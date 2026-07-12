World Cup quarterfinals bracket: Full schedule, matchups and road to the final

Forty-eight teams began the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now, only five remain after France ousted Morocco, Spain bounced Belgium and England sent Norway home in the first three quarterfinals.
The quarterfinal bracket was set after two knockout rounds packed with late drama, penalty shootouts and stunning upsets. From here on, only three wins separate the remaining teams from lifting the World Cup trophy.
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Below is the complete quarterfinal schedule, every matchup, result and each team’s path to the final.
World Cup knockout bracket
Here’s the full quarterfinals schedule, including dates, kickoff times and locations:
Thursday, July 9 – Quarterfinals
Final: France 2, Morocco 0
Friday, July 10
Final: Spain 2, Belgium 1
Saturday, July 11
Final: England 2, Norway 1
Argentina vs. Switzerland, 9 p.m. ET – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Tuesday, July 14 – Semifinals
France vs. Spain, 3 p.m. ET – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Wednesday, July 15
England vs. Argentina/Switzerland, 3 p.m. ET – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
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Saturday, July 18
Third-place match: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m. ET – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Sunday, July 19 – Final
Final: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. ET – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Round of 16 full results
Saturday, July 4
Final: Morocco 3, Canada 0
Final: France 1, Paraguay 0
-
Next: Morocco vs. France | Thursday | 4 p.m. ET | Boston
Sunday, July 5
Final: Norway 2, Brazil 1
Final: England 3, Mexico 2
-
Next: Norway vs. England | Saturday | 5 p.m. ET | Miami
Monday, July 6
Final: Spain 1, Portugal 0
Final: Belgium 4, USA 1
-
Next: Spain vs. Belgium | Friday | 3 p.m. ET | Los Angeles
Tuesday, July 7
Final: Argentina 3, Egypt 2
Final: Switzerland 0, Colombia 0 (Pens: 4-3)
-
Next: Argentina vs. Switzerland | Saturday | 9 p.m. ET | Kansas City
Round of 32 final bracket, results
Sunday, June 28
Monday, June 29
-
Final: Brazil 2, Japan 1
-
Next: Brazil vs. Norway — Sunday, July 5 | 4 p.m. ET | New Jersey
-
Tuesday, June 30
-
Final: France 3, Sweden 0
-
Next: France vs. Paraguay | Saturday, July 4 | 5 p.m. ET | Philadelphia
-
Wednesday, July 1
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Thursday, July 2
Friday, July 3
-
Final: Colombia 1, Ghana 0
-
Next: Colombia vs. Switzerland | Tuesday, July 7 | 4 p.m. ET | Vancouver
-
How every World Cup group finished, with final standings
Group A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts.
|
1
|
Mexico*
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
-6
|
9
|
2
|
South Africa*
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-1
|
2
|
-13
|
4
|
3
|
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-1
|
2
|
-4
|
3
|
4
|
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-4
|
2
|
-2
|
1
Qualified: Mexico, South Africa
Eliminated: Czechia, South Korea
Mexico finished atop Group A with a perfect nine points and will face Ecuador in the Round of 32 on Tuesday at Mexico City Stadium.
South Africa claimed second place with four points and advances to face Canada on Sunday in Los Angeles.
South Korea finished third but did not earn one of the tournament’s eight best third-place berths. Czechia finished bottom of the group and was eliminated.
Group B
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
Switzerland*
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
-3
|
7
|
2
|
Canada*
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
8
|
-5
|
4
|
3
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina*
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-1
|
5
|
-10
|
4
|
4
|
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-8
|
2
|
-12
|
1
Qualified: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Eliminated: Qatar
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Switzerland won Group B and will face Algeria in the Round of 32.
Canada finished second and advances to face South Africa on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Bosnia and Herzegovina also moved on as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams after finishing with four points. It will face the United States on Wednesday in Santa Clara, California.
Qatar was eliminated after finishing bottom of the group.
Group C
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts.
|
1
|
Brazil*
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
7
|
-5
|
7
|
2
|
Morocco*
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
-1
|
7
|
3
|
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-3
|
1
|
-5
|
3
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-6
|
2
|
-7
|
0
Qualified: Brazil, Morocco
Eliminated: Haiti, Scotland
Brazil won Group C and will face Japan in the Round of 32 on Monday in Houston.
Morocco finished second and advances to face the Netherlands on Monday in Monterrey, Mexico.
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Scotland finished third but did not earn one of the tournament’s eight best third-place berths. Haiti was eliminated after going winless in the group.
Group D
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
USA*
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
8
|
-5
|
6
|
2
|
Australia*
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-5
|
4
|
3
|
Paraguay*
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-2
|
2
|
-12
|
4
|
4
|
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
3
|
-3
|
3
Qualified: USA, Australia, Paraguay
Eliminated: Türkiye
The United States finished atop Group D and will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on Wednesday in Santa Clara, California.
Australia claimed the group’s second automatic berth after playing Paraguay to a scoreless draw and will face Egypt on July 3 in Dallas.
Paraguay finished third with four points and is moving on as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place teams. It will face Germany on Monday in Boston.
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Group E
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
Germany*
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
10
|
-1
|
6
|
2
|
Ivory Coast*
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
-4
|
6
|
3
|
Ecuador*
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-5
|
4
|
4
|
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-8
|
1
|
-7
|
1
Qualified: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Eliminated: Curaçao
Germany had already clinched first place in Group E ahead of Thursday’s matches and will face Paraguay on Monday in Boston.
Ivory Coast’s 2-0 win over Curaçao secured second place and a spot in the knockout stage against Norway.
Ecuador’s 2-1 upset of Germany wasn’t enough to move into the top two, but Ecuador finished third and will advance as one of the tourney’s best third-place teams. It plays Mexico on Tuesday in Mexico City.
Curaçao finishes bottom of the group with one point and is eliminated.
Group F
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
Netherlands*
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
10
|
-3
|
7
|
2
|
Japan*
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
-1
|
5
|
3
|
Sweden*
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
-5
|
4
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-10
|
2
|
-1
|
0
Qualified: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden
Eliminated: Tunisia
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The Netherlands clinched first place in Group F with a 3-1 win over Tunisia and will advance to the Round of 32 as the group winner. The Dutch next face Morocco on Monday in Monterrey, Mexico.
Japan secured second place after a 1-1 draw with Sweden, doing enough to stay ahead of Sweden in the race for the automatic knockout berth. The Samarai Blue will face Brazil in the Round of 32.
Sweden finished third and qualified as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place teams. Its reward? A matchup vs. France on Tuesday in New Jersey.
Group G
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
Belgium*
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
-7
|
5
|
2
|
Egypt*
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
-6
|
5
|
3
|
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-6
|
3
|
4
|
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-6
|
4
|
-4
|
1
Qualified: Belgium, Egypt
Eliminated: New Zealand, Iran
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Belgium claimed first place in Group G with a 5-1 win over New Zealand on Friday and will face Senegal in the Round of 32 on Wednesday in Seattle.
Egypt advanced as the group runner-up after a 1-1 draw with Iran and will face Australia on Friday in Dallas.
Iran finished third but was eliminated after Algeria’s draw with Austria pushed it down to ninth among the tournament’s third-place teams. New Zealand finished bottom of the group and was eliminated.
Group H
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
Spain*
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
-2
|
7
|
3
|
Cape Verde*
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
-1
|
3
|
2
|
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
-7
|
2
|
4
|
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-4
|
1
|
-6
|
2
Qualified: Spain, Cape Verde
Eliminated: Uruguay, Saudi Arabia
Spain clinched first place in the group with a 1-0 win over Uruguay. The Spaniards will take on Austria on Thursday in Los Angeles.
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Cape Verde locked up second place with a 0-0 draw — its third of the tournament. Next up is reigning champion Argentina on Friday in Miami.
Uruguay and Saudi Arabia are both out of the tournament after finishing with two points each.
Group I
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
France*
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
10
|
-1
|
9
|
2
|
Norway*
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
-1
|
6
|
3
|
Senegal*
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
-2
|
3
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-11
|
1
|
-8
|
0
Qualified: France, Norway, Senegal
Eliminated: Iraq
France won Group I and will face Sweden in the Round of 32 on Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Norway finished second and advances to face Ivory Coast on Tuesday in Dallas. Senegal finished third and also advanced as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams, setting up a Round of 32 matchup with Belgium on Wednesday in Seattle.
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Iraq finished bottom of the group and was eliminated.
Group J
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
Argentina
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
8
|
-2
|
9
|
2
|
Austria
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
-4
|
4
|
3
|
Algeria
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-2
|
5
|
-1
|
4
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-5
|
3
|
-4
|
0
Qualified: Argentina, Austria, Algeria
Eliminated: Jordan
Argentina finished atop Group J with nine points and will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32 on Friday in Miami.
Austria and Algeria also advanced after their group-stage finale ended in a draw. Austria will face Spain on Thursday, while Algeria will face Switzerland on Thursday in Vancouver.
Jordan finished bottom of the group and was eliminated.
Group K
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
Colombia*
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
-4
|
7
|
2
|
Portugal*
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
6
|
-4
|
5
|
3
|
Congo DR*
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
-5
|
4
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-9
|
2
|
-4
|
0
Qualified: Colombia, Portugal, Congo
Eliminated: Uzbekistan
Colombia played Portugal to a scoreless draw to finish atop Group K with seven points. Its reward is a Round of 32 matchup with Ghana on Friday in Kansas City.
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Portugal finished second and will face Croatia on Thursday in Toronto.
DR Congo also advanced as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams and will face England on Wednesday in Atlanta. Uzbekistan finished bottom of the group and was eliminated.
Group L
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
GF
|
TCS
|
Pts
|
1
|
England*
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
-2
|
7
|
2
|
Croatia*
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
-2
|
6
|
3
|
Ghana*
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
4
|
4
|
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-4
|
0
|
-5
|
0
Qualified: England, Croatia, Ghana
Eliminated: Panama
England finished atop Group L and will face DR Congo in the Round of 32 on Wednesday in Atlanta.
Croatia finished second and advances to face Portugal on Thursday in Toronto.
Ghana also moved on as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams and will face Colombia on Friday in Kansas City. Panama finished bottom of the group and was eliminated.