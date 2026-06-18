Why Canada’s game against Qatar has massive implications

VANCOUVER – World Cup matches don’t come any bigger for Canada than its contest against Qatar on Thursday at BC Place.

Canada opened its account with a come-from-behind 1-1 draw vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto’s BMO Field last Friday, a historic result that allowed the team to earn its first-ever World Cup point. A day later, Qatar fought to a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in San Francisco, which means all four teams in Group B are tied with one point apiece.

Canada is No. 30 in the current FIFA world rankings, 11 spots below Switzerland, but well ahead of Qatar (No. 49) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (No. 63). The Canadians wrap up the group stage on June 24 vs. Switzerland at BC Place.

The top two nations from each of the 12 first-round groups advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup, as do the eight-best third teams. Canada finds itself in a strong position going into the Qatar match, as a win would put it on four points and almost guarantee it a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament.

If Canada tops Group B, its round of 32 match would be in Vancouver (and a potential round of 16 game would also be in Vancouver). If it qualifies as a second- or third-place team, it will play all of its knockout games in the United States, losing its home advantage. That’s why the game against Qatar has massive implications for the Canadians.

“I appreciate that everyone in the media understands the gravity of this home World Cup,” coach Jesse Marsch said. “… We know that, given our group being so tight right now, that every moment and every point matters, and we’re focused on that. We’re not trying to be overly magnanimous, we’re just focused on the match about Qatar and what they’re good at, and what we want to try to limit from them, and how we want the game to look.”

Here are three things to look for in Thursday’s Group B encounter between Canada and Qatar at the World Cup.

1. How much can Alphonso Davies contribute?

The injury status of Canadian captain Alphonso Davies has been one of the best-kept secrets at the World Cup.

But now he appears at least closer to contributing in matches.

Head coach Jesse Marsch announced Wednesday night that Davies will be available against Qatar, but did not tip his hand for how he will use his captain.

“He’ll be available tomorrow, and we’ll see how the match goes, and then make a decision on how we would choose to use (him),” Marsch said.

He later added: “Alphonso is looking really good, right? And so it’s just a matter of ‘OK, what kind of game is it, what kind of moment is it, and how do we feel Alphonso can contribute right now?’ But he’s ready, he’ll be available.”

Davies is coming back from a longstanding hamstring issue that ruled him out for Canada’s opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He worked out with the entire team for the first 15 minutes of Tuesday’s practice, the only portion of training that was open to the media.

Davies, 25, had previously been in “return to play protocol,” which means he’s been running and involved in less intense drills while also working on his own and with a trainer.

Davies’ long-term hamstring injuries forced him to miss a good chunk of the 2025-26 season with German club Bayern Munich — he has not played since early May when he suffered an injury setback in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. He has also not played for Canada since March 2025, when he tore an ACL in the Concacaf Nations League finals.

He has 15 goals in 58 games for Canada.

The news isn’t positive for centre back Alfie Jones, who was ruled out versus Qatar due to a muscle injury. Jones has two caps for Canada since making his international debut last November. He was an unused substitute versus Bosnia and Herzegovina.

2. Jonathan David’s search for his first World Cup goal

Cyle Larin was the goal-scoring hero for Canada in its World Cup opener.

Larin was subbed on in the 76th minute and then scored two minutes later to help Canada earn a draw vs. Bosnia. In netting the leveller, Larin snapped a 14-game scoring drought for Canada that dated back to 2024.

Larin’s heroics mean Marsch has a big decision to make ahead of Canada’s next match vs. Qatar: Who’ll start up top?

Does Marsch reward Larin for his efforts vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and reinstall him in the starting 11 alongside Jonathan David? Does he go back to the Jonathan David-Tani Oluwaseyi duo for a second game in a row and bring Larin off the bench again? Or does he make a radical change and start Larin and Promise David together?

Marsh has every reason to keep faith with Jonathan David, who is Canada’s all-time top scorer with 39 goals in 78 games. But David hasn’t scored in open play for Canada since last September. He scored twice from the penalty spot in March, his only goals in his last 10 appearances for Canada.

What’s more, David looked poor against Bosnia and Herzegovina, spurning a glorious scoring chance in the first half before being subbed out in the 61st minute – it was the earliest he’s been pulled from a game during Marsch’s tenure in charge.

Yet, Marsch still has complete faith in David and believes that he’ll score his first-ever World Cup goal after being shut out vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and failing to find the back of the net in three games at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

“Jonathan has scored a heck of a lot of goals, right? I know that there’s been some criticism of him … (But) he still scores goals for us and sets up plays and I think he leads the team in goals and assists since I’ve been here, and probably minutes, and XG and every attacking category out there,” Marsch said.

“So, of course in the biggest games we want him to score and he will and he has and he won’t stop. He’s still young [and not] at the end of his career; he’s going to have, I don’t know, 60 or 70 goals for the Canadian national team. He’s not done scoring, people. Okay, so get ready, just put your seat belts on and get ready.”

3. Ismaël Koné: The key cog in Canada’s midfield

Cyle Larin drew the headlines for Canada in its game vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, but it was Ismaël Koné who took home man-of-the-match honours for Les Rouges even though he didn’t end up on the scoresheet.

Koné, who turned 24 on Tuesday, was a major force in central midfield for Canada, controlling the tempo with his steady possession, winning duels against his Bosnian counterparts, and driving the attack forward in moments of transition with his probing runs.

The soft-spoken, yet confident midfielder was directly involved in Canada’s buildup play, registering 79 touches (second most on the team), while completing 85 per cent of his passes. Koné led all players in passes in the final third of the pitch (23) and carries (17). He also contributed on the defensive side with a pair of interceptions.

Coming off a strong debut season with Italian club US Sassuolo Calcio, Koné has a well-earned reputation as a physical two-way midfielder who runs himself ragged in covering a lot of ground for Canada.

“I think he’s an amazing player, he’s been growing a lot, developing a lot,” fellow midfielder Stephen Eustáquio said of Koné, who has four goals in 41 games for Canada since his debut in 2022.

Kone also has a high football IQ, forming an effective partnership in central midfield with the more experienced Eustáquio for Canada.

They’re two very different players, but they complement each other well, and Koné will once again have to be at his very best if Canada hopes to unlock a Qatar side that will look to defend in numbers and challenge the hosts to break them down.

“He’s a dribbler that makes him sometimes have to be creative and sometimes step out of the area as a midfielder that you’re supposed to be at. But at the same time, I think that’s a very good advantage for us as a team, and I just try to see where he goes and try to balance the team as much as I can, try to do the dirty work, and I think we’ve been very successful,” Eustáquio offered.