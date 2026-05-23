Atlanta Waymos stuck in road flooding prompt pause in operations

The autonomous taxi operator just recalled thousands of vehicles for an issue with flood navigation after one vehicle in San Antonio was swept into a creek.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist Rachael Knudsen was picked up by a Waymo Wednesday evening before the autonomous car got stuck in flood waters multiple times. (Rachael Knudsen/AJC)
Several driverless vehicles were reported stranded in flooded roadways — including one carrying an Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist.
elcihev dlot eht dednepsus nosrepsekops ,tluser deniamer snoitarepo s’ynapmoc suomonotua sa a a yadsruhT ehT atnaltA .CJA
yam“ retaw selcihev elcihev ot ot ot siht neht eht eht eht taht gnidnats deeps erawtfos wols ”,syawdaor troper dellacer no fo ylraen ,htnom eussi otni rehgih evird ynapmoc esuaceb dna wolla gnidrocca a a ,weiV ciffarT ytefaS lanoitaN niatnuoM yawhgiH reilraE ,ainrofilaC .noitartsinimdA 000,4
erehw saw elcihev deipucconu tpews .desuap snoitarepo evom otni ni ni keerc emac era na osla retfa a ehT naS lirpA ,oinotnA
gninraw ciffart eht naht ruoh-hsur niar gnitpmorp fo sehcni ni morf doolf hsalf llef gnirud ,noonretfa a yadsendeW rehtaeW .ecivreS lanoitaN eroM atnaltA 2
.dnekeew smrotsrednuht eht lareves revo fo erom si yadiloh gnitcepxe syad ytic ehT lairomeM yaD
dluow tahw rehtaew rehpargoediv owt ot ,semit eerht eht kcuts gnilggurts tsewhtuos yllamron etagivan tnemelcni ni sruoh reh flah tog etummoc emaceb eb dna retfa a a omyaW leahcaR ,nesdunK roF .atnaltA CJA etunim-02
snoitagitim“ htiw dlot eht eht taht tnecer .llacer tup ecalp ni evah ”gnidoolf neeb dnuora omyaW CJA
detciderpnu“ siht eht taht ”mrots .tnes dias dipar fo erutan tnaem ti deneppah dah gnidoolf doolf hsalf erofeb neeb dna yrosivda a tuB s’atnaltA
dluow retaw elcihev ot hcus gnihtemos yawdaor dnopser noitseuq ton ,detaler-rehtaew-non niam ni woh gnidoolf did desuac yb .kaerb sa rewsna tuoba a a a a omyaW
A Waymo self-driving taxi travels down 17th Street in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
nehw gniyrt ot ot ixat kcuts ecivres dias ytefas esrever llup gnikrap revo yllaunam ,tol .ti otni reh dah tog rof dedoolf tsrif remotsuc hcruhc dna tnega a a omyaW nesdunK
ruO“ selcihev selcihev elcihev ot siht eht eht taht maet tseggus yrots nosrepsekops ,snoitautis esnopser yletomer yletomer noitacilbup detolip ruo ,enilno fo deton ton etagivan srevuenam si laitini noitamrofni ni pleh evig teelf :nevird ”.lortnoc lautxetnoc xelpmoc tonnac nac tub eb era dna dna syawla a omyaW omyaW revirD retfA
retaw rednu driht eht eht kcuts pots yawdaor no no raen ni tog rac .egdirb niaga a a ,ellivscinahceM dnA
ehT“ htiw erew retaw rednu eht eht eht .dias no gnivom erom ,tfel enal ,ti dah yltneuqerf ”,esae srac tub egdirb nesdunK )ni(
tuB“ ,retaw eht eht eht eht eht ”.kcuts thgir thgir no no erom enal enal dah tog esohc dna dna omyaW
,retaw ot eht eht ehs ecivres .dias esrever tuo ecno fo dah remotsuc rac tnega niaga A
tuohtiw saw elcihev yletamitlu wot dlot ot eht .taht taht deecorp reh retfa elba a omyaW CJA
dluow .rehtaew saw ekat erus ehs ehs ehs dias ,sedir edir deviecer t’nsi tnemelcni ni reh erutuf rof stiderc ,depmoc tub dna niaga a omyaW nesdunK
I“ retaw saw saw saw ot eht eht taht nekat ehs esnes .dias ton woh ta ”,daeha elba kcaba omyaW
selcihev hguorht eht remmus dehcnual tsal ni ,cirtcele s’ynapmoc elbakoob suomonotua era .ppa dna rebU ehT atnaltA
ytefaS“ ”.htiw ew pot eht erahs daor sredir ,ytiroirp ruo si rof enoyreve htob dna s’omyaW
— sretirw .gnitroper detubirtnoc dna rolyaT ffatS araS yrogerG tforC