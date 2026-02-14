Winter Olympics 2026: Brazil aiming for historic first medal, cross-country skiing and more – live | Winter Olympics 2026

“,”elementId”:”da3b6db2-e204-4ea9-95a7-1215ad28e0a3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“All I would say is that it clearly shows that Valentine’s Day is in full swing in the village and I can’t say any more than that,” says Adams. “10,000 have been used, 2,800 athletes … Faster, higher, stronger, together, as they say.”

“,”elementId”:”d094c471-eb9e-4472-b379-7c9bb0698840″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

All those beautiful people have to expend their energy somehow…

“,”elementId”:”165dff4f-b699-4a3f-8e81-c6397577550b”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771069658000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”06.47 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771070032000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”06.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771070033000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.53″,”title”:”Faster, higher, stronger”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 14 Feb 2026 06.53 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 14 Feb 2026 03.53 EST”},{“id”:”699056ef8f08a3236d06469b”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Women’s dual moguls: Anthony, so disappointed in the singles event, gets her gold at last. She raises her arms as she crosses the line first, and wins the judges hearts, and points, too. Delight in the big green puffa-coated Australian camp.

“,”elementId”:”f2d48a22-4127-42b3-9d9e-56f9a692ee57″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Jaelin Kauf takes silver, Elizabeth Lemley the bronze.

“,”elementId”:”ea615644-b21e-4bfc-9f39-4ccf14eefaf6″},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”2583″,”width”:”3874″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/3874.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”2583″,”width”:”3874″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1334″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”667″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”333″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”93″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”e30a4659-f105-4152-bfd0-00a46f151cdc”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=795347039764c23e29658201fb4579b1″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b60b68bf6c3df4866423ef18de2241d2″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=83a0129a6452c28d39a1530a7ad9031f”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e007d2c48af163ce37fc0f465f0e6b2b”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1be0521b8455b3dcd1e4e9ad42a8205a”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b28954ab0cbf16bea83d3f798649e369″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=44e8f4c310ce8baf62a705da5869a5e1″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dc893c2263c3526c4cac5d46518da011″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d4c13fc20dc548123f128d2fb313338f”,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=014f7cee0cab843e008c269e512060b6″,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=06968a600b23a24fc2da4f25ced52f55″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9dd5cd71aa7639e6e86b99b0a5af29e3″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0e7c480ab54ca28c9ff5cdc873670f16″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d191c49e24f0e21ba15d0f1e08801ab0″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=795347039764c23e29658201fb4579b1″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b60b68bf6c3df4866423ef18de2241d2″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=83a0129a6452c28d39a1530a7ad9031f”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e007d2c48af163ce37fc0f465f0e6b2b”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1be0521b8455b3dcd1e4e9ad42a8205a”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b28954ab0cbf16bea83d3f798649e369″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3013893f1770e0b94360586c042d14a6″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5c69c5e0683fc7d586774a5ede46a112″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5dfc9e3f3b44767fabe14d2bdad85b14″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=31482e1a9984e9911bf0568ca77bc453″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=795347039764c23e29658201fb4579b1″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b60b68bf6c3df4866423ef18de2241d2″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=83a0129a6452c28d39a1530a7ad9031f”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e007d2c48af163ce37fc0f465f0e6b2b”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1be0521b8455b3dcd1e4e9ad42a8205a”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b28954ab0cbf16bea83d3f798649e369″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=795347039764c23e29658201fb4579b1″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b60b68bf6c3df4866423ef18de2241d2″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=83a0129a6452c28d39a1530a7ad9031f”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e007d2c48af163ce37fc0f465f0e6b2b”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1be0521b8455b3dcd1e4e9ad42a8205a”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b28954ab0cbf16bea83d3f798649e369″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7aedfc5f453a074e349da38ebb1a3261″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=73ceb20abbab2457afe9591beeeda062″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1973af7285dc3c78cf97735e062c8df2″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1ab6477313482773374e635f6194d69a”,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c645cb282f2114ece5a8b31ec77518b6″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=698bc262c37c93900f2642ce060765bd”,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9bca7a91291d4b051974a3082202fc96″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cc1ee1e84ac024cc3ac81fd45c9e7cc5″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f240566a272393f5b5aa1b646c85dd3a”,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=85d3acda914918e71fd37fb9e413c239″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=93117f847b0e63cf53cae36a2be6374b”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=fbfe42c1dc0840271bfcf559ab148bcb”,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9aaa798b647498b6755123a2a0e62ca0″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/48c392656f043480fa4bbf3fcdd3838da80f28d2/102_74_3874_2583/master/3874.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=41aa6497ca72834cd6be411dd99a007d”,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Australia’s Jakara Anthony competes on her way to gold”,”caption”:”Australia’s Jakara Anthony competes on her way to gold.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/AP”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771067119000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”06.05 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771067505000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”06.11 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771067347000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.09 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.09″,”title”:”🥇Gold for Jakara Anthony in the women’s dual moguls”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 14 Feb 2026 06.53 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 14 Feb 2026 03.53 EST”},{“id”:”69903f168f08a3236d0645ee”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

