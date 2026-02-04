World Cancer Day 2026: The tests you keep postponing could actually save your life

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4. And in 2026, the stakes feel higher than ever as the disease continues to affect millions globally. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an estimated 20 million new cases and 9.7 million cancer related deaths were reported globally in 2022.India feels cancer surge acutely. In 2024, India reported over 15 lakh cancer cases. The incidence of cancer has increased in the country, from 13.5 lakh in 2019 to 15.3 lakh in 2024. In 2020, 13.9 lakh cases were diagnosed. The cases spiked to 14.2 lakh in 2021, to 14.6 lakh in 2022, and 14.9 lakh in 2023.World Cancer 2026 theme is United by Unique. It’s all about how every person’s cancer journey is different yet we’re all united in the same goal: better care, support and outcomes for everyone affected by cancer. This theme puts people, not just the disease, at the heart of cancer care and pushes for health systems that listen, care, and adapt to each individual’s needs.World Cancer Day isn’t just about sharing hashtags. It’s a reminder that cancer demands action, both personal and collective. Early detection saves lives, but it’s underused. Screening for breast, cervical, oral, and colorectal cancers is still irregular in many regions. People hesitate because of fear, stigma, or lack of awareness. And lifestyle changes, though simple, are often ignored: quitting tobacco, limiting alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising, and eating nutrient-rich food can significantly reduce risk. Prevention isn’t glamorous, but it works.TOI Health spoke to Dr. Vaishali Zamre, Director- Surgical Oncology, Breast Oncology, Andromeda Cancer Hospital on why screening tests are important and what tests young adults should do:

If you could convince people to do just one test they keep postponing, what would it be and why?



If I can assist those who may be reluctant to complete one additional test, I will recommend the mammography breast cancer screening tests. Early-stage breast cancer is often asymptomatic and painless; thus patients may not have any symptoms when they first present for breast cancer screening. Therefore, with mammograms, doctors will be able to detect earlier cancer than would otherwise have been diagnosed. This results in better treatment options, fewer side effects, and an improved chance of survival for breast cancer patients.

What cancer warning signs do people usually ignore or dismiss as “nothing serious”?



Some people will ignore different symptoms, such as painless lumps in their breast, unexplainable weight loss, extreme fatigue, or prolonged cough. Also, many people will ignore changes in their bowel or bladder functions; abnormal bleeding; non-healing sores; or unusual skin changes.

Are there cancers that are rising in younger adults, and what tests can catch them early?



There have been numerous types of cancers that are on the rise in younger adults, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, thyroid, and melanoma cancers.Screening tests, including mammography, colonoscopy, Pap smear with HPV testing, and skin exam, play an important role in detecting common cancers early and in an easier-to-treat form. Mammography uses low radiation to image the breast and find tiny changes years before any other physical symptoms occur, which allows treatment to be easier and survival to be better. Colonoscopy allows a camera to look inside the rectum and colon in order to find early cancers and to find and remove precancerous polyps before they become cancerous. Pap smear and HPV testing identify abnormal cells in the cervix, and determine if there is a high-risk viral infection many years before cervical cancer develops, allowing early intervention to be possible. Skin exams completed by your doctor, and self-checks performed regularly, allow you to find new or changing moles that may represent melanoma or other skin cancers. By allowing us to diagnose cancer much faster than previously possible, these tests save lives because the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat successfully.So, the real response to World Cancer Day shouldn’t be a one-off reflection or a social media post. It’s about understanding the numbers, facing the realities, and acting, through regular check-ups, lifestyle changes, and supporting those living with the disease. Because cancer is growing, so is our ability to fight it, if we treat it seriously, every day, not just on February 4.