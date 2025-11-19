Wolfsburg v Manchester United: Women’s Champions League – live | Women’s Champions League

“,”elementId”:”4c11ad64-223c-4ff1-ab3c-1674af83b3cc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Subs: Smolarczyk, Tufekovic, Kleinherne, Lattwein, Kielland, Bergsvand, Wedemeyer, Endemann, Zicai, Pujols

“,”elementId”:”7de37988-0cb1-451d-9c2e-1056acd259de”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Manchester United: Middleton-Patel, Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg, Awujo, Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone, Malard, Rolfö

“,”elementId”:”64f5f8c5-f91b-4953-a402-9c27fecab242″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Subs: Rendell, George, Blundell, Park, Terland, Galton, Naalsund, Williams

blockCreatedOnDisplay":"11.52 EST","blockLastUpdated":1763571604000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"12.00 EST","blockFirstPublished":1763571604000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"12.00 EST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"12.00","title":"The teams"

Let’s forget the derby, shall we? The Champions League table still looks very pretty for Manchester United, three wins from three leaving them third, in position to advance straight to the quarters. They’ve edged out Vålerenga and Atlético Madrid, and ruined Mary Earps’ return to Old Trafford.

“,”elementId”:”ce7fb2fa-63bb-4811-b762-8513960f3e6e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Now come a proper test away to Wolfsburg, quarter-finalists last season, runners-up two years before. They enter with two wins from three, their one defeat inflicted by high-flyers OL Lyonnes. This is a club with serious pedigree in this competition, champions in 2013 and 2014. For Marc Skinner’s side, this whole thing remains a brand new world, a chance to upset the established order. We’ll kick off at 5.45pm GMT.

blockCreatedOnDisplay":"11.52 EST","blockLastUpdated":1763570889000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"11.48 EST","blockFirstPublished":1763571142000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"11.52 EST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"11.52","title":"Preamble","primaryDateLine":"Wed 19 Nov 2025 12.39 EST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 19 Nov 2025 11.52 EST"

Key events