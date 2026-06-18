Wind gusts increasing along with the chance of severe weather by sunrise Thursday

After a couple of nice weather days for Syracuse and central New York, I have some genuine weather concerns as we go through the overnight hours and getting closer to sunrise Thursday.

First off, we have some wind advisories that go into effect starting at 4 a.m. for general strong winds out of the south and southwest.

A large pressure change between low pressure to our west and a Bermuda high pressure system to our south and east is causing this high wind setup.

Now on top of general high winds in the atmosphere there will be a warm front sweeping through and bringing us some rain, heavier downpours, thunder, lightning, gustier winds and more.

As you can see on the map above most of CNY is under a marginal risk, which is similar to a 1(very low chance, but not zero) on a scale of 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest of chances.

With warm fronts there can sometimes be some air moving in different directions with height and this could allow for some spinning or twisting of air that may yield a tornado warning or two, otherwise a few severe thunderstorm warnings could happen with high winds aloft being brought down to the surface via a downdraft.

Either way you slice it the window for severe weather is anytime between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday when a few storms could cause tree and powerline damage leading to a few power outages. A tornado warning is possible along with some small hail and flash flood warnings too.

Let’s track the storms first, then the general high winds.

The warm front clears our area by mid-morning Thursday (9 a.m.) then the sun comes out and heats us up to near 80 with a couple more storms possible in the afternoon otherwise just partly sunny.

Now as far as the non-severe wind gusts go:

FUTURECAST WIND GUSTS 4 AM THURSDAY

FUTURECAST WIND GUSTS 6 AM THURSDAY

These high wind gusts can easily be ten to fifteen miles per hour higher with any thunderstorm crossing through the area.

FUTURECAST WIND GUSTS 8 AM THURSDAY

FUTURECAST WIND GUSTS 930 AM THURSDAY

FUTURECAST WIND GUSTS 1 PM THURSDAY

FUTURECAST WIND GUSTS 6 PM THURSDAY

FUTURECAST WIND GUSTS 8 PM THURSDAY

Beyond Thursday’s active weather Friday, Saturday and Sunday which is Father’s Day and this first day of summer at 4:24 a.m., the weather looks pretty quiet.

Most of the time we’ll simply see some clouds, some sun out each day and only the smallest chance of some sprinkles or a brief shower.

That being said most of Friday through Sunday it will not be raining and outside plans look just fine with comfortable temperatures during the day and at night.

Please check back with our forecast update at 10 p.m. on CW6 as well as on NBC3 at CBS5 news at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologist Sam Postitch will be LIVE on NBC3 from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.. tracking the high wind gusts along with any severe thunderstorms that may be in the area.

For an update on our daily forecast including the upcoming Father’s Day weekend and the first few days of summer we have you covered here.

Have a good rest of the night!