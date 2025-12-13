Who’s Responsible? Frontier Encourages Customers To Snitch

Via iStockphoto / @pinapplepie33 TikTok

Traveling these days is pretty miserable.

Even after the end of the government shutdown, which left airports clogged and flights delayed, passengers are claiming that flying today is worse than it was even just a few years ago.

There are a few reasons for this. First, passengers have gotten unrulier. This isn’t just speculation. For years, there was an average of 100 to 150 cases of “air rage” annually. In 2021, however, that number spiked to over 5,700 and has remained higher than the average ever since.

Second, flights are now more expensive. This could mean that flyers expect more for their dollar—and get disappointed when they receive less.

One flyer on Frontier Airlines learned just how unhinged some flyers can be during a recent incident. Why did these flight attendants hold up her flight?

What Went Wrong On This Frontier Airlines Flight?

In a video with over 9.9 million views, TikTok user @pinapplepie33 shows the interior of a Frontier Airlines flight.

According to the caption, flight staff found feces in the air bridge. However, no one on the flight had declared a pet—leading the staff to delay the flight until they could figure out who or what was responsible.

“We’re not leaving until we find what we’re looking for,” a flight attendant says over the intercom. “If you think it’s your neighbor, go ahead and snitch on them.”

“You can’t predict what you gonna get on Frontier Airlines,” the TikToker concludes in his caption.

Things Get Worse

In a follow-up video, the TikToker offers another revelation. In short, there was no dog.

“There was no pet on the plane at all,” he states. “They found poops on the floor, on [the] carpet in the corridor going off the plane, so they were assuming they were pets—but there were no pets.”

However, that wasn’t the end of the story. According to the TikToker, the airline held the flight for another hour, citing mechanical issues. Then, another hour after that, the pilot said they were now unable to fly—forcing everyone off the plane to be rebooked for another flight the following morning.

“They had us get in line to get hotels, and they were like, ‘If you’re a local, if you’re an LA resident, they are not going to pay for your hotels. You better go home and come back,’” the TikToker recalls.

Instead, the TikToker says he simply rebooked another flight on American Airlines.

What Are The Rules For Bringing Pets Onboard?

While there was no actual dog aboard, some commenters wondered if you really had to declare a pet before bringing it onto a flight.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, it is generally OK to fly with many common pets—though there are some rules that one must follow.

For example, airlines will often charge a fee for pets, meaning that they must be declared. Additionally, there could be restrictions on the size of the animal. Finally, the animal must be well-behaved.

Pooping in the air bridge could be a sign that the animal is not well-trained and could be a problem mid-flight. Therefore, it’s understandable that the crew would try to find the offending pet before taking off and potentially remove them from the flight.

Commenters Are Shocked

In the comments of both videos, users offered their own theories about what happened.

“So someone dookied their pants and it fell out their pant leg,” speculated a commenter.

“Sound like they just didn’t wanna fly that night,” offered another.

“Maybe a toddler?” questioned a third.

