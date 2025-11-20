‘Stargate’ Revived at Prime Video With New Series

Prime Video is bringing the Stargate back online.

The Amazon-owned streamer has ordered a new series in the beloved sci-fi franchise. The show, titled Stargate, comes from Amazon MGM Studios (which owns rights to the franchise) and creator and showrunner Martin Gero, who has worked as a writer and producer on the three previous live-action Stargate shows.

“Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series. Stargate taught me everything about making television — it’s written into my DNA,” Gero said in a statement. “I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world, I promise you’re in for something extraordinary.”

Stargate began as a 1994 feature film written by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich and directed by Emmerich. It spawned three series — Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe — along with two direct-to-DVD feature films, a short-lived animated show and a 2018 web series. The new Stargate will be the first TV series in the franchise since Stargate Universe concluded in 2011.

Plot details are being kept quiet for now; all Prime Video offers by way of description is that the show will be a “bold new chapter” in the Stargate franchise. Gero, whose credits also include Blindspot and NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot, will executive produce with Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Tory Tunnell (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) of Safehouse Pictures, Devlin and Emmerich. Brad Wright, who co-created the three previous Stargate series, and Joe Mallozzi, an executive producer and writer on all three shows, will be consulting producers.

“Stargate is an enduring, iconic franchise that has captivated audiences for decades with its bold exploration of humanity’s place in the cosmos,” said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD TV development at Amazon MGM Studios. “In partnership with our extraordinary creative team of Martin, Tory, and Joby, we’re honored to open this next gate to bring a visionary new chapter of this beloved franchise to our global Prime Video audience, one that honors the series”’ rich legacy while propelling it into an ambitious and emotionally resonant future.”