tied to the secretive criminal organization Baroque Works. Chandran is best known for playing Edwina Sharma in Netflix’s Regency romance “Bridgerton,” and also starred in Prime’s “How to Date Billy Walsh.” In “One Piece,” Miss Wednesday initially appears to be just another bounty hunter operating in the chaotic early stretches of the Grand Line — but longtime fans know there’s far more to her story than meets the eye.
-
Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova)
Lera Abova appears as Miss All-Sunday, a cool and calculating Baroque Works operative whose intelligence and quiet authority make her one of the organization’s most intriguing figures. Abova, a model-turned-actor, previously appeared in the thriller “Anna” and the comedy-mystery “Honey Don’t!”
-
Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian)
David Dastmalchian plays Mr. 3, a theatrical and deeply eccentric Baroque Works agent known for his elaborate traps and strategic mind. Dastmalchian has become a familiar face across genre franchises, with roles in “The Suicide Squad,” “Ant-Man,” and “Dune,” along with the horror film “Late Night With the Devil.” In the “One Piece” world, Mr. 3 is less about brute strength than clever schemes — making him a uniquely dangerous opponent for the Straw Hats.
-
Mr. 5 (Camrus Johnson)
Camrus Johnson portrays Mr. 5, another Baroque Works agent who arrives in the Grand Line with a highly explosive skill set. Johnson is known for playing Luke Fox on The CW’s “Batwoman” and also appeared in “The Sun Is Also a Star.”
-
Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn)
Jazzara Jaslyn takes on the role of Miss Valentine, Mr. 5’s partner within Baroque Works. Jaslyn, who appeared in the fantasy series “Warrior Nun,” plays a character with an unexpectedly deadly ability that allows her to manipulate her own weight — often turning an otherwise cheerful demeanor into a dangerous advantage in battle.
-
Mr. 9 (Daniel Lasker)
Daniel Lasker plays Mr. 9, a flamboyant Baroque Works bounty hunter who arrives early in the Straw Hats’ Grand Line journey. Lasker is known for his work in South African productions including “Raised by Wolves.” In “One Piece,” Mr. 9’s mission quickly entangles him with the crew and sets off a chain of events that introduces them to the complex political world surrounding Baroque Works.
-
Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso)
Sophia Anne Caruso appears as Miss Goldenweek, an unusually calm Baroque Works agent whose soft-spoken nature hides a surprising power. Caruso is best known for originating the role of Lydia Deetz in Broadway’s “Beetlejuice” and appearing in Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil.”
-
Dr. Kureha (Katey Sagal)
Katey Sagal joins the cast as Dr. Kureha, a brilliant but notoriously sharp-tongued physician who plays a key role in the Drum Island arc. Sagal is known for iconic roles in “Married… With Children,” “Futurama” and “Sons of Anarchy.”
-
Mr. 0 / Crocodile (Joe Manganiello)
Joe Manganiello steps into the role of Mr. 0, also known as Sir Crocodile — the powerful leader of the Baroque Works organization. In “One Piece,” Crocodile is a calculating mastermind whose secret ambitions threaten an entire kingdom, positioning him as one of the most formidable adversaries Luffy will face. Manganiello is known for “True Blood,” the “Magic Mike” films and his appearance as Deathstroke in the DC universe.