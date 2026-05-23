Wristbands, rain and devotion at Bridgers’ Lexington show

Alyssa Cashon had no idea what she’d say to Phoebe Bridgers if she ever met her, but early Friday morning, she drove 90 minutes down Interstate 64 under moonlight for a reason to figure it out.

Not even 12 hours later, Cashon would all have guaranteed herself the opportunity to meet Bridgers.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Louisville native and Western Kentucky University student Cashon arrived at the Burl in Lexington with her roommate Chloe Priddy, and Priddy’s younger sister — along for the ride, but not actually attending the show — in tow.

“It feels insane and unreal,” Cashon said. “And I just came out with no hope. As time kept passing (in line), I just thought there was no way…and then the posters came up. I only found out about this, that she might be in Lexington, at 9 p.m. last night.”

As of the afternoon of Phoebe Bridgers’ — now very much confirmed — surprise pop-up show at The Burl, the Pasadena-born-indie-folk frontiersman hasn’t released a solo album since the first months of the pandemic. “Punisher,” Bridgers’ sophomore album, ejected her to the mainstream, and that fame only multiplied following the release of “the record” in 2023, the second project from the heartbreaking triumvirate of Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

Following rumors of a potential 2026 solo release, Bridgers quietly announced a May 8 show via locally-hung posters at The Liberty in Roswell, New Mexico.

Since then, the four-time Grammy-Award winner has played nine shows in cities across Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina; each show was announced the same way, with posters hung around the day of the event.

If you know, you know. And if you happen to come across a poster hung near the venue or a local record store, then you’ve got a shot at a Phoebe Bridgers show altering your evening plans.

Concert information and policies for the Phoebe Bridgers pop-up concert at The Burl on Friday, May 22, 2026. Caroline Makauskas

Now that it’s clear Bridgers is on a small-venue tour across the South, fans are — of course — trying to predict her next move.

Maybe you’re like this author, who wrote “Phoebe Bridgers to the Burl” and taped it to her mirror a week ago as a manifestation tactic. Or maybe you’re like Cashon and her roommate, who took care to follow any and all update accounts on social media that post Bridgers’ whereabouts as the tour has continued.

Of course, those not directly tied to the booking didn’t know with certainty that Bridgers would play in Lexington on Friday. But if social media happens to get a whiff of Bridgers’ next stop, you’ve got to give yourself even more time than you think you need, just in case — hence Cashon and her friends’ decision to forego a good night’s sleep.

“Drove an hour, showed up here, and I was the first one,” Cashon said. “And I was like, ‘There’s no way.’”

Louisville native Alyssa Cashon was first in line to secure a spot for Phoebe Bridgers’ surprise pop-up concert at the Burl Friday night. Caroline Makauskas Lexington Herald-Leader

Slowly, in the hours to follow, more and more fans trickled in behind them. Knowing that wristbands — which you need to flash hours later at the door in order to purchase an actual ticket — would be distributed through the line around noon, I had planned to arrive around 10 a.m. to be safe until I received a text at a quarter to 8 a.m. that over 100 people had already descended upon the Burl.

At approximately 8:04 a.m., the line was 188 people long, and many of them were standing in the rain. However, no show was even confirmed until just after 9 a.m., when screams from nearby the building entrances alerted the line that venue employees were, in fact, exiting Burl Brew and beginning to hang the posters.

“I haven’t slept in 38 hours…I don’t know,” Cashon said. “I just cannot believe that I was the first. I’ve never seen her live.”

The Burl has an indoor-show capacity of roughly 300 people, but the line continued to grow longer until venue employees took an analog tally counter to the line at 10:30 a.m.

“All of you over past this point,” the employee said. “You are in the danger zone! You are at risk of not getting a wristband.”

Though an intimate Phoebe Bridgers concert on a Friday night isn’t exactly represented in Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, Line Member No. 188 didn’t envy the employee when she announced to those outside of the aforementioned “danger zone” that they had no chance at a wristband.

The Burl staff eventually gated off what was deemed the end of the line, but fans — singing their favorite Bridgers’ songs, jokingly offering money for a better spot — who missed out waited long after the final recipient secured their place.

Fans lined up outside of The Burl on Friday, May 22, 2026, in anticipation of a Phoebe Bridgers pop-up concert, which was announced that morning. Caroline Makauskas

Despite the consistent rain, and the discomfort of watching others arrive a moment too late, the excitement among those still in line was building. Exchanges of phone numbers and Bridgers-related memories between new friends. Total strangers toasting their luck over celebratory beers once Burl Brew opened at 11 a.m. Legitimate tears shed.

The 2026 spring pop-up tour features a 13-song setlist, the middle six of which are new songs, presumably from Bridgers’ to-be-announced third solo album. The others are old favorites from across her catalogue.

No phones or other electronic devices are allowed inside the concert, but fans online who attended one of the previous pop-up shows have shared that Bridgers stays after for a meet and greet. So, for those of you who secured a wristband for Friday’s show, it’s time to start thinking of what you’d say if you met Phoebe Bridgers.

“I have been thinking about this forever,” Cashon said. “I don’t know, I’m just like, I have no idea. I’m gonna think about this the whole drive home, like maybe just like, ‘You are the most awesome person ever.’ I mean, there’s nothing you can tell her that she probably hasn’t heard, so I don’t know. I don’t have any questions or anything.”