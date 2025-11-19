Wolfsburg v Manchester United: Women’s Champions League – live | Women’s Champions League

“,”elementId”:”4c11ad64-223c-4ff1-ab3c-1674af83b3cc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Subs: Smolarczyk, Tufekovic, Kleinherne, Lattwein, Kielland, Bergsvand, Wedemeyer, Endemann, Zicai, Pujols
“,”elementId”:”7de37988-0cb1-451d-9c2e-1056acd259de”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Manchester United: Middleton-Patel, Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg, Awujo, Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone, Malard, Rolfö
“,”elementId”:”64f5f8c5-f91b-4953-a402-9c27fecab242″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Subs: Rendell, George, Blundell, Park, Terland, Galton, Naalsund, Williams
“,”elementId”:”dd0f3dc0-5b38-493c-8181-791d23b397d5″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1763571146000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.52 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1763571604000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1763571604000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.00″,”title”:”The teams”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 19 Nov 2025 12.39 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 19 Nov 2025 11.52 EST”},{“id”:”691c3f7c8f08e6fa208d88de”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Let’s forget the derby, shall we? The Champions League table still looks very pretty for Manchester United, three wins from three leaving them third, in position to advance straight to the quarters. They’ve edged out Vålerenga and Atlético Madrid, and ruined Mary Earps’ return to Old Trafford.
“,”elementId”:”ce7fb2fa-63bb-4811-b762-8513960f3e6e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Now come a proper test away to Wolfsburg, quarter-finalists last season, runners-up two years before. They enter with two wins from three, their one defeat inflicted by high-flyers OL Lyonnes. This is a club with serious pedigree in this competition, champions in 2013 and 2014. For Marc Skinner’s side, this whole thing remains a brand new world, a chance to upset the established order. We’ll kick off at 5.45pm GMT.
“,”elementId”:”c2818356-b693-43d6-82c2-e09cbb341c81″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1763571142000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.52 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1763570889000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.48 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1763571142000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”11.52 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”11.52″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 19 Nov 2025 12.39 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 19 Nov 2025 11.52 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1763574152414}”>
Key events
Marc Skinner speaks about the loss to City, three days on from their Champions League win over PSG: “There’s a frustration with the two-day turnaround, it’s not enough to get the energy levels up. But we’ve had another three days and what I know about this group is they’re ready and hungry to put that right. We don’t sulk. We just get on with our job.”
Beth Mead’s Arsenal will be in action later this evening against Real Madrid. Before then, have a read:
We went on to win the tournament – back-to-back European champions. But I walked off the pitch with more than just a medal. I walked away with the realisation that the game I love, the game that’s given me everything, is already being shaped by the changing climate. This isn’t something that’s happening in the future. It’s happening now – on training grounds, in stadiums, and in communities all over the world. Matches are being cancelled because of heatwaves. Training sessions are being moved to dawn or dusk.
United make three changes to the starting XI that featured against City, with Jess Park, Leah Galton and Elisabeth Terland dropping to the bench; in come Simi Awujo, Fridolina Rolfö and Melvine Malard.
The teams
Wolfsburg: Johannes, Linder, Dijkstra, Küver, Levels, Huth, Peddemors, Minge, Bussy, Beerensteyn, Popp
Subs: Smolarczyk, Tufekovic, Kleinherne, Lattwein, Kielland, Bergsvand, Wedemeyer, Endemann, Zicai, Pujols
Manchester United: Middleton-Patel, Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg, Awujo, Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone, Malard, Rolfö
Subs: Rendell, George, Blundell, Park, Terland, Galton, Naalsund, Williams
Preamble
Let’s forget the derby, shall we? The Champions League table still looks very pretty for Manchester United, three wins from three leaving them third, in position to advance straight to the quarters. They’ve edged out Vålerenga and Atlético Madrid, and ruined Mary Earps’ return to Old Trafford.
Now come a proper test away to Wolfsburg, quarter-finalists last season, runners-up two years before. They enter with two wins from three, their one defeat inflicted by high-flyers OL Lyonnes. This is a club with serious pedigree in this competition, champions in 2013 and 2014. For Marc Skinner’s side, this whole thing remains a brand new world, a chance to upset the established order. We’ll kick off at 5.45pm GMT.