After being disqualified from the Winter Olympics, Vladyslav Heraskevych presented his ‘helmet of memory’ to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

“,”elementId”:”201a881c-e9ec-48aa-8e46-c0a539c3a859″},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”5318″,”width”:”7977″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/7977.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”5318″,”width”:”7977″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1333″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”667″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”333″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”93″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”39813a3a-aa4a-4cb5-923e-ef020a9961b8″,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c60efaeed5a67b15b45dcb79ccc15348″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=10ee9f89f764a5f3ae7b874bc7e75ec9″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7f3979294c22e260bcacf6896b6444a2″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=997944f671243169d06546c480974197″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a437bf4e25c4dc1d5d9f2de6f6b778d7″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d33637d3c434bc3c6d561bd9e2caf686″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=511ff7f6043e8a6642efdcd3b24a2717″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=26ac06b0d1f2c50821d3bbb49d0d9641″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6d9f4fdf9de4de937969270e662c1625″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ef53e9095e448226639708423d6a7ab1″,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=181ed54de5b7348c613fc5b7372d7301″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=972e5942bac19dd4a823bcb824357b32″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a80961c72f660154394c1cba494b0f39″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=abe7235c15376aa7c5bdc446a697210e”,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c60efaeed5a67b15b45dcb79ccc15348″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=10ee9f89f764a5f3ae7b874bc7e75ec9″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7f3979294c22e260bcacf6896b6444a2″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=997944f671243169d06546c480974197″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a437bf4e25c4dc1d5d9f2de6f6b778d7″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d33637d3c434bc3c6d561bd9e2caf686″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0d53f19e9159c543a5486300dcbd5c2f”,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=48b3e896445e3f96094e24adec004883″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c626d2089c94350b47f21d1a165a1d93″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=82d071bc02bf3956f020d0bb8638f193″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c60efaeed5a67b15b45dcb79ccc15348″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=10ee9f89f764a5f3ae7b874bc7e75ec9″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7f3979294c22e260bcacf6896b6444a2″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=997944f671243169d06546c480974197″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a437bf4e25c4dc1d5d9f2de6f6b778d7″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d33637d3c434bc3c6d561bd9e2caf686″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c60efaeed5a67b15b45dcb79ccc15348″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=10ee9f89f764a5f3ae7b874bc7e75ec9″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7f3979294c22e260bcacf6896b6444a2″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=997944f671243169d06546c480974197″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a437bf4e25c4dc1d5d9f2de6f6b778d7″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d33637d3c434bc3c6d561bd9e2caf686″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c58690f681536c27e96c09899c135d07″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b795d4ef2aed430720084b9cfaf277c1″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=cba750ac6ec67c16d349f7b59f7d6eb7″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cde83b1b31906d361999374c432b13ff”,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c0669345f25949950b74b4673dabd632″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cc67d1f9a3897a497f5f398f122c8ca9″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=ff77110b3da8c971cc2cd631a47b44d8″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e47fda0ae88749e3381c6a58236740c6″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5650c28c9a690e11da1f93ef8c495cb8″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b75704222b1c0fbb6f1b899ac8df7aae”,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=361c523365f70cd7fe93c4796a228f17″,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=2c9f49e9d491b60fbbdbd583ca7074a6″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=56f574c7faef825a1d9470d6d9acea9c”,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/e36b11e3510e77d9836c20b879349c2cbc1063f0/0_0_7977_5318/master/7977.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0c13d0b92444973b5804ad768a83ae20″,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Heraskevych gives Zelenskyy the helmet of memory.”,”caption”:” Helmet of memory”,”credit”:”Photograph: Alexandra Beier/AFP/Getty Images”}},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In return, Zelenskyy gave Heraskevych a medal.

“,”elementId”:”8b21ad25-e2b8-438d-a565-4f72b6190a02″},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”4337″,”width”:”6507″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/6507.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”4337″,”width”:”6507″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1333″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”667″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”333″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”93″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”291a3b48-6443-495b-bf09-3f2db82f4945″,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3ff90246fc80968272537315008b71fc”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6b955803542dbd89588a112cab96f5c9″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=26b5fe062d361b890281452121bf871b”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=bbc156e09c3050b99eb5b9b8587fb39b”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6a4690c481705c7c27c6229430ecb1b8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dcace78b53c335642cf28f660078f99c”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=81af7d98aa43404e69971226a9e12d99″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c94809063500b44e8022c72cfa174add”,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d764c6a607f8c7e6555e849495ab74bc”,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=13ee858a5b68fdc7cb7ea02aaaf84beb”,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f58e33c160c908bad25b6fabce3c4f6b”,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=864555a4c6619554436702e5fd6eeb6a”,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e39f4367678e4dcea97e4cf53f0d188a”,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=94a281cab13b2c49fed273e57fec6253″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3ff90246fc80968272537315008b71fc”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6b955803542dbd89588a112cab96f5c9″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=26b5fe062d361b890281452121bf871b”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=bbc156e09c3050b99eb5b9b8587fb39b”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6a4690c481705c7c27c6229430ecb1b8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dcace78b53c335642cf28f660078f99c”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b96a486622e44ecf00605c81ed2f81c1″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8412b3566089c3c7bde86e6d597626c1″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=cd0a419bfa01c82928f4a74eb7cf76e9″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9651a2e1e1e9bb1f179087b439892bcb”,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3ff90246fc80968272537315008b71fc”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6b955803542dbd89588a112cab96f5c9″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=26b5fe062d361b890281452121bf871b”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=bbc156e09c3050b99eb5b9b8587fb39b”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6a4690c481705c7c27c6229430ecb1b8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dcace78b53c335642cf28f660078f99c”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3ff90246fc80968272537315008b71fc”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6b955803542dbd89588a112cab96f5c9″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=26b5fe062d361b890281452121bf871b”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=bbc156e09c3050b99eb5b9b8587fb39b”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6a4690c481705c7c27c6229430ecb1b8″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dcace78b53c335642cf28f660078f99c”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=dd334707038f2480e94cdcba7f3b13d0″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=49e5454ab4002ebc40f86717c0952643″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c127a041f528895951eba3d0b1345fdb”,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dd92248d8d988ea4572a00ed9730fa51″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e1b5194376b3afda502c72ef8a9c1269″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=197b59773a31af52a207a7bf52a8c87a”,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6443085a46af65e2513332f9c20d503e”,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4c187a32aa0c18d2e421f1c80f5a3a71″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d4add96613e9c7d6da7e28814fa0e3b0″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=456d11ec771b14b11deb5365c4ba24c5″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d3fb0b7a16f4ba223f6a54bc5e7dd4c5″,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f3f778e129951f17e7e7b065b225c4bc”,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=87b208716d51b785bdc108b75f8c3eef”,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bc367fdf27c774eaffe853ecd25468c427f8bf45/0_0_6507_4337/master/6507.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c18d9f1a0e56e9e8f96bfd60a5acdb87″,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Zelenskyy presnts Heraskevych a medal”,”caption”:” Brothers in arms.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Alexandra Beier/AFP/Getty Images”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771061014000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.23 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771062665000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.51 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771061527000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.32 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.32″,”title”:”Heraskevych presents helmet to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 14 Feb 2026 06.53 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 14 Feb 2026 03.53 EST”},{“id”:”69903af48f0807ca308223ab”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The medals table:

“,”elementId”:”10731ecd-e957-48d2-bd3e-635308ce0a2f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

1 🇳🇴 Norway 🥇 8 🥈 3 🥉 7 – Total: 18

​2 🇮🇹 Italy 🥇 6 🥈 3 🥉 9 – Total: 18

3 🇺🇸 United States 🥇 4 🥈 7 🥉 3 – Total: 14

4 🇫🇷 France 🥇 4 🥈 5 🥉 1 – Total: 10

5 🇩🇪 Germany 🥇 4 🥈 4 🥉 3 – Total: 11

“,”elementId”:”a7b70227-3f13-4cf2-b02a-84542fbd6a89″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”text”:”Winter Olympics 2026: latest medal table for Milano Cortina”,”elementId”:”d52fa8f4-83f3-4cd7-a064-5fbf842bf9ee”,”role”:”thumbnail”,”url”:” that glitters…”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 14 Feb 2026 06.53 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 14 Feb 2026 03.53 EST”},{“id”:”698f2c158f0893c883d50f52″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello! A golden morning for Team GB at last after Matt Skelton hurtled down the skeleton track last night to become the first British man to win individual gold since Robin Cousins at Lake Placid in 1980. It’s all about the proprioception, you see.

“,”elementId”:”ef3d720d-e88f-4092-a270-53bdf4b6588e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”text”:”Matt Weston slides to skeleton gold as Team GB finally win medal at Winter Olympics”,”elementId”:”9977a8a2-e111-4cff-a97c-0ba57bdb1c55″,”role”:”thumbnail”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2026/feb/13/matt-weston-slides-to-skeleton-gold-as-team-gb-finally-win-medal-at-winter-olympics”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

As the sun rises above the rooftops in Manchester (yes really) we can look forward to another haul of sparkling metal. Eight golds are on offer today across the slopes, the sliding centre and the ice .

“,”elementId”:”8dd75dbb-a96b-4004-bc31-3145a073ee39″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The morning starts with a new event, the women’s dual moguls, where skiers race side by side to the bottom of the hill.

“,”elementId”:”f2f19b39-a452-4393-8965-40f854c51fc8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

At midday the women’s 4 x 7.5km cross-country skiing relay kicks off. This promises two skiers racing along the tracks, while two race the free technique. Not quite sure how that is going to work, but looking forward to finding out.

“,”elementId”:”5c17446a-bc6b-4afc-80ae-a2c178383a3d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

There are two more finals on the slopes: the Men’s giant slalom, where Swiss super skier Marco Odermatt has his eye on gold for the second successive Olympics, followed by the women’s 7.5km sprint biathlon where the light-fingered Julia Simon goes again.

“,”elementId”:”9d996180-65de-46f2-a67e-83f6db5f4eab”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The women’s quarter finals continue in the ice hockey, where Canada play Germany, and Finland play Switzerland’; while the men’s teams are still in the preliminary stages. Qualifying also continues in the curling, with Team GB’s men and women both busy with the brushes – the women hope for their first win, against Canada, shortly, while the men take on Czechia at 13.05 GMT.

“,”elementId”:”f610bbb8-f1c4-4767-a65d-0679f9015901″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

More aerodynamic speed skating follows at 5pm GMT, but after yesterday’s exhausting 10000m, this is a 500m sprint. Jordan Stolz of the USA starts favourite. Then short track speed skating to close the evening in the men’s 1500m.

“,”elementId”:”e1237a78-a11b-4aec-af08-2eef7d814448″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

I offer you also the large hill individual ski jumping final and the start of the women’s skeleton competition.

“,”elementId”:”b1857722-f7e1-4804-ab02-b0d4556e906d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Cappuccino ready? Let’s go!

“,”elementId”:”5664b708-efac-4e53-a9aa-fb75ff423848″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771059212000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.53 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771059949000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.05 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771059212000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.53″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 14 Feb 2026 06.53 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 14 Feb 2026 03.53 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1771070048030}”>

Key events