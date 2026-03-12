Who Plays Season 2 Characters on Netflix

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “One Piece” set sail in 2023, introducing a new audience to the sprawling pirate adventure first imagined by creator Eiichiro Oda. The series follows aspiring pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his growing crew — the Straw Hat Pirates — as they search for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

Season 1 ended with Luffy assembling his core crew — swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and cook Sanji (Taz Skylar). After defeating the pirate warlord Arlong and officially claiming their ship, the crew leaves the East Blue behind, setting their sights on the Grand Line — a dangerous and unpredictable stretch of sea where the world’s most powerful pirates chase glory and treasure.

Season 2, which premieres March 10 on Netflix, picks up as the Straw Hats begin that next chapter of their journey. The new episodes send Luffy and his crew into the legendary Grand Line, where strange islands, powerful enemies and potential allies await as they continue their quest to find the One Piece and make Luffy the King of the Pirates.

Here are the characters and actors who star in Netflix’s “One Piece.”