Will Anderson Jr., Stefon Diggs headline NFL divisional round arrivals

The NFL postseason is down to six teams, with the race for the Lombardi Trophy heating up.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

What isn’t heating up, however, are the stadiums where the league’s divisional round games will be played. Between Denver, Seattle, Foxborough and Chicago, there wasn’t much in the way of balmy weather for the four mid-January showdowns. But regardless of temperature, players have met the moment with arrival fits worthy of playoff stakes.

Before the action began, fashion was front and center around the league. From polished winter layers to head-to-toe team gear and creative cold-weather statements, players provided swagger and flair to stadium entrances across the NFL.

Here are the most stylish looks from around the league during the divisional round.

Sunday’s best

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. wore burgundy overcoat over a gray knit sweater, layered on top of a crisp white shirt. He paired it with tailored black trousers and sleek black leather shoes.

Accessories pulled it all together, with Anderson Jr. wearing dark sunglasses and layered silver jewelry — an earring, necklace, bracelet and watch — along with a black leather bag.

The time is now ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5Pd3le7u6V — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 18, 2026

Sunday Kay 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/guO6omxvh0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

Saturday evening drip

Fit for the playoffs 🥶 pic.twitter.com/t8dqQT5slA — xz* – Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 17, 2026

Hyena checking in ✅ pic.twitter.com/bMTbg0v737 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2026

Saturday afternoon style