‘World’s Hottest Athlete’ Causing Drama At The Winter Olympics

A woman dubbed the “World’s Hottest Athlete” by the Daily Mail is causing some drama at the Winter Olympics.

Jutta Leerdam, a speed skater from The Netherlands, has millions of followers across social media. She’s engaged to be married to YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. Leerdam has captured attention heading into the Winter Games.

She was named the “hottest” athlete at the 2026 Winter Games.

“Jutta Leerdam may have been thrust into the spotlight thanks to her romance with renowned YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, but the blonde beauty has made a name for herself in her own right,” says the Wednesday, February 4 article in the Daily Mail. “The Dutch athlete is a highly successful speed skater who has swept up World Championship titles and an Olympic silver medal at the 2022 Winter Games…She has followed in the footsteps of her fiance in becoming somewhat of a social media sensation. The 27-year-old, who has been branded the ‘world’s hottest speed skater’ by Dutch media, has amassed over four-and-a-half million Instagram followers after regularly posting snaps of herself competing, living her extroverted life with Paul or showing off her glamorous getaways.”

Nov 14, 2025; Kearns, Utah, UNITED STATES; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands receives the gold medal for the women’s 1000m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Utah Olympic Oval. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images© Peter Creveling-Imagn Images. (© Peter Creveling-Imagn Images.)

But Leerdam is already causing some drama.

The “world’s hottest athlete” first sparked controversy when she arrived at the Winter Olympics on a private jet and in a private car, apart from her teammates.

Leerdam is getting called out for ‘diva’ behavior

Is Leerdam behaving poorly?

Some suggest so.

Dutch reporter Johan Derksen believes Leerdam is acting like a “diva.”

“Her behavior is horrible to me, like that of a diva. If I were her coach, I wouldn’t tolerate that,” Derksen said, via the New York Post. “Gradually the whole of the Netherlands is starting to get a bit fed up with her behavior.”

Fans, meanwhile, are criticizing her too.

“A private jet really sets a bad example for your fans… There is still less and less natural ice due to the climate crisis,” one fan wrote.

Leerdam has also been called out for skipping the Opening Ceremony.

The 2026 Winter Olympics, meanwhile, will continue on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 8.